10263 Better Drive

Come check out this one of a kind, Mid-Century, modern home with converted garage 480 SF artist studio on an oversized on-third acre lot. Designed by Thomas Scott Dean and built in 1953, this home has the best of vintage and modern amenities for today's family-recent updates include new kitchen, bathrooms, hardwoods and fresh paint. This home offers 2 covered parking spaces, an open patio area in front of home and in back, along with lots of storage! We are pet friendly with additional deposit. All new appliances come with home & yard work included in rent! Walking distance to ESD! Close to shopping, schools, parks and major thoroughfares.