Last updated May 18 2020 at 10:21 PM

10263 Better Drive

10263 Better Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10263 Better Drive, Dallas, TX 75229
Westhollow

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Come check out this one of a kind, Mid-Century, modern home with converted garage 480 SF artist studio on an oversized on-third acre lot. Designed by Thomas Scott Dean and built in 1953, this home has the best of vintage and modern amenities for today's family-recent updates include new kitchen, bathrooms, hardwoods and fresh paint. This home offers 2 covered parking spaces, an open patio area in front of home and in back, along with lots of storage! We are pet friendly with additional deposit. All new appliances come with home & yard work included in rent! Walking distance to ESD! Close to shopping, schools, parks and major thoroughfares.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10263 Better Drive have any available units?
10263 Better Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10263 Better Drive have?
Some of 10263 Better Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10263 Better Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10263 Better Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10263 Better Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10263 Better Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10263 Better Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10263 Better Drive offers parking.
Does 10263 Better Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10263 Better Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10263 Better Drive have a pool?
No, 10263 Better Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10263 Better Drive have accessible units?
No, 10263 Better Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10263 Better Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10263 Better Drive has units with dishwashers.

