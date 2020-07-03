All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10240 Regal Oaks Drive

10240 Regal Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10240 Regal Oaks Drive, Dallas, TX 75230

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Great 2 bedroom and 1 bath, at 899 square feet, in a great LOCATION, with a nice patio right by the community pool. Includes stainless steel appliances (fridge and wine fridge). It's rented with 1 flat screen TV in living room, and 1 flat screen in 2nd bedroom. Walking distance to Tom Thumb super market as well as TRADER JOE'S at the PRESTON HOLLOW VILLAGE, several choices of restaurants within walking distance as well and close to North Park shopping center, Presbyterian Hospital and SMU University (5-10 min. drive)! Move in could be arranged before move in date of October 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10240 Regal Oaks Drive have any available units?
10240 Regal Oaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10240 Regal Oaks Drive have?
Some of 10240 Regal Oaks Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10240 Regal Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10240 Regal Oaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10240 Regal Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10240 Regal Oaks Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 10240 Regal Oaks Drive offer parking?
No, 10240 Regal Oaks Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10240 Regal Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10240 Regal Oaks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10240 Regal Oaks Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10240 Regal Oaks Drive has a pool.
Does 10240 Regal Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 10240 Regal Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10240 Regal Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10240 Regal Oaks Drive has units with dishwashers.

