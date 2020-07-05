All apartments in Dallas
10221 Pinecrest Drive

10221 Pinecrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10221 Pinecrest Drive, Dallas, TX 75228
Casa View Haven

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Super Clean 3Bdrm near White Rock Lake! Large open Living Rm~Dining Area has fresh paint, updated lighting, and warm hardwood floors. Kitchen features gas range, built in dishwasher and lots of counter & prep space with a great view of large fenced backyard. Three spacious Bedrooms with clean neutral carpet and ceiling fans have generous closet space. Hall bath is updated with neutral ceramic tile and subway tile on the tub~shower combo. Updated Pella Windows throughout. Detached one car garage and lots of extra parking on long driveway. Quiet neighborhood with mature trees is minutes from major highways, parks, and the lake. 3D Virtual Tour. $50 app fee per adult, Apply online.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10221 Pinecrest Drive have any available units?
10221 Pinecrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10221 Pinecrest Drive have?
Some of 10221 Pinecrest Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10221 Pinecrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10221 Pinecrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10221 Pinecrest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10221 Pinecrest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 10221 Pinecrest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10221 Pinecrest Drive offers parking.
Does 10221 Pinecrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10221 Pinecrest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10221 Pinecrest Drive have a pool?
No, 10221 Pinecrest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10221 Pinecrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 10221 Pinecrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10221 Pinecrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10221 Pinecrest Drive has units with dishwashers.

