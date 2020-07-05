10221 Pinecrest Drive

Amenities

Super Clean 3Bdrm near White Rock Lake! Large open Living Rm~Dining Area has fresh paint, updated lighting, and warm hardwood floors. Kitchen features gas range, built in dishwasher and lots of counter & prep space with a great view of large fenced backyard. Three spacious Bedrooms with clean neutral carpet and ceiling fans have generous closet space. Hall bath is updated with neutral ceramic tile and subway tile on the tub~shower combo. Updated Pella Windows throughout. Detached one car garage and lots of extra parking on long driveway. Quiet neighborhood with mature trees is minutes from major highways, parks, and the lake. 3D Virtual Tour. $50 app fee per adult, Apply online.