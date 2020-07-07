All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 2 2020

1022 S Franklin Street

1022 South Franklin Street · No Longer Available
Location

1022 South Franklin Street, Dallas, TX 75211

Amenities

Super cute stone Bungalow located in Oak Cliff features a large covered front porch. Walk into a spacious, bright, and open living and dining area w beautifully refinished hardwoods thru out the home. Ceramic tile in the kitchen and bathrooms. The kitchen offers a five-burner gas cooktop and full-size washer dryer connections.
The home can be used as a 3 bedroom or 2 bedroom with a study. If used as a 3rd bedroom you need to walk thru it to get to another. Newly painted and installed windows, appliances, and blinds. The backyard has a large grassy area and shade trees. Private stone patio is located off of the back bedroom. One car detached garage in rear. The carport will park 2 cars. Chain link fenced yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1022 S Franklin Street have any available units?
1022 S Franklin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1022 S Franklin Street have?
Some of 1022 S Franklin Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1022 S Franklin Street currently offering any rent specials?
1022 S Franklin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1022 S Franklin Street pet-friendly?
No, 1022 S Franklin Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1022 S Franklin Street offer parking?
Yes, 1022 S Franklin Street offers parking.
Does 1022 S Franklin Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1022 S Franklin Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1022 S Franklin Street have a pool?
No, 1022 S Franklin Street does not have a pool.
Does 1022 S Franklin Street have accessible units?
No, 1022 S Franklin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1022 S Franklin Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1022 S Franklin Street does not have units with dishwashers.

