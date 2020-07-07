1022 S Franklin Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking garage

Super cute stone Bungalow located in Oak Cliff features a large covered front porch. Walk into a spacious, bright, and open living and dining area w beautifully refinished hardwoods thru out the home. Ceramic tile in the kitchen and bathrooms. The kitchen offers a five-burner gas cooktop and full-size washer dryer connections.

The home can be used as a 3 bedroom or 2 bedroom with a study. If used as a 3rd bedroom you need to walk thru it to get to another. Newly painted and installed windows, appliances, and blinds. The backyard has a large grassy area and shade trees. Private stone patio is located off of the back bedroom. One car detached garage in rear. The carport will park 2 cars. Chain link fenced yard.