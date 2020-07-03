All apartments in Dallas
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

10203 Regal Oaks Drive

10203 Regal Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10203 Regal Oaks Drive, Dallas, TX 75230

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Welcome Home to the Paradiso, a luxury condo community. This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath is a first floor unit, with the largest private patio in the complex. Spacious floor plan with tons of natural light and beautiful travertine tile throughout. Large open living room flows nicely into updated kitchen with granite counter tops & stainless steel appliances. French doors in the kitchen & the master bedroom open to private patio. Amazing resort style common areas with Pool, Cabana, Outdoor Fireplace, Grill, Spa & Waterfall in the courtyard. One reserved covered parking space. Full size WD connections off the master bedroom. Easy access to 75, Northpark Mall, Preston Hollow Village, Central Market & Trader Joes!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10203 Regal Oaks Drive have any available units?
10203 Regal Oaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10203 Regal Oaks Drive have?
Some of 10203 Regal Oaks Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10203 Regal Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10203 Regal Oaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10203 Regal Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10203 Regal Oaks Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 10203 Regal Oaks Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10203 Regal Oaks Drive offers parking.
Does 10203 Regal Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10203 Regal Oaks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10203 Regal Oaks Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10203 Regal Oaks Drive has a pool.
Does 10203 Regal Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 10203 Regal Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10203 Regal Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10203 Regal Oaks Drive has units with dishwashers.

