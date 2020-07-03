10203 Regal Oaks Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Welcome Home to the Paradiso, a luxury condo community. This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath is a first floor unit, with the largest private patio in the complex. Spacious floor plan with tons of natural light and beautiful travertine tile throughout. Large open living room flows nicely into updated kitchen with granite counter tops & stainless steel appliances. French doors in the kitchen & the master bedroom open to private patio. Amazing resort style common areas with Pool, Cabana, Outdoor Fireplace, Grill, Spa & Waterfall in the courtyard. One reserved covered parking space. Full size WD connections off the master bedroom. Easy access to 75, Northpark Mall, Preston Hollow Village, Central Market & Trader Joes!