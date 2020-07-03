All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 1019 Eldorado Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
1019 Eldorado Avenue
Last updated November 14 2019 at 8:42 AM

1019 Eldorado Avenue

1019 Eldorado Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Kidd Springs
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1019 Eldorado Avenue, Dallas, TX 75208
Kidd Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Traditional North Oak Cliff home offers updated spacious interiors, original hardwood floors, designer touches, and tall ceilings on an elevated corner lot. Enjoy large LR and DR areas with great natural light. Great staircase from kitchen and living area. Upstairs includes an large master bedroom with sitting area and 2 additional BR & 2 Full Baths. Home situated on large corner lot with over-sized deck and plenty of grass and fenced yard. Close to Bishop Arts, Methodist Hospital and Lake Cliff Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1019 Eldorado Avenue have any available units?
1019 Eldorado Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1019 Eldorado Avenue have?
Some of 1019 Eldorado Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1019 Eldorado Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1019 Eldorado Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1019 Eldorado Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1019 Eldorado Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1019 Eldorado Avenue offer parking?
No, 1019 Eldorado Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1019 Eldorado Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1019 Eldorado Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1019 Eldorado Avenue have a pool?
No, 1019 Eldorado Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1019 Eldorado Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1019 Eldorado Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1019 Eldorado Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1019 Eldorado Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Find a Sublet
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Haskell Flats
1500 North Haskell Avenue
Dallas, TX 75226
Parkford Oaks
3443 Mahanna St
Dallas, TX 75235
Urban House
1409 N Zang Blvd
Dallas, TX 75203
Magnolia at Bishop Arts
801 N Bishop Ave
Dallas, TX 75208
Oaks Trinity
333 E Greenbriar Ln
Dallas, TX 75203
Lofts at Mockingbird Station
5331 E Mockingbird Ln
Dallas, TX 75206
Mark at Midtown Park
10550 N Central Expy
Dallas, TX 75231
Zang Triangle
390 E Oakenwald St
Dallas, TX 75203

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University