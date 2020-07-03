1019 Eldorado Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Traditional North Oak Cliff home offers updated spacious interiors, original hardwood floors, designer touches, and tall ceilings on an elevated corner lot. Enjoy large LR and DR areas with great natural light. Great staircase from kitchen and living area. Upstairs includes an large master bedroom with sitting area and 2 additional BR & 2 Full Baths. Home situated on large corner lot with over-sized deck and plenty of grass and fenced yard. Close to Bishop Arts, Methodist Hospital and Lake Cliff Park.