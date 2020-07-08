All apartments in Dallas
10152 Shoreview Rd

10152 Shoreview Road · No Longer Available
Location

10152 Shoreview Road, Dallas, TX 75238
Lake Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
bocce court
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
elevator
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
guest parking
internet access
trash valet
Who is this crazy person?
------------------------------------------------

Hello! I'm Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I'm a born and raised Dallas local. I'm an apartment hunting machine/genie in a bottle/professional cool person/taco enthusiast. Basically, I find people apartments to live in. I have a simple and streamlined method thats helped dozens of people like you take the stress out of finding apartments. And I'm free to work with! Hit me up!

 

So you've become a famous chef. Sweet. You didn't even have to work for your soul away decade in a grueling kitchen while some screaming Gordon Ramsey type chef reduced you to a puddle of broken feelings. Instead, you catapulted to fame after your carefully styled pictures of breakfast cereal and scrambled eggs went viral. 

Your brand new swanky apartment has infused you with frantically creative breakfast themed inspiration. And now everyone loves you. You've left your old crappy job to start your new YouTube sensation at-home cooking show where millions of people from all over the world watch you scramble eggs, butter your toast, and make dazzlingly delightful yogurt parfaits. 

All from moving into that new apartment. Cool right?

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

One and Two-Bedroom Apartment Homes

Two Unit Finish Packages Available

Contemporary Wood-style Flooring in Two Schemes

Full-Size Washer and Dryer in Each Residence 

Polished Concrete Flooring on 1st Level

Beveled White Kitchen Backsplash

Granite Countertops in Surf White

Limestone Matte Tile in the Bathroom

Two-Tone Custom Paint

Premium Neutral Carpet in Bedroom

Spacious Walk-In Closets

Urban Mudroom

Custom LED lighting package

Programmable Thermostats

Kitchen Island*

Private Balcony or Patio*

Ceiling Fans

Linen Closet*

Kitchen Pantry

Oversized Tub and/or Stand-up Shower

USB Outlets in Kitchen and Bedroom

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Quick Access to Trails, Parks and White Rock Lake

Views of Dallas City Line and White Rock Lake Park

Enclosed Building Corridors with A/C and Elevator Service

Outdoor Entertainment Lanai with Firepit and Lounge Seating

Controlled Guest Access 

Valet Trash Services

Grilling Area with Premium Outdoor Cooking Equipment 

Outdoor Lawn with bocce ball

Wi-Fi Enabled Collaborative Work-spaces

Dedicated Business Lounge with PC's and Printing

Resident Coffee and Tea Bar

Fully Equipped Wellness Center with Cardio and Weight Machines

On-Site Dry Cleaning and Laundry 

Bicycle Storage On-Site

Convenient Mail Center and Package Lockers

Enclosed Resident Garage Parking with Separate Guest Parking

Sky Lounge Entertainment Space with Lounge Seating & Fireplace

Pet Friendly Community with On-Site Dog Park

Resort-Style Swimming Pool with Sun Shelves

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10152 Shoreview Rd have any available units?
10152 Shoreview Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10152 Shoreview Rd have?
Some of 10152 Shoreview Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10152 Shoreview Rd currently offering any rent specials?
10152 Shoreview Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10152 Shoreview Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 10152 Shoreview Rd is pet friendly.
Does 10152 Shoreview Rd offer parking?
Yes, 10152 Shoreview Rd offers parking.
Does 10152 Shoreview Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10152 Shoreview Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10152 Shoreview Rd have a pool?
Yes, 10152 Shoreview Rd has a pool.
Does 10152 Shoreview Rd have accessible units?
Yes, 10152 Shoreview Rd has accessible units.
Does 10152 Shoreview Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 10152 Shoreview Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

