10152 Shoreview Rd

Amenities
Who is this crazy person?
------------------------------------------------
Hello! I'm Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I'm a born and raised Dallas local. I'm an apartment hunting machine/genie in a bottle/professional cool person/taco enthusiast. Basically, I find people apartments to live in. I have a simple and streamlined method thats helped dozens of people like you take the stress out of finding apartments. And I'm free to work with! Hit me up!
So you've become a famous chef. Sweet. You didn't even have to work for your soul away decade in a grueling kitchen while some screaming Gordon Ramsey type chef reduced you to a puddle of broken feelings. Instead, you catapulted to fame after your carefully styled pictures of breakfast cereal and scrambled eggs went viral.
Your brand new swanky apartment has infused you with frantically creative breakfast themed inspiration. And now everyone loves you. You've left your old crappy job to start your new YouTube sensation at-home cooking show where millions of people from all over the world watch you scramble eggs, butter your toast, and make dazzlingly delightful yogurt parfaits.
All from moving into that new apartment. Cool right?
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
One and Two-Bedroom Apartment Homes
Two Unit Finish Packages Available
Contemporary Wood-style Flooring in Two Schemes
Full-Size Washer and Dryer in Each Residence
Polished Concrete Flooring on 1st Level
Beveled White Kitchen Backsplash
Granite Countertops in Surf White
Limestone Matte Tile in the Bathroom
Two-Tone Custom Paint
Premium Neutral Carpet in Bedroom
Spacious Walk-In Closets
Urban Mudroom
Custom LED lighting package
Programmable Thermostats
Kitchen Island*
Private Balcony or Patio*
Ceiling Fans
Linen Closet*
Kitchen Pantry
Oversized Tub and/or Stand-up Shower
USB Outlets in Kitchen and Bedroom
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
Quick Access to Trails, Parks and White Rock Lake
Views of Dallas City Line and White Rock Lake Park
Enclosed Building Corridors with A/C and Elevator Service
Outdoor Entertainment Lanai with Firepit and Lounge Seating
Controlled Guest Access
Valet Trash Services
Grilling Area with Premium Outdoor Cooking Equipment
Outdoor Lawn with bocce ball
Wi-Fi Enabled Collaborative Work-spaces
Dedicated Business Lounge with PC's and Printing
Resident Coffee and Tea Bar
Fully Equipped Wellness Center with Cardio and Weight Machines
On-Site Dry Cleaning and Laundry
Bicycle Storage On-Site
Convenient Mail Center and Package Lockers
Enclosed Resident Garage Parking with Separate Guest Parking
Sky Lounge Entertainment Space with Lounge Seating & Fireplace
Pet Friendly Community with On-Site Dog Park
Resort-Style Swimming Pool with Sun Shelves