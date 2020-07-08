10152 Shoreview Rd

Amenities

Who is this crazy person?

Hello! I'm Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I'm a born and raised Dallas local. I'm an apartment hunting machine/genie in a bottle/professional cool person/taco enthusiast. Basically, I find people apartments to live in. I have a simple and streamlined method thats helped dozens of people like you take the stress out of finding apartments. And I'm free to work with! Hit me up!







So you've become a famous chef. Sweet. You didn't even have to work for your soul away decade in a grueling kitchen while some screaming Gordon Ramsey type chef reduced you to a puddle of broken feelings. Instead, you catapulted to fame after your carefully styled pictures of breakfast cereal and scrambled eggs went viral.



Your brand new swanky apartment has infused you with frantically creative breakfast themed inspiration. And now everyone loves you. You've left your old crappy job to start your new YouTube sensation at-home cooking show where millions of people from all over the world watch you scramble eggs, butter your toast, and make dazzlingly delightful yogurt parfaits.



All from moving into that new apartment. Cool right?



Apartment Amenities



One and Two-Bedroom Apartment Homes



Two Unit Finish Packages Available



Contemporary Wood-style Flooring in Two Schemes



Full-Size Washer and Dryer in Each Residence



Polished Concrete Flooring on 1st Level



Beveled White Kitchen Backsplash



Granite Countertops in Surf White



Limestone Matte Tile in the Bathroom



Two-Tone Custom Paint



Premium Neutral Carpet in Bedroom



Spacious Walk-In Closets



Urban Mudroom



Custom LED lighting package



Programmable Thermostats



Kitchen Island*



Private Balcony or Patio*



Ceiling Fans



Linen Closet*



Kitchen Pantry



Oversized Tub and/or Stand-up Shower



USB Outlets in Kitchen and Bedroom



Community Amenities



Quick Access to Trails, Parks and White Rock Lake



Views of Dallas City Line and White Rock Lake Park



Enclosed Building Corridors with A/C and Elevator Service



Outdoor Entertainment Lanai with Firepit and Lounge Seating



Controlled Guest Access



Valet Trash Services



Grilling Area with Premium Outdoor Cooking Equipment



Outdoor Lawn with bocce ball



Wi-Fi Enabled Collaborative Work-spaces



Dedicated Business Lounge with PC's and Printing



Resident Coffee and Tea Bar



Fully Equipped Wellness Center with Cardio and Weight Machines



On-Site Dry Cleaning and Laundry



Bicycle Storage On-Site



Convenient Mail Center and Package Lockers



Enclosed Resident Garage Parking with Separate Guest Parking



Sky Lounge Entertainment Space with Lounge Seating & Fireplace



Pet Friendly Community with On-Site Dog Park



Resort-Style Swimming Pool with Sun Shelves



