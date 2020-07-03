All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 1015 Galloway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
1015 Galloway
Last updated April 1 2020 at 6:57 AM

1015 Galloway

1015 Galloway Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Cedar Crest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1015 Galloway Avenue, Dallas, TX 75216
Cedar Crest

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This home has been completely redone with gorgeous, restored hardwood floors in the common areas. The living room and dining area flow together to form one long open space that works great for entertaining. Beyond the dining area you will find a fully updated kitchen from top to bottom with new cabinets and granite counter tops new stainless steel appliances and new tile floors.The two bedrooms are spacious in size with new ceiling fans and new carpet installed. Bedrooms each conjoin to a large utility room with washer and dryer connections.
Located near the DFW Zoo and just a few short minutes from downtown, Bishop Arts and Oak Cliff which means you are conveniently located to work or play at all times!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1015 Galloway have any available units?
1015 Galloway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1015 Galloway have?
Some of 1015 Galloway's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1015 Galloway currently offering any rent specials?
1015 Galloway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1015 Galloway pet-friendly?
No, 1015 Galloway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1015 Galloway offer parking?
No, 1015 Galloway does not offer parking.
Does 1015 Galloway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1015 Galloway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1015 Galloway have a pool?
No, 1015 Galloway does not have a pool.
Does 1015 Galloway have accessible units?
No, 1015 Galloway does not have accessible units.
Does 1015 Galloway have units with dishwashers?
No, 1015 Galloway does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Knox Heights
4646 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75205
Lakewood on the Trail
101 N Brookside Dr
Dallas, TX 75214
Galleries at Park Lane
8110 Park Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
Villa Piana Apartments
13500 Noel Rd
Dallas, TX 75240
Holiday Hills II
811 N. Plymouth Road
Dallas, TX 75211
Mockingbird Flats
5600 SMU Blvd
Dallas, TX 75206
Haven Lake Highlands
7077 Watercrest Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75231
The Armstrong at Knox
4525 Cole Ave
Dallas, TX 75205

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University