1015 Galloway

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

This home has been completely redone with gorgeous, restored hardwood floors in the common areas. The living room and dining area flow together to form one long open space that works great for entertaining. Beyond the dining area you will find a fully updated kitchen from top to bottom with new cabinets and granite counter tops new stainless steel appliances and new tile floors.The two bedrooms are spacious in size with new ceiling fans and new carpet installed. Bedrooms each conjoin to a large utility room with washer and dryer connections.

Located near the DFW Zoo and just a few short minutes from downtown, Bishop Arts and Oak Cliff which means you are conveniently located to work or play at all times!