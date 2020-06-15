10137 Fieldfare Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

YARD CARE INCLUDED***INSIDE PRIVATE SCHOOL CORRIDOR. Dreamy 5 bed 3 bath ranch style cottage on tranquil half acre cul-de-sac refuge. Say goodbye to the busy world outside with room to breath. Available for immediate occupancy 1 yr or 1 yr plus & move-in ready. Tastefully updated with enlarged kitchen featuring brand new commercial grade SS appliances including 36 inch range+fridge. New flooring throughout. All 5 bedrooms are generously sized. Expanded 480 sqft garage. The versatile master suite has a secondary bed rm down which could be used as an adjoining bed rm, nursery, or office. Rarely does a home with this character and quality come on the market for lease. 3,194 sqft includes back bonus room addition.