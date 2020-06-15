All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 10137 Fieldfare Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
10137 Fieldfare Court
Last updated June 10 2020 at 10:23 PM

10137 Fieldfare Court

10137 Fieldfare Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10137 Fieldfare Court, Dallas, TX 75229
Westhollow

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
YARD CARE INCLUDED***INSIDE PRIVATE SCHOOL CORRIDOR. Dreamy 5 bed 3 bath ranch style cottage on tranquil half acre cul-de-sac refuge. Say goodbye to the busy world outside with room to breath. Available for immediate occupancy 1 yr or 1 yr plus & move-in ready. Tastefully updated with enlarged kitchen featuring brand new commercial grade SS appliances including 36 inch range+fridge. New flooring throughout. All 5 bedrooms are generously sized. Expanded 480 sqft garage. The versatile master suite has a secondary bed rm down which could be used as an adjoining bed rm, nursery, or office. Rarely does a home with this character and quality come on the market for lease. 3,194 sqft includes back bonus room addition.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10137 Fieldfare Court have any available units?
10137 Fieldfare Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10137 Fieldfare Court have?
Some of 10137 Fieldfare Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10137 Fieldfare Court currently offering any rent specials?
10137 Fieldfare Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10137 Fieldfare Court pet-friendly?
No, 10137 Fieldfare Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 10137 Fieldfare Court offer parking?
Yes, 10137 Fieldfare Court offers parking.
Does 10137 Fieldfare Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10137 Fieldfare Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10137 Fieldfare Court have a pool?
No, 10137 Fieldfare Court does not have a pool.
Does 10137 Fieldfare Court have accessible units?
No, 10137 Fieldfare Court does not have accessible units.
Does 10137 Fieldfare Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10137 Fieldfare Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Best Cities for Families 2019
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parson's Green
3211 Scotch Creek Rd
Dallas, TX 75019
Parkford Oaks
3443 Mahanna St
Dallas, TX 75235
Century Lake Highlands
6808 Skillman St
Dallas, TX 75231
Trinity Loft
1403 Slocum St
Dallas, TX 75207
Park on Rosemeade
4141 Rosemeade Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75287
The Entro
5535 Harvest Hill Rd
Dallas, TX 75230
Hanover Midtown Park
8250 Meadow Rd
Dallas, TX 75231
Park West
3109 Douglas Ave
Dallas, TX 75219

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University