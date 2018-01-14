10119 Regal Park Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

Beautifully updated condo in the heart of North Dallas. Premium location and luxurious resort style living in this 2 bedroom and 2 full bath condo. Sleek and stylish interior finishes include hardwood floors, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and updated baths. Resort style exterior amenities include private patio the overlooking the pool along with community jacuzzi, grills & cabanas. Close to shopping, dining, entertainment and major freeways. This is one of the best values in North Dallas.