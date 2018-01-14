All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 10119 Regal Park Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
10119 Regal Park Lane
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:21 AM

10119 Regal Park Lane

10119 Regal Park Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10119 Regal Park Lane, Dallas, TX 75230

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Beautifully updated condo in the heart of North Dallas. Premium location and luxurious resort style living in this 2 bedroom and 2 full bath condo. Sleek and stylish interior finishes include hardwood floors, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and updated baths. Resort style exterior amenities include private patio the overlooking the pool along with community jacuzzi, grills & cabanas. Close to shopping, dining, entertainment and major freeways. This is one of the best values in North Dallas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10119 Regal Park Lane have any available units?
10119 Regal Park Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10119 Regal Park Lane have?
Some of 10119 Regal Park Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10119 Regal Park Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10119 Regal Park Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10119 Regal Park Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10119 Regal Park Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 10119 Regal Park Lane offer parking?
No, 10119 Regal Park Lane does not offer parking.
Does 10119 Regal Park Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10119 Regal Park Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10119 Regal Park Lane have a pool?
Yes, 10119 Regal Park Lane has a pool.
Does 10119 Regal Park Lane have accessible units?
No, 10119 Regal Park Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10119 Regal Park Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 10119 Regal Park Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Henderson
5215 Belmont Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Link
9450 Forest Springs Dr
Dallas, TX 75243
Lakewood Flats
7425 La Vista Dr
Dallas, TX 75214
Magnolia on Matilda
1965 Matilda St
Dallas, TX 75206
The Versailles
4900 Pear Ridge Dr
Dallas, TX 75287
The Park On Greenville
9221 Amberton Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75243
Pavilion Townplace
7700 Greenway Blvd
Dallas, TX 75209
Hyde Park At Montfort
14332 Montfort Dr
Dallas, TX 75254

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University