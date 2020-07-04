All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 6 2020 at 2:21 AM

10102 Morgan Meadow Lane

10102 Morgan Meadow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10102 Morgan Meadow Lane, Dallas, TX 75243
Whispering Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
A MUST SEE! Amazing mid-century modern with pool + spa on oversized cul-de-sac lot! Stunning updates in master including spa-like master bath + huge closet. Walls of windows with panoramic views of back yard,concrete floors accent the oversized living room with marble FP, upstairs flex room for study or gym or mother in-law suite. Kitchen open to breakfast area + double oven. Backyard features heated pool & spa with waterfall + lanai, great deck for grilllng + dog run, outdoor shower, also find 2 wet bars, cedar closet, oversized garage with plenty of room for storage, 2 fireplaces. Alcoa metal roof.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

