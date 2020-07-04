10102 Morgan Meadow Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

A MUST SEE! Amazing mid-century modern with pool + spa on oversized cul-de-sac lot! Stunning updates in master including spa-like master bath + huge closet. Walls of windows with panoramic views of back yard,concrete floors accent the oversized living room with marble FP, upstairs flex room for study or gym or mother in-law suite. Kitchen open to breakfast area + double oven. Backyard features heated pool & spa with waterfall + lanai, great deck for grilllng + dog run, outdoor shower, also find 2 wet bars, cedar closet, oversized garage with plenty of room for storage, 2 fireplaces. Alcoa metal roof.