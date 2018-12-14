Amenities

101 North Brookside Drive Apt #0411, Dallas, TX 75214 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dawn Phipps, Dash, (469) 570-9994. Available from: 02/19/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. One and 2 bedrooms available. Flats and lofts wonderfully renovated! It starts with the location in prestigious Lakewood – a bona fide neighborhood that’s filled with lovely historic homes, towering trees and sprawling lawns but just 10 minutes to downtown. Off the beaten path – the best places usually are – yet marvelously connected. Our residents love our recent upgrades at this iconic Dallas rental apartment community. Let’s start with the renovated apartments and the complete and total reimagining of everything. The new kitchens are stunning, complete with granite, and tile. That, along with new floors, custom cabinets, lighting and fixtures puts the apartments and lofts on par with those that cost hundreds more. The community’s social areas, too, are thoughtfully designed to make getting to know your community a breeze and great fun! You can even make use of our community bikes for a gorgeous ride around the lake. The cyber cafe offers free Wi-Fi and Starbucks along with a new line-up of computers. Fantastic management company - a Dallas hometown company – so you know you’ll be well taken care of. Stylish and modern, A must see before you decide! [ Published 21-Feb-19 / ID 2829963 ]