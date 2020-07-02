1004 Pavillion Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking pool

Stylish townhome nestled next to downtown Dallas with a Mediterranean flair. Third floor master suite with fireplace, huge walk in closet and oversized tub provides a great place to relax. Laundry room, and extra room that could be used as office, nursery or game room near the master promotes an efficient lifestyle. Kitchen opens to living room with rich hardwood floors and plenty of space to entertain. Split bedrooms provide plenty of privacy for roommates, visiting family or a private office. Walkable to several bars, parks and restaurants and an exciting place to call home. Close to Deep Ellum, Baylor Hospital, The Arts District and Exall Park. Access to the Bryan Place pool this summer.