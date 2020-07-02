All apartments in Dallas
Dallas, TX
1004 Pavillion Street
Last updated April 24 2019 at 9:31 AM

1004 Pavillion Street

1004 Pavillion Street · No Longer Available
Location

1004 Pavillion Street, Dallas, TX 75204
Bryan Place

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Stylish townhome nestled next to downtown Dallas with a Mediterranean flair. Third floor master suite with fireplace, huge walk in closet and oversized tub provides a great place to relax. Laundry room, and extra room that could be used as office, nursery or game room near the master promotes an efficient lifestyle. Kitchen opens to living room with rich hardwood floors and plenty of space to entertain. Split bedrooms provide plenty of privacy for roommates, visiting family or a private office. Walkable to several bars, parks and restaurants and an exciting place to call home. Close to Deep Ellum, Baylor Hospital, The Arts District and Exall Park. Access to the Bryan Place pool this summer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1004 Pavillion Street have any available units?
1004 Pavillion Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1004 Pavillion Street have?
Some of 1004 Pavillion Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1004 Pavillion Street currently offering any rent specials?
1004 Pavillion Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1004 Pavillion Street pet-friendly?
No, 1004 Pavillion Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1004 Pavillion Street offer parking?
Yes, 1004 Pavillion Street offers parking.
Does 1004 Pavillion Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1004 Pavillion Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1004 Pavillion Street have a pool?
Yes, 1004 Pavillion Street has a pool.
Does 1004 Pavillion Street have accessible units?
No, 1004 Pavillion Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1004 Pavillion Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1004 Pavillion Street has units with dishwashers.

