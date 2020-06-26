All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 10039 Hymie Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
10039 Hymie Circle
Last updated July 11 2019 at 7:56 AM

10039 Hymie Circle

10039 Hymie Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10039 Hymie Circle, Dallas, TX 75217
Pleasant Grove

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
concierge
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
concierge
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 2 bath home in Pleasant Grove includes laminate, vinyl and carpet flooring, ceiling fans, central heat/air, a fenced back and front yard and a one-car garage. The home is located near the bus line, and various establishments including Dollar General, 7-Eleven, Bruton Food Beer & Wine and more. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824.

Alden Short, Inc. is a leading Dallas-based property management company founded in 1976. As investors, we have managed more than 1,000 single-family homes and 2,500 apartment units across North Texas. With the incorporation of turn-key technology, state-of-the-art management, highly skilled maintenance technicians and a forward-thinking attitude, Alden Short maintains low vacancy rates with the highest quality tenants. For more information, visit ashortinc.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10039 Hymie Circle have any available units?
10039 Hymie Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10039 Hymie Circle have?
Some of 10039 Hymie Circle's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10039 Hymie Circle currently offering any rent specials?
10039 Hymie Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10039 Hymie Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 10039 Hymie Circle is pet friendly.
Does 10039 Hymie Circle offer parking?
Yes, 10039 Hymie Circle offers parking.
Does 10039 Hymie Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10039 Hymie Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10039 Hymie Circle have a pool?
No, 10039 Hymie Circle does not have a pool.
Does 10039 Hymie Circle have accessible units?
No, 10039 Hymie Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 10039 Hymie Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 10039 Hymie Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pearl on Frankford
7421 Frankford Rd
Dallas, TX 75252
The Merc
1800 Main St
Dallas, TX 75201
Carlisle and Vine Apartments
2920 Carlisle Street
Dallas, TX 75204
Marsh Creek
18749 Marsh Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
The Woods of Five Mile Creek
6010 S Westmoreland Rd
Dallas, TX 75237
Regal Crossing
7575 Chaucer Pl
Dallas, TX 75237
Post Worthington
2808 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Preston Greens Apartments
5990 Arapaho Rd
Dallas, TX 75248

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University