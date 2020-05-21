All apartments in Dallas
10033 Casa Oaks Dr
10033 Casa Oaks Dr

10033 Casa Oaks Dr · No Longer Available
Location

10033 Casa Oaks Dr, Dallas, TX 75228

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Recnent renovations have been completed to this 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Dallas. The home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. New flooring and a fresh coat of paint. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializeddallas.com

https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/10033-casa-oaks-dr

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10033 Casa Oaks Dr have any available units?
10033 Casa Oaks Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 10033 Casa Oaks Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10033 Casa Oaks Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10033 Casa Oaks Dr pet-friendly?
No, 10033 Casa Oaks Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 10033 Casa Oaks Dr offer parking?
No, 10033 Casa Oaks Dr does not offer parking.
Does 10033 Casa Oaks Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10033 Casa Oaks Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10033 Casa Oaks Dr have a pool?
No, 10033 Casa Oaks Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10033 Casa Oaks Dr have accessible units?
No, 10033 Casa Oaks Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10033 Casa Oaks Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 10033 Casa Oaks Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10033 Casa Oaks Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 10033 Casa Oaks Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

