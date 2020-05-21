Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

Recnent renovations have been completed to this 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Dallas. The home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. New flooring and a fresh coat of paint. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializeddallas.com



https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/10033-casa-oaks-dr



Garrett George, leasing agent

Specialized Property Management #375514

469-754-8195