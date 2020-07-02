All apartments in Dallas
Last updated April 6 2020

10028 Glenrio Lane

10028 Glenrio Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10028 Glenrio Lane, Dallas, TX 75229
Westhollow

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bedroom and a study room downstairs that can be the 4th bedroom. Half Duplex on an oversize yard with a side driveway entrance. Pets are negotiable. Any concerns, feel free to give us a call if you have any questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10028 Glenrio Lane have any available units?
10028 Glenrio Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10028 Glenrio Lane have?
Some of 10028 Glenrio Lane's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10028 Glenrio Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10028 Glenrio Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10028 Glenrio Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 10028 Glenrio Lane is pet friendly.
Does 10028 Glenrio Lane offer parking?
No, 10028 Glenrio Lane does not offer parking.
Does 10028 Glenrio Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10028 Glenrio Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10028 Glenrio Lane have a pool?
No, 10028 Glenrio Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10028 Glenrio Lane have accessible units?
No, 10028 Glenrio Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10028 Glenrio Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10028 Glenrio Lane has units with dishwashers.

