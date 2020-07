Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated coffee bar fireplace microwave furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar

Beautifully updated and furnished 2-2 condo off exciting Ross avenue. Walk to great restaurants-coffee shops-downtown parks! When you see the details of this unit, you will want to make it yours to live in! If you want furnished, it will be $200 more.