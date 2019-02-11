1001 Belleview Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities elevator pool

**BONUS! Free month's rent with 1-year contract. This makes rent only $1,375 per month!



You won't want to miss this contemporary loft space in the heart of the Cedars! Stunning views of Dallas from the pool and entertainment area. The Beat is a modern, exposed beam urban loft style building only steps away from a major DART station, future home of the Houston High Speed Rail or nightlife and dining. Located just minutes from the new $100 million downtown development called the AT&T Discovery District which will boast 65,000 sq. ft. of new retail, bars and restaurant space! This unit is a rare opportunity to lease a great property and enjoy the benefits of this amazing location!