1001 Belleview Street

1001 Belleview Street · No Longer Available
Location

1001 Belleview Street, Dallas, TX 75215
Cedars

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
elevator
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
**BONUS! Free month's rent with 1-year contract. This makes rent only $1,375 per month!

You won't want to miss this contemporary loft space in the heart of the Cedars! Stunning views of Dallas from the pool and entertainment area. The Beat is a modern, exposed beam urban loft style building only steps away from a major DART station, future home of the Houston High Speed Rail or nightlife and dining. Located just minutes from the new $100 million downtown development called the AT&T Discovery District which will boast 65,000 sq. ft. of new retail, bars and restaurant space! This unit is a rare opportunity to lease a great property and enjoy the benefits of this amazing location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1001 Belleview Street have any available units?
1001 Belleview Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1001 Belleview Street have?
Some of 1001 Belleview Street's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1001 Belleview Street currently offering any rent specials?
1001 Belleview Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1001 Belleview Street pet-friendly?
No, 1001 Belleview Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1001 Belleview Street offer parking?
No, 1001 Belleview Street does not offer parking.
Does 1001 Belleview Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1001 Belleview Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1001 Belleview Street have a pool?
Yes, 1001 Belleview Street has a pool.
Does 1001 Belleview Street have accessible units?
No, 1001 Belleview Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1001 Belleview Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1001 Belleview Street has units with dishwashers.

