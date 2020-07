Amenities

w/d hookup putting green patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub extra storage granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center carport clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking pool putting green bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access volleyball court accessible conference room online portal package receiving

Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please schedule yours today! Tucked alongside beautiful Oso Bay, Baypoint offers stylish one, two, and three-bedroom apartments for rent in Corpus Christi, Texas. Our apartment homes were recently updated with modern features and finishes. Enjoy spacious open floor plans and the ocean breeze on your private patio or balcony. Get inspired with our resort-style amenities including a 24-hour fitness center with Peloton Bikes and a bayside pool complete with outdoor kitchen and barbecue. Even your pets will experience luxury living while playing at the largest bark park in Corpus Christi & being pampered in our new Pet Spa! Discover your best life by the bay at Baypoint.