Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse dog park 24hr gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center carport coffee bar internet access playground pool table trash valet

MODERN LIVING at Townhomes at Twenty01, an unmatched combination of refined style and quality. Our distinct community of Townhomes for rent features a wide selection of two and three-bedroom floor plans, each appointed with the designer features you deserve, such as private maintenance-free yards, sleek kitchens appointed with stainless GE appliances, energy-efficient doors and windows, washer and dryer, wood-style flooring, and 9' ceilings. Our open-concept living spaces offer natural lighting and the covered entry porch says welcome home.