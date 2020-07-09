All apartments in Corpus Christi
Townhomes at Twenty01

2001 Woodbend Dr · (361) 287-5624
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2001 Woodbend Dr, Corpus Christi, TX 78412
South Side

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

AXIS-1

$1,527

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 973 sqft

ATLAS-1

$1,527

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 973 sqft

GEO-1

$1,630

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1078 sqft

See 3+ more

3 Bedrooms

COMPASS-1

$1,809

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1347 sqft

LEGEND-1

$1,819

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1355 sqft

COMPASS-2

$2,009

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1347 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Townhomes at Twenty01.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
carport
coffee bar
internet access
playground
pool table
trash valet
MODERN LIVING at Townhomes at Twenty01, an unmatched combination of refined style and quality. Our distinct community of Townhomes for rent features a wide selection of two and three-bedroom floor plans, each appointed with the designer features you deserve, such as private maintenance-free yards, sleek kitchens appointed with stainless GE appliances, energy-efficient doors and windows, washer and dryer, wood-style flooring, and 9' ceilings. Our open-concept living spaces offer natural lighting and the covered entry porch says welcome home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: No breed restrictions.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Townhomes at Twenty01 have any available units?
Townhomes at Twenty01 offers two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,527 and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,809. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Corpus Christi, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corpus Christi Rent Report.
What amenities does Townhomes at Twenty01 have?
Some of Townhomes at Twenty01's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Townhomes at Twenty01 currently offering any rent specials?
Townhomes at Twenty01 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Townhomes at Twenty01 pet-friendly?
Yes, Townhomes at Twenty01 is pet friendly.
Does Townhomes at Twenty01 offer parking?
No, Townhomes at Twenty01 does not offer parking.
Does Townhomes at Twenty01 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Townhomes at Twenty01 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Townhomes at Twenty01 have a pool?
Yes, Townhomes at Twenty01 has a pool.
Does Townhomes at Twenty01 have accessible units?
No, Townhomes at Twenty01 does not have accessible units.
Does Townhomes at Twenty01 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Townhomes at Twenty01 has units with dishwashers.
