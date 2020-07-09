Amenities
MODERN LIVING at Townhomes at Twenty01, an unmatched combination of refined style and quality. Our distinct community of Townhomes for rent features a wide selection of two and three-bedroom floor plans, each appointed with the designer features you deserve, such as private maintenance-free yards, sleek kitchens appointed with stainless GE appliances, energy-efficient doors and windows, washer and dryer, wood-style flooring, and 9' ceilings. Our open-concept living spaces offer natural lighting and the covered entry porch says welcome home.