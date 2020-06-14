Apartment List
/
TX
/
corpus christi
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:40 PM

30 Apartments for rent in Corpus Christi, TX with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Corpus Christi renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:45pm
South Side
6 Units Available
Candlewood
2002 Airline Rd, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$690
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$810
851 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated units with air conditioning, fireplaces, walk-in closets, and window coverings. Pet-friendly community with a dog park, two swimming pools, and tennis courts. Easy access to all of Corpus Christi.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
South Side
31 Units Available
Retreat at Watermark
5721 Timbergate Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,085
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1353 sqft
Expansive apartment community on Corpus Christi's South Side, with a pool, 24-hour gym, pool table, dog park and more. Units feature granite counters, 24-hour maintenance and walk-in closets. Minutes from the bay and Highway 358.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
South Side
23 Units Available
Sage Corpus Christi
5702 Timbergate Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
Studio
$1,075
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,244
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1125 sqft
Minutes from the heart of the city. Units feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and beautiful granite countertops. On-site fenced-in dog park, resort-style pool and a fitness center. Within a gated community.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
South Side
19 Units Available
Azure
7221 S Staples St, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,177
931 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,528
1156 sqft
Located close to parks and restaurants. Units offer dishwashers, fireplaces, laundry and stainless steel appliances. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, credit card payments, e-payments, garage, gym, pool and volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
South Side
123 Units Available
Puerto Del Mar
3802 Caravelle Pkwy, Corpus Christi, TX
Studio
$645
378 sqft
1 Bedroom
$749
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
999 sqft
Great location close to Parkview Park on Caravelle Parkway. Units have laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Residents enjoy communal clubhouse, garage, gym and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:31pm
$
Bay Area
10 Units Available
Ocean Drive Estates
4443 Ocean Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,559
1300 sqft
Luxurious community offers pools, picnic area and BBQ area. Apartments are newly renovated and feature connections for washers and dryers. Located close to both Corpus Christi Bay and a slew of restaurants.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Central City
25 Units Available
Costa Tarragona
2240 N Padre Island Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$657
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$791
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$912
1123 sqft
Inviting 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans with island kitchens. Corpus Christi’s neighborhood of choice with community amenities such as an outdoor fireplace, children’s playscape area, a picnic area with gas grills, a sparkling pool and much more.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Bay Area
39 Units Available
Baypoint Apartments
1802 Ennis Joslin Rd, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,022
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,142
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1385 sqft
Recently renovated units include granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Community features include 24-hour gym, pool, putting green, basketball court and a dog park. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:40pm
South Side
46 Units Available
Sandcastle
6701 Everhart Rd, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$745
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
908 sqft
Enjoy internet access and a 24-hour gym in pet-friendly community. Apartments offer air-conditioning and washer and dryer hookups. Retail and dining at nearby Everhart Park Shopping Center. Within walking distance of Snead Park.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Bay Area
16 Units Available
South Bay
1701 Ennis Joslin Rd, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,118
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated community located close to Ocean Drive and La Palmera mall. Units feature spacious walk-in closets, well-equipped kitchens and garden tubs. Online portal for payments and requests for maintenance.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:35pm
South Side
8 Units Available
The Park
4040 Schanen Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$790
773 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At The Park Apartments, you're just minutes away from several shopping centers, great places to dine, shop and be entertained! Yes, The Park Apartments is the perfect place to call home!
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:37pm
South Side
32 Units Available
Veranda
6433 S Staples St, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$735
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
961 sqft
Air-conditioned units in a pet-friendly complex accessible for people with a disability. Gym, pool, tennis court, clubhouse and courtyard. Across the street from the shops at the Saratoga Town Center.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:02pm
$
South Side
14 Units Available
Armon Bay
6925 S Padre Island Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$835
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
956 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located right near schools and the Corpus Christi Medical Center. Beautiful outdoor spaces. Apartments are pet-friendly and include parking, dishwashers, and on-site laundry. Access to gym and pool.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Central City
7 Units Available
Bay Vista
522 Hancock Ave, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1174 sqft
Modern living with spacious floor plans, modern appliances and wood flooring. Community has pool and water features, a conference room and a clubhouse on-site. Covered parking provided.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Central City
8 Units Available
Bay Vista Pointe
802 S Carancahua St, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance of Corpus Christi Bay. Resort-like pool with a sundeck, fitness center and clubhouse. Homes feature gourmet kitchens, designer floors, and washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
South Side
23 Units Available
Breakers Coastal
4901 Saratoga Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,637
1226 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy easy access to Corpus Christi Country Club. There's an onsite volleyball court, clubhouse and 24-hour gym for residents to enjoy. Hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry inside apartments.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 12 at 12:51am
South Side
Contact for Availability
Townhomes at Twenty01
2001 Woodbend Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,527
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,809
1351 sqft
MODERN LIVING at Townhomes at Twenty01, an unmatched combination of refined style and quality.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
South Side
53 Units Available
South Lake Ranch
3310 Rodd Field Rd, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,132
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
1434 sqft
LIFE IS BETTER BY THE LAKE. Experience the lake breezes while you relax and unwind in your home!
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Central City
15 Units Available
Cosmopolitan of Corpus Christi
401 N Chaparral St, Corpus Christi, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,269
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1113 sqft
Luxury apartments in downtown with granite countertops, custom cabinetry and tile backsplash in kitchen. Community has a resort-style pool with swim-up bar and outdoor kitchen with grill. Located close to shops and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:46pm
Bay Area
23 Units Available
The Villas of Ocean Drive
4657 Ocean Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,075
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1142 sqft
Experience a serene escape from the pressures of everyday life. Each unique one and two bedroom floor plan has been designed with your enjoyment and comfort in mind.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:01pm
South Side
32 Units Available
The Summit
5502 Saratoga Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$788
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1003 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1286 sqft
Located in Southside Corpus Christi overlooking the Country Club golf course and close to Saratoga Town Center and Sunrise Mall. One-, two- and three-bedroom units include features like French doors, garden tubs and walk-in showers.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 07:07am
South Side
23 Units Available
Cimarron Court
3701 Cimarron Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1334 sqft
Welcome home to Cimarron Court. Our beautiful apartment homes provide residents with the very definition of comfortable, carefree living.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 12 at 12:51am
Northwest Corpus Christi
Contact for Availability
The Current at 37
10113 Up River Rd, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,001
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,311
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,624
1150 sqft
Welcome to your new home at The Current at 37 Apartments in beautiful Corpus Christi, Texas! Our newly built community is conveniently located just off I-37.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
South Side
14 Units Available
Embassy House
4502 Corona Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$774
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$934
932 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located steps from restaurants and ships in Corpus Christi. Apartments include wood-burning fireplaces, oversized closets and loft layouts. Community includes fitness center and pool and is pet-friendly.
City Guide for Corpus Christi, TX

I lived in corpus with my brother. We were always on the run. We were bad for one another, but we were good at having fun." (-Robert Earl Keen, "Corpus Christi Bay")

Greetings, fair apartment hunter! Welcome to your official guide to finding digs in the Sparkling City. Whether you’re a Houston transplant, a TAMU Corpus grad, or just a huge Robert Earl Keen fan, we hope you’re as excited as we are to live in CC. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Corpus Christi, TX

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Corpus Christi renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Corpus Christi 1 BedroomsCorpus Christi 2 BedroomsCorpus Christi 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCorpus Christi 3 BedroomsCorpus Christi Apartments with BalconyCorpus Christi Apartments with Garage
Corpus Christi Apartments with GymCorpus Christi Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCorpus Christi Apartments with Move-in SpecialsCorpus Christi Apartments with ParkingCorpus Christi Apartments with PoolCorpus Christi Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Corpus Christi Cheap PlacesCorpus Christi Dog Friendly ApartmentsCorpus Christi Furnished ApartmentsCorpus Christi Luxury PlacesCorpus Christi Pet Friendly PlacesCorpus Christi Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kingsville, TXPortland, TX
Beeville, TXIngleside, TX
Aransas Pass, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

South SideBay Area
Central CityNorthwest Corpus Christi
Flour BluffCalallen

Apartments Near Colleges

Del Mar CollegeTexas A & M University-Corpus Christi
Coastal Bend College
Texas A & M University-Kingsville