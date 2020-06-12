Apartment List
/
TX
/
corpus christi
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:18 PM

75 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Corpus Christi, TX

Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
$
Bay Area
17 Units Available
South Bay
1701 Ennis Joslin Rd, Corpus Christi, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1218 sqft
Gated community located close to Ocean Drive and La Palmera mall. Units feature spacious walk-in closets, well-equipped kitchens and garden tubs. Online portal for payments and requests for maintenance.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
$
South Side
123 Units Available
Puerto Del Mar
3802 Caravelle Pkwy, Corpus Christi, TX
2 Bedrooms
$975
999 sqft
Great location close to Parkview Park on Caravelle Parkway. Units have laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Residents enjoy communal clubhouse, garage, gym and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
Bay Area
39 Units Available
Baypoint Apartments
1802 Ennis Joslin Rd, Corpus Christi, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,207
1102 sqft
Recently renovated units include granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Community features include 24-hour gym, pool, putting green, basketball court and a dog park. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Central City
23 Units Available
Costa Tarragona
2240 N Padre Island Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
2 Bedrooms
$791
939 sqft
Inviting 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans with island kitchens. Corpus Christi’s neighborhood of choice with community amenities such as an outdoor fireplace, children’s playscape area, a picnic area with gas grills, a sparkling pool and much more.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
$
South Side
26 Units Available
Breakers Coastal
4901 Saratoga Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
984 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy easy access to Corpus Christi Country Club. There's an onsite volleyball court, clubhouse and 24-hour gym for residents to enjoy. Hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry inside apartments.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 06:06pm
South Side
6 Units Available
Candlewood
2002 Airline Rd, Corpus Christi, TX
2 Bedrooms
$805
851 sqft
Renovated units with air conditioning, fireplaces, walk-in closets, and window coverings. Pet-friendly community with a dog park, two swimming pools, and tennis courts. Easy access to all of Corpus Christi.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
South Side
32 Units Available
Retreat at Watermark
5721 Timbergate Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1098 sqft
Expansive apartment community on Corpus Christi's South Side, with a pool, 24-hour gym, pool table, dog park and more. Units feature granite counters, 24-hour maintenance and walk-in closets. Minutes from the bay and Highway 358.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
South Side
28 Units Available
Sage Corpus Christi
5702 Timbergate Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,243
1125 sqft
Minutes from the heart of the city. Units feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and beautiful granite countertops. On-site fenced-in dog park, resort-style pool and a fitness center. Within a gated community.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
South Side
17 Units Available
Azure
7221 S Staples St, Corpus Christi, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
931 sqft
Located close to parks and restaurants. Units offer dishwashers, fireplaces, laundry and stainless steel appliances. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, credit card payments, e-payments, garage, gym, pool and volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Flour Bluff
5 Units Available
The Bay Club Apartments
9350 S Padre Island Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
2 Bedrooms
$895
878 sqft
Located next to nightlife, dining, and shopping. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, dishwasher, and more. Luxurious community includes 24-hour maintenance, pool, and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 12 at 12:51am
South Side
Contact for Availability
Townhomes at Twenty01
2001 Woodbend Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,527
1008 sqft
MODERN LIVING at Townhomes at Twenty01, an unmatched combination of refined style and quality.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 06:06pm
South Side
13 Units Available
Glen Willows
5802 Everhart Rd, Corpus Christi, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
965 sqft
Located just off Everhart and Holy Roads, close to schools and shops. Apartments are large and feature oversized closets. The community boasts a swimming pool and on-site maintenance team.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 01:07pm
$
Bay Area
10 Units Available
Ocean Drive Estates
4443 Ocean Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1197 sqft
Luxurious community offers pools, picnic area and BBQ area. Apartments are newly renovated and feature connections for washers and dryers. Located close to both Corpus Christi Bay and a slew of restaurants.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 12:57pm
South Side
50 Units Available
Sandcastle
6701 Everhart Rd, Corpus Christi, TX
2 Bedrooms
$990
908 sqft
Enjoy internet access and a 24-hour gym in pet-friendly community. Apartments offer air-conditioning and washer and dryer hookups. Retail and dining at nearby Everhart Park Shopping Center. Within walking distance of Snead Park.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:20pm
South Side
53 Units Available
South Lake Ranch
3310 Rodd Field Rd, Corpus Christi, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1058 sqft
LIFE IS BETTER BY THE LAKE. Experience the lake breezes while you relax and unwind in your home!
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
$
Central City
15 Units Available
Cosmopolitan of Corpus Christi
401 N Chaparral St, Corpus Christi, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1113 sqft
Luxury apartments in downtown with granite countertops, custom cabinetry and tile backsplash in kitchen. Community has a resort-style pool with swim-up bar and outdoor kitchen with grill. Located close to shops and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
$
South Side
41 Units Available
Copper Ridge
6635 S Staples St, Corpus Christi, TX
2 Bedrooms
$950
1016 sqft
Recently renovated apartment homes with luxury features including granite counters, walk-in closets and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community offers 24-hour maintenance, pool, volleyball courts and more. Conveniently located near downtown and beaches.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 12:05pm
South Side
32 Units Available
Veranda
6433 S Staples St, Corpus Christi, TX
2 Bedrooms
$940
961 sqft
Air-conditioned units in a pet-friendly complex accessible for people with a disability. Gym, pool, tennis court, clubhouse and courtyard. Across the street from the shops at the Saratoga Town Center.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:12pm
Central City
8 Units Available
Bay Vista
522 Hancock Ave, Corpus Christi, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1174 sqft
Modern living with spacious floor plans, modern appliances and wood flooring. Community has pool and water features, a conference room and a clubhouse on-site. Covered parking provided.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 12:14pm
South Side
34 Units Available
The Summit
5502 Saratoga Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX
2 Bedrooms
$995
1003 sqft
Located in Southside Corpus Christi overlooking the Country Club golf course and close to Saratoga Town Center and Sunrise Mall. One-, two- and three-bedroom units include features like French doors, garden tubs and walk-in showers.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:50pm
South Side
10 Units Available
The Park
4040 Schanen Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX
2 Bedrooms
$790
773 sqft
At The Park Apartments, you're just minutes away from several shopping centers, great places to dine, shop and be entertained! Yes, The Park Apartments is the perfect place to call home!
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
South Side
16 Units Available
Shadow Bend
6838 Everhart Rd, Corpus Christi, TX
2 Bedrooms
$878
1017 sqft
Our office is OPEN (by appointment) and we are here for you! Contact us today for online leasing options including virtual tours and live video chat. *** Welcome to Shadow Bend Apartment Homes, the premier apartments in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 06:11pm
$
South Side
12 Units Available
Armon Bay
6925 S Padre Island Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
956 sqft
Located right near schools and the Corpus Christi Medical Center. Beautiful outdoor spaces. Apartments are pet-friendly and include parking, dishwashers, and on-site laundry. Access to gym and pool.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 12 at 12:48pm
South Side
234 Units Available
Marbella
5901 Weber Rd, Corpus Christi, TX
2 Bedrooms
$925
966 sqft
Affordable, recently renovated, air-conditioned units. Community welcomes pets. Dog park, playground, pool and laundry center on site. Across the street from numerous restaurants and shops, and within walking distance of Parkview Park.

June 2020 Corpus Christi Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Corpus Christi Rent Report. Corpus Christi rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Corpus Christi rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Corpus Christi Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Corpus Christi Rent Report. Corpus Christi rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Corpus Christi rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Corpus Christi rents declined significantly over the past month

Corpus Christi rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Corpus Christi stand at $863 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,079 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Corpus Christi's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Texas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Corpus Christi, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Austin is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,461; of the 10 largest cities in Texas that we have data for, Laredo and San Antonio, where two-bedrooms go for $843 and $1,076, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.1%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.1%, 1.6%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    Corpus Christi rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Corpus Christi, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Corpus Christi is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Corpus Christi's median two-bedroom rent of $1,079 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.3% increase in Corpus Christi.
    • While Corpus Christi's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Corpus Christi than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Corpus Christi.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Corpus Christi 1 BedroomsCorpus Christi 2 BedroomsCorpus Christi 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCorpus Christi 3 BedroomsCorpus Christi Apartments with BalconyCorpus Christi Apartments with Garage
    Corpus Christi Apartments with GymCorpus Christi Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCorpus Christi Apartments with Move-in SpecialsCorpus Christi Apartments with ParkingCorpus Christi Apartments with PoolCorpus Christi Apartments with Washer-Dryer
    Corpus Christi Cheap PlacesCorpus Christi Dog Friendly ApartmentsCorpus Christi Furnished ApartmentsCorpus Christi Luxury PlacesCorpus Christi Pet Friendly PlacesCorpus Christi Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Kingsville, TXPortland, TX
    Beeville, TXIngleside, TX
    Aransas Pass, TX

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    South SideBay Area
    Central CityNorthwest Corpus Christi
    Flour BluffCalallen

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Del Mar CollegeTexas A & M University-Corpus Christi
    Coastal Bend College
    Texas A & M University-Kingsville