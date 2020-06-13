4 Apartments for rent in Karnes City, TX

/
karnes city
Tierra Pointe
1226 South State Hwy 123, Karnes City, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$781
902 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bringing a unique affordable housing opportunity to the residents of Karnes County in Texas, Tierra Pointe sits on the South End of the town, a short distance from Karnes City High School and downtown.
Southside
Park Place Landing
270 Park Pl Blvd, Kenedy, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,495
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
864 sqft
For an exclusive living experience, many opt for Park Place Landing. This luxurious community sits on the Eagle Ford Shale in Kenedy’s latest and greatest apartment home community.
179 CR 382
179 County Road 382, Karnes County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1470 sqft
The Brown House - Property Id: 289405 Well maintained, brick home, with cement foundation, located steps from the Panna Maria Church. Easy access, yet private. Bay window. Large Living Room and Large Main Bedroom.
127 Nottingham Ln
127 Nottingham Ln, Kenedy, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1082 sqft
1 story duplex conveniently located in Kenedy right behind HEB. Each unit is 2 bedroom, 2 bath, granite counter tops in kitchen & bath, stained concrete floors throughout. Property also for sales mls# 1422878
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Karnes City rentals listed on Apartment List is $780.
Some of the colleges located in the Karnes City area include Coastal Bend College, Our Lady of the Lake University, St Philip's College, San Antonio College, and St. Mary's University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Karnes City from include San Antonio, Universal City, Converse, Schertz, and Beeville.