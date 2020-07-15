/
16 Apartments for rent in Edcouch, TX📍
Income Restricted - Casa Messina
7766 Mile 16 N, Edcouch, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$817
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Casa Messina in Edcouch, Texas. You will be very comfortable in your new home at our convenient location. Our full service staff will make your move-in experience pleasant and we are available to you as needed once you are settled in.
206 RICKY CROSSLAND
206 Ricky Crossland Avenue, Elsa, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
2219 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH - REMODELED HOME IN ELSA TEXAS - THIS HOME HAS RECENTLY BEEN REMODELED WITH A LOT OF UPGRADES. OWNER LOOKING FOR A MODEL TENANT THAT WILL TAKE CARE OF HER HOME AS IF IT WAS THEIR OWN.
Keystone Apartments
1409 W Business 83, Weslaco, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$825
796 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering a vibrant selection of living options, Keystone Apartments feature the prime location for pet-friendly apartments in Weslaco, TX.
Income Restricted - Casa Saldana
1225 N FM 491, Mercedes, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$624
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$564
1068 sqft
Welcome! Bienvendios! Whether you are in need of a place to call home for many years or just looking to save up for a year before purchasing a home, our full service staff will assist you from application to move-in.
3415 N Kenyon Road
3415 N Kenyon Rd, Edinburg, TX
1 Bedroom
$575
816 sqft
A one bedroom apartment for rent or for sale [Building]. Separate living room with open concept and a beautiful view to the patio. Freedom with the expected privacy and style you deserve.
713 Alexandria Avenue
713 Alexandria Ave, Mercedes, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1302 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bath home, close to the outlet mall, Very cozy home. it has a decent yard size, come and check out this rental house.
610 Comedy Lane
610 Comedy Drive, Hidalgo County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
4000 sqft
Don't be ashamed to let others know of your success. After all, what good is success if you can't live in it? This Hacienda offers over 5,600 total sq ft, 4,000 of that is ultimate fine living space.
3105 Javalina Road
3105 Javalina Ave, Hidalgo County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$950
1100 sqft
NEW and Ready To MOVE in NOW!! Experience luxury at its best living at a brand new apartment complex, located at an exclusive gated community with affordable rent.
310 Hester Ave
310 Hester Ave, Donna, TX
3 Bedrooms
$795
Shady Acres - Property Id: 312159 Shady Acres offers wonderful amenities and a safe community. Family comes first here and our homes are BRAND NEW!! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
7114 Venus Dr
7114 Venus Dr, Hidalgo County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$650
3350 sqft
MOVE IN TODAY WITH 2 WEEKS FREE!! - Property Id: 229824 Located off of Canton and Tower Rd.
4623 S.Alamo Rd - 112
4623 South Alamo Road, Murillo, TX
Studio
$1,770
1162 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW!! 1 office 1 restroom Added Perk: Water & Trash included with rent!! Minimum 1 year lease agreement. 1 block south of Trenton Rd.
4711 S.Alamo Rd - 105
4711 South Alamo Road, Murillo, TX
Studio
$1,560
1248 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW!! Reception,2 bathrooms(back), & several offices. Added perk: Water & Trash included with rent!! Minimum 1 year lease agreement. 1 block south of Trenton Rd.
705 Murphy Avenue - 13
705 Murphy Ave, Hidalgo County, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$785
935 sqft
2 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom with balcony and private storage. Unit includes all kitchen appliances plus a washer and dryer. Unit is located on the second floor. Application fee is $25 per person over the age of 18.
3003 Linda Vista Street
3003 Linda Vista St, Hidalgo County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
3808 sqft
GORGEOUS NEW CONSTRUCTION BRICK AND STONE ACCENTED APARTMENTS IN EDINBURG. SPACIOUS OPEN CONCEPT LAYOUT WITH GRANITE COUNTERS IN KITCHEN. APPLIANCES INCLUDED. SIZABLE BEDROOMS WITH GREAT CLOSET SPACE.
2416 East Rogers Road - 23
2416 E Rogers Rd, Hidalgo County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$550
700 sqft
BRAND NEW UPSTAIRS UNIT!! MOVE IN SPECIAL- RENTS STARTING AS LOW AS $500- WATER INCLUDED!! Beautiful, move-in ready 2 bedroom 1 bath units. Located off N 281 and Rodgers Rd. Walking distance from 3 elementary schools and middle school.
514 N. 6th St. - 6
514 N 6th St, Donna, TX
1 Bedroom
$500
600 sqft
Section 8 Welcomed! 1 bed, 1 bath located in Donna, TX Quiet neighborhood, long term residents, peaceful environment
