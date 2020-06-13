123 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Corpus Christi, TX

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
$
South Side
123 Units Available
Puerto Del Mar
3802 Caravelle Pkwy, Corpus Christi, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1153 sqft
Great location close to Parkview Park on Caravelle Parkway. Units have laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Residents enjoy communal clubhouse, garage, gym and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Bay Area
39 Units Available
Baypoint Apartments
1802 Ennis Joslin Rd, Corpus Christi, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1385 sqft
Recently renovated units include granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Community features include 24-hour gym, pool, putting green, basketball court and a dog park. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 06:28pm
$
Bay Area
11 Units Available
Ocean Drive Estates
4443 Ocean Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,559
1300 sqft
Luxurious community offers pools, picnic area and BBQ area. Apartments are newly renovated and feature connections for washers and dryers. Located close to both Corpus Christi Bay and a slew of restaurants.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 06:23pm
South Side
35 Units Available
The Summit
5502 Saratoga Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1286 sqft
Located in Southside Corpus Christi overlooking the Country Club golf course and close to Saratoga Town Center and Sunrise Mall. One-, two- and three-bedroom units include features like French doors, garden tubs and walk-in showers.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
South Side
17 Units Available
Azure
7221 S Staples St, Corpus Christi, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,528
1156 sqft
Located close to parks and restaurants. Units offer dishwashers, fireplaces, laundry and stainless steel appliances. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, credit card payments, e-payments, garage, gym, pool and volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
South Side
32 Units Available
Retreat at Watermark
5721 Timbergate Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1353 sqft
Expansive apartment community on Corpus Christi's South Side, with a pool, 24-hour gym, pool table, dog park and more. Units feature granite counters, 24-hour maintenance and walk-in closets. Minutes from the bay and Highway 358.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
$
South Side
26 Units Available
Breakers Coastal
4901 Saratoga Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,637
1226 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy easy access to Corpus Christi Country Club. There's an onsite volleyball court, clubhouse and 24-hour gym for residents to enjoy. Hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry inside apartments.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
South Side
28 Units Available
Sage Corpus Christi
5702 Timbergate Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,701
1351 sqft
Minutes from the heart of the city. Units feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and beautiful granite countertops. On-site fenced-in dog park, resort-style pool and a fitness center. Within a gated community.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 06:06pm
South Side
13 Units Available
Glen Willows
5802 Everhart Rd, Corpus Christi, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1106 sqft
Located just off Everhart and Holy Roads, close to schools and shops. Apartments are large and feature oversized closets. The community boasts a swimming pool and on-site maintenance team.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Central City
23 Units Available
Costa Tarragona
2240 N Padre Island Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
3 Bedrooms
$912
1123 sqft
Inviting 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans with island kitchens. Corpus Christi’s neighborhood of choice with community amenities such as an outdoor fireplace, children’s playscape area, a picnic area with gas grills, a sparkling pool and much more.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 06:52pm
Calallen
16 Units Available
Wood River Apartments
4021 Wood River Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1202 sqft
Want a change of pace, come visit our community nestled in an inviting neighborhood where gracious living and quality service are simply a way of life in the Calallen area of Corpus Christi! Experience our well-designed and spacious apartment homes
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 07:01pm
South Side
25 Units Available
Cimarron Court
3701 Cimarron Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1334 sqft
Welcome home to Cimarron Court. Our beautiful apartment homes provide residents with the very definition of comfortable, carefree living.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 06:23pm
South Side
53 Units Available
South Lake Ranch
3310 Rodd Field Rd, Corpus Christi, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
1434 sqft
LIFE IS BETTER BY THE LAKE. Experience the lake breezes while you relax and unwind in your home!
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 12 at 12:51am
Northwest Corpus Christi
Contact for Availability
The Current at 37
10113 Up River Rd, Corpus Christi, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,624
1150 sqft
Welcome to your new home at The Current at 37 Apartments in beautiful Corpus Christi, Texas! Our newly built community is conveniently located just off I-37.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 12 at 12:51am
South Side
Contact for Availability
Townhomes at Twenty01
2001 Woodbend Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,809
1351 sqft
MODERN LIVING at Townhomes at Twenty01, an unmatched combination of refined style and quality.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Bay Area
Contact for Availability
The Sterling
4848 S Alameda St, Corpus Christi, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1900 sqft
Welcome to The Sterling Apartment Homes, located near Ocean Drive in the South Shore area of Corpus Christi, TX.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 12 at 06:54pm
South Side
236 Units Available
Marbella
5901 Weber Rd, Corpus Christi, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1313 sqft
Affordable, recently renovated, air-conditioned units. Community welcomes pets. Dog park, playground, pool and laundry center on site. Across the street from numerous restaurants and shops, and within walking distance of Parkview Park.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Padre Island
1 Unit Available
14202 Encantada Ave
14202 Encantada Ave, Corpus Christi, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1700 sqft
Breezeways Townhome with 3 Bedrooms/3.5 Baths. Three level fully furnished townhome with a garage. The first level has its own bathroom and large walk in closet. The second level is the kitchen, dining and spacious living area.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Northwest Corpus Christi
1 Unit Available
1746 Gallop
1746 Gallop Trl, Corpus Christi, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1277 sqft
Beautiful home on a corner lot in the Tuloso Midway school district. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a 2 car garage. All kitchen appliances stay along with the washer and dryer. Large backyard and patio for family BBQ's with a storage shed.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
South Side
1 Unit Available
4217 Snowmass St
4217 Snowmass St, Corpus Christi, TX
Newly updated home located in a quiet neighborhood that features 5 bedrooms and 3 full baths! Master bath is currently being renovated to come with a huge walk-in stand up shower! Once completed, will post pictures.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central City
1 Unit Available
3229 Gollihar
3229 Gollihar Rd, Corpus Christi, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
Cute 3 bedroom / 1 bath bungalow for RENT!! - Super cute 3 bed 1 bath home for rent, right off of Gollihar! Centrally located, this cutie is ready to be rented. Original hardwood floors in living/dining, and all bedrooms.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Flour Bluff
1 Unit Available
3021 Monmouth St
3021 Monmouth St, Corpus Christi, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1800 sqft
Available 07/06/20 Big house in a nice neighborhood! - Property Id: 299233 Large home with 2 living rooms. Great home for a family! Very quiet neighborhood. Requiring renters to have renters insurance. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northwest Corpus Christi
1 Unit Available
702 S. Clarkwood #52
702 S Clarkwood Rd, Corpus Christi, TX
3 Bedrooms
$950
980 sqft
702 S Clarkwood Unit 52 - 3/Bed 2/Bath $950/month - Cozy three bedroom two bath manufactured home in the Tuloso School District! Located in the Seamist community. The kitchen has a free standing electric range, dishwasher, refrigerator and an island.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bay Area
1 Unit Available
338 Chenoweth
338 Chenoweth Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
2850 sqft
338 Chenoweth Available 07/01/20 Incredible Rental steps from Ocean Dr.

Corpus Christi rents declined significantly over the past month

Corpus Christi rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Corpus Christi stand at $863 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,079 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Corpus Christi's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Texas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Corpus Christi, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Austin is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,461; of the 10 largest cities in Texas that we have data for, Laredo and San Antonio, where two-bedrooms go for $843 and $1,076, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.1%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.1%, 1.6%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    Corpus Christi rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Corpus Christi, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Corpus Christi is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Corpus Christi's median two-bedroom rent of $1,079 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.3% increase in Corpus Christi.
    • While Corpus Christi's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Corpus Christi than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Corpus Christi.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

