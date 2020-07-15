/
19 Apartments for rent in Rockport, TX📍
199 Units Available
Pearl Point
2400 FM 2165, Rockport, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,117
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,658
1382 sqft
Discover your luxury apartment home in iconic Rockport, TX. Just a quick drive to Rockport Beach, local parks, golf courses, and favorite bayside restaurants.
Results within 1 mile of Rockport
1 Unit Available
4841 Hwy 35 N - 201
4841 Texas Highway 35, Aransas County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$950
850 sqft
Completely remodeled upstairs apartment. Each bedroom has new carpet and ceiling fans. There is ceramic tile flooring in the living room, kitchen and bath. Each apartment comes with a washer/dryer combo unit.
1 Unit Available
4340 Highway 35 N
4340 Texas Highway 35, Fulton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,150
400 sqft
WALKING DISTANCE TO WATER, THIS GORGEOUS 1 BEDROOM STUDIO FEATURES, FULL KITCHEN AMENITIES, TANKLESS WATER HEATER, STORAGE ROOM W WASHER & DRYER, RENT INCLUDES WATER, ELECTRIC, TRASH, INTERNET, CABLE, PRIVATE PARKING. $1150 PLUS DEPOSIT.
Results within 5 miles of Rockport
1 Unit Available
111 PORT ROYAL
111 Port, Aransas County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1742 sqft
CANAL-FRONT property in the highly desirable City by the Sea TX - Find your Freedom in this CANAL-FRONT property in the highly desirable City by the Sea, TX! Conveniently located off SH35 between Rockport and Aransas Pass.
1 Unit Available
146 W. Lake Dr
146 Westlake Dr, Lamar, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2nd floor. Newly renovated, new flooring, new paint, new bath, ceiling fans, new appliances. Under new ownership! Great location, quiet upscale neighborhood. Lake on property. Mature trees, great neighbors. Parking garages.
1 Unit Available
121 Bernardy Unit C
121 Bernardy Road, Aransas County, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Super Cute Bungalow For Rent in Rockport - Sit back and enjoy the peace and quiet! Available for Rent, this immaculate 1 bedroom, 1 bath in Rockport is a MUST SEE!! ALL BILLS PAID! Huge yard, fully fenced, with a covered patio and BBQ area.
1 Unit Available
1202 Jacoby Lane
1202 Jacoby Lane, Aransas County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1216 sqft
This 4/2 manufactured home is located in a quiet private drive with in a small mobile home park that includes 3 other mobile homes.
Results within 10 miles of Rockport
11 Units Available
Cove
2032 State Highway 361, Ingleside, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
941 sqft
Fashionable, modern and with upscale designer features throughout. On-site fitness center, detached garages, lounge-style pool and a dog park. Homes include a full-size washer and dryer and garden bathtubs.
Verified
2 Units Available
Oasis
2050 South Saunders Street, Aransas Pass, TX
Studio
$750
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$875
780 sqft
Come discover Oasis in beautiful Aransas Pass, Texas.
1 Unit Available
1360 Oak Park Dr
1360 Oak Park Drive, Aransas Pass, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1249 sqft
COMPLETELY REMODELED HOME FOR RENT. FOUR BEDROOM OR THREE WITH EXTRA LARGE FAMILY ROOM WITH FULL BATH ASND CLOSIT IN BATHROOM, TWO TOTAL BATHS WITH CARPET AND TILE THROUGHOUT. LARGE FENCED BACKYARD WITH TREES.DOUBLE GATE IN BACK FOR EXTRA PARKING.
1 Unit Available
1329 Oak Park Dr
1329 Oak Park Drive, Aransas Pass, TX
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1217 sqft
This is a beautiful home that has been remodeled with hardwood flooring thru out, open concept, side by side stainless, refrigerator, stainless stove and dishwasher, window blinds and a large separated 2 car garage with remote, breezeway between
1 Unit Available
121 Gillespie
121 Gillespie Ln, Aransas Pass, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
500 sqft
Cozy Castaway Cottages available for lease short term or long term. There is many options here in this 17 unit complex. Most all units are furnished with basic furniture. (Can be removed if needed for a long term tenant).
1 Unit Available
117 Gillespie
117 Gillespie Ln, Aransas Pass, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
500 sqft
Cozy Castaway Cottages available for lease short term or long term. There is many options here in this 17 unit complex. Most all units are furnished with basic furniture. (Can be removed if needed for a long term tenant).
1 Unit Available
152 Paradise Pointe Dr
152 Paradise Pt, Port Aransas, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1440 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED short term to long term Island Rental. Everything from dishes to linens and furniture and all appliances. 3 Bedrooms with each bedroom having it's own private bathroom and can accommodate up to 8! 6 month lease to longer is available.
1 Unit Available
341 S Commercial St
341 South Commercial Street, Aransas Pass, TX
Studio
$1,500
2652 sqft
Prime downtown location in Aransas Pass! This building has been recently renovated throughout. 2,652sqft of useable space! Open layout provides endless possibilities for retail or office space.
1 Unit Available
2792 Main St
2792 South Main Street, Ingleside, TX
Studio
$2,800
3200 sqft
Commercial Building for lease on Main Street in Ingleside, Tx. 2 offices, reception area and conference room encompassing 800 sq ft. Warehouse 60x40' with (2) 12' overhead doors.
1 Unit Available
337 W Wilson Ave
337 West Wilson Avenue, Aransas Pass, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
2588 sqft
Now Available! 1 bedroom, 1 bath located in W Wilson Avenue. Multi-unit property sits on a large corner lot with mature oak trees. Convenient location near the heart of down town Aransas Pass.
1 Unit Available
331 W Wilson Ave
331 W Wilson Ave, Aransas Pass, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
450 sqft
NOW AVAILABLE, newly remodeled one bedroom unit is ready for lease. Conveniently located in the heart of downtown Aransas Pass. Walking distance to restaurants, shopping and more.
1 Unit Available
138 S Houston St
138 South Houston Street, Aransas Pass, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1848 sqft
Need an adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bath in a convenient location? Look no further. Upstairs unit is now available for LEASE. Efficiently used space hosts a large living and dining area.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Rockport, the median rent is $793 for a studio, $831 for a 1-bedroom, $1,038 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,383 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Rockport, check out our monthly Rockport Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Rockport area include Coastal Bend College, Del Mar College, and Texas A & M University-Corpus Christi. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Rockport from include Corpus Christi, Victoria, Portland, Beeville, and Ingleside.