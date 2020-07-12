/
/
/
calallen
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:46 PM
25 Apartments for rent in Calallen, Corpus Christi, TX
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:22pm
15 Units Available
Wood River Apartments
4021 Wood River Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$655
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1202 sqft
Want a change of pace, come visit our community nestled in an inviting neighborhood where gracious living and quality service are simply a way of life in the Calallen area of Corpus Christi! Experience our well-designed and spacious apartment homes
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
4201 Petronila Creek Ct
4201 Petronila Creek Ct, Corpus Christi, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1896 sqft
Well-maintained, updated three-bedroom, 2-bath single family home located on a large corner lot in Wood River Subdivision of Calallen.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
11219 Willowood Creek #A
11219 Willowood Creek Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
2 Bedrooms
$800
805 sqft
Very nice 2 bedroom, one bath single story, ample parking, tile floors, stove, refrigerator and dishwasher, washer and dryer connections, oversize master closet, owner/agent
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
4110 CALLICOATTE APT B
4110 Callicoatte Rd, Corpus Christi, TX
2 Bedrooms
$990
838 sqft
Looking for a rental? Wait no more! 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Open living/dining/kitchen area. No carpet-ceramic floors throughout. Washer/dryer area inside. Kitchen features-stove, microwave and fridge. Nice size kitchen bar with bar stools.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
4022 Wood River
4022 Wood River Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1307 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful one story townhome in Calallen with two bedrooms and two full baths. Large Master bedroom with large walk-in master closet. Large living area with fireplace. Nice size kitchen with plenty of cabinets and a full size dining area..
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
14317 Northwest Blvd
14317 Northwest Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX
Studio
$2,500
10492 sqft
Great office space for lease in popular Calallen area. Space is in the TLC Medical building and is ideally suited for medical or professional office. 1571 Sq. feet with ample customer/client parking and covered staff parking in rear.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
5335 E Riverview Dr
5335 E Riverview St, Nueces County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
2787 sqft
Large 3 Bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage on a large lot. Large Kitchen with Granite countertops, Island area and lot of cabinets. It has a very large living room with a oversized Fireplace and a dry bar.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
11305 Margie Dr
11305 Margie Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
918 sqft
Move in today! Prestigious Calallen School district area! This Cozy home has two bedrooms and 1 bath on a huge lot. Central Air and Heat. Close to shopping and I-37
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
13817 River Canyon Drive
13817 River Canyon Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2412 sqft
Wonderful home in Calallen school district, located directly behind the high school. This home offers 4 bedrooms, 2.
Results within 1 mile of Calallen
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
3153 McKinzie Road
3153 McKinzie Rd, Corpus Christi, TX
Studio
$1,200
4410 sqft
Commercial space suitable for a medical or professional office. Reception area, waiting room and 4 offices. File room with cabinets and washer dryer connections. Great location on the corner of McKenzie and Stonewall near the post office.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
5375 County Road 73A
5375 County Road 73A, Nueces County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1500 sqft
Excuse our dust as we are still under construction but we couldn't wait to present a brand new & exclusive to Calallan, Tony Lam Project. Be the first to pre-lease one of these gorgeous 3 bed/ 2 bath homes at Olive Branch Luxury Town Homes.
1 of 11
Last updated May 15 at 06:28pm
1 Unit Available
3201 Sumpter
3201 Sumpter Ln, Corpus Christi, TX
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1892 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath Corner lot house in Award Winning Tuloso Midway School District. Crown moulding throughout. Formal living/dining room to the right upon walking in.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
10902 Birdwood
10902 Birdwood Ln, Corpus Christi, TX
5 Bedrooms
$2,495
2799 sqft
What a house !! Take a look at the pictures. If you need a large home with five bedrooms with lots of space , clean as a whistle in the Calallen School district , come check this one out. Too many extras to mention ...
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
10926 Timbergrove
10926 Timbergrove Ln, Corpus Christi, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1486 sqft
Located in the desirable Calallen school district. This 4 bedroom 2 bath brick home has been newly updated and features fresh paint, granite counter tops, all new stainless steel appliances and gorgeous vinyl plank flooring.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
4628 Callicoatte Rd.
4628 Callicoatte Rd, Corpus Christi, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1196 sqft
Very nice 3 bedroom on over sized fenced lot. Large family room with tile floors, large with dining area, stove, refrigerator included. oversize utility room off kitchen. 3 nice bedrooms, all tile floor, central heat and air, owner agend
Results within 5 miles of Calallen
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 9 at 09:04pm
Contact for Availability
The Current at 37
10113 Up River Rd, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,001
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,311
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,624
1150 sqft
Welcome to your new home at The Current at 37 Apartments in beautiful Corpus Christi, Texas! Our newly built community is conveniently located just off I-37.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
1 Unit Available
2130 Rand Morgan Rd
2130 Rand Morgan Rd, Corpus Christi, TX
2 Bedrooms
$810
763 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand New Mobile Home! Fresh from the Factory! Become a Home Owner! (no rentals, just for sale) With lot rent and the financing payment, it totals to $810 monthly (2-bed), $890 (3-bed) - for a brand new 2 and 3 bedroom mobile home.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
4788 Homestead
4788 Homestead Ln, Robstown, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
2432 sqft
This well-maintained four bedroom, two bathroom double-wide manufactured home is looking for a new owner! The home offers great space, and a beautiful view. This home is located on a cul-de-sac, and the neighborhood is quiet and truly enjoyable.
Results within 10 miles of Calallen
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
18 Units Available
Costa Tarragona
2240 N Padre Island Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$657
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$791
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$912
1123 sqft
Inviting 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans with island kitchens. Corpus Christi’s neighborhood of choice with community amenities such as an outdoor fireplace, children’s playscape area, a picnic area with gas grills, a sparkling pool and much more.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
502 McCampbell
502 McCampbell Rd, Corpus Christi, TX
Studio
$1,600
2000 sqft
FOR LEASE $1600/MO PLUS UTILITIES. Located close to IH-37, petro-chemical plants, harbor bridge and port area. Nice professional office building with 5-6 offices and reception area. One could be conference room. Two restrooms.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
702 S. Clarkwood #52
702 S Clarkwood Rd, Corpus Christi, TX
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$900
980 sqft
702 S Clarkwood Unit 52 - 3/Bed 2/Bath $900/month - Cozy three bedroom two bath manufactured home in the Tuloso School District! Located in the Seamist community. The kitchen has a free standing electric range, dishwasher, refrigerator and an island.
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
709 N View Ct
709 N View Ct, Nueces County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1126 sqft
Quiet neighborhood located on outskirt of Robstown near Hwy 77. Minutes from Calallen, refineries, Dynamic steel Company in Sinton and downtown Corpus Christi. All brick and stone accent exterior.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1110 Vernon Dr
1110 Vernon Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
892 sqft
4 bedroom 1 bath.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
7502 Leopard St
7502 Leopard St, Corpus Christi, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1715 sqft
Fantastic business opportunity..Location, location,location! Take a look at this property centrally located on Leopard St, surrounded by industrial businesses. Right across the street from the "Contractors Safety Council" this .