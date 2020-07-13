60 Apartments for rent in Corpus Christi, TX with pool

Apartment List
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
28 Units Available
South Side
Sage Corpus Christi
5702 Timbergate Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
Studio
$921
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,094
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,438
1125 sqft
Minutes from the heart of the city. Units feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and beautiful granite countertops. On-site fenced-in dog park, resort-style pool and a fitness center. Within a gated community.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
22 Units Available
South Side
Azure
7221 S Staples St, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$974
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$944
931 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to parks and restaurants. Units offer dishwashers, fireplaces, laundry and stainless steel appliances. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, credit card payments, e-payments, garage, gym, pool and volleyball court.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
19 Units Available
Bay Area
South Bay
1701 Ennis Joslin Rd, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,204
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,536
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated community located close to Ocean Drive and La Palmera mall. Units feature spacious walk-in closets, well-equipped kitchens and garden tubs. Online portal for payments and requests for maintenance.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
36 Units Available
South Side
Copper Ridge
6635 S Staples St, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$774
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
1016 sqft
Recently renovated apartment homes with luxury features including granite counters, walk-in closets and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community offers 24-hour maintenance, pool, volleyball courts and more. Conveniently located near downtown and beaches.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
28 Units Available
South Side
Breakers Coastal
4901 Saratoga Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,091
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,322
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents of this community enjoy easy access to Corpus Christi Country Club. There's an onsite volleyball court, clubhouse and 24-hour gym for residents to enjoy. Hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry inside apartments.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
122 Units Available
South Side
Puerto Del Mar
3802 Caravelle Pkwy, Corpus Christi, TX
Studio
$645
378 sqft
1 Bedroom
$749
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
999 sqft
Great location close to Parkview Park on Caravelle Parkway. Units have laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Residents enjoy communal clubhouse, garage, gym and tennis court.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
37 Units Available
Bay Area
Baypoint Apartments
1802 Ennis Joslin Rd, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$994
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,869
1385 sqft
Recently renovated units include granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Community features include 24-hour gym, pool, putting green, basketball court and a dog park. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 13 at 12:31pm
8 Units Available
South Side
Candlewood
2002 Airline Rd, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$690
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
851 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated units with air conditioning, fireplaces, walk-in closets, and window coverings. Pet-friendly community with a dog park, two swimming pools, and tennis courts. Easy access to all of Corpus Christi.
Last updated July 13 at 12:02pm
4 Units Available
Flour Bluff
The Bay Club Apartments
9350 S Padre Island Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
878 sqft
Located next to nightlife, dining, and shopping. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, dishwasher, and more. Luxurious community includes 24-hour maintenance, pool, and on-site laundry.
Last updated July 13 at 12:17pm
19 Units Available
South Side
Glen Willows
5802 Everhart Rd, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1106 sqft
Located just off Everhart and Holy Roads, close to schools and shops. Apartments are large and feature oversized closets. The community boasts a swimming pool and on-site maintenance team.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
32 Units Available
South Side
Retreat at Watermark
5721 Timbergate Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,814
1353 sqft
Expansive apartment community on Corpus Christi's South Side, with a pool, 24-hour gym, pool table, dog park and more. Units feature granite counters, 24-hour maintenance and walk-in closets. Minutes from the bay and Highway 358.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
18 Units Available
Central City
Costa Tarragona
2240 N Padre Island Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$657
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$791
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$912
1123 sqft
Inviting 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans with island kitchens. Corpus Christi’s neighborhood of choice with community amenities such as an outdoor fireplace, children’s playscape area, a picnic area with gas grills, a sparkling pool and much more.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
8 Units Available
South Side
The Park
4040 Schanen Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$650
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$790
773 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At The Park Apartments, you're just minutes away from several shopping centers, great places to dine, shop and be entertained! Yes, The Park Apartments is the perfect place to call home!
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
13 Units Available
South Side
Gulf Breeze
6533 Patti Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$936
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,017
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,407
1199 sqft
Minutes from Christus Spohn Hospital and La Palmera Mall. On-site pool, playground and conference room. A full gym, hot tub and garage also on site. Pet-friendly apartments feature lots of storage and modern appliances.
Last updated July 13 at 12:34pm
9 Units Available
Central City
Bay Vista Pointe
802 S Carancahua St, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,075
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1132 sqft
Within walking distance of Corpus Christi Bay. Resort-like pool with a sundeck, fitness center and clubhouse. Homes feature gourmet kitchens, designer floors, and washers and dryers.
Last updated July 13 at 12:30pm
9 Units Available
Central City
Bay Vista
522 Hancock Ave, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1174 sqft
Modern living with spacious floor plans, modern appliances and wood flooring. Community has pool and water features, a conference room and a clubhouse on-site. Covered parking provided.
Last updated July 13 at 12:11pm
15 Units Available
Calallen
Wood River Apartments
4021 Wood River Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$655
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1202 sqft
Want a change of pace, come visit our community nestled in an inviting neighborhood where gracious living and quality service are simply a way of life in the Calallen area of Corpus Christi! Experience our well-designed and spacious apartment homes
Last updated July 13 at 12:32pm
28 Units Available
South Side
Veranda
6433 S Staples St, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$735
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
961 sqft
Air-conditioned units in a pet-friendly complex accessible for people with a disability. Gym, pool, tennis court, clubhouse and courtyard. Across the street from the shops at the Saratoga Town Center.
Last updated July 13 at 12:26pm
34 Units Available
South Side
Sandcastle
6701 Everhart Rd, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$740
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
908 sqft
Enjoy internet access and a 24-hour gym in pet-friendly community. Apartments offer air-conditioning and washer and dryer hookups. Retail and dining at nearby Everhart Park Shopping Center. Within walking distance of Snead Park.
Last updated July 13 at 12:37pm
261 Units Available
South Side
Marbella
5901 Weber Rd, Corpus Christi, TX
Studio
$649
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$679
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
966 sqft
Affordable, recently renovated, air-conditioned units. Community welcomes pets. Dog park, playground, pool and laundry center on site. Across the street from numerous restaurants and shops, and within walking distance of Parkview Park.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
11 Units Available
South Side
Shadow Bend
6838 Everhart Rd, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$714
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
1017 sqft
Our office is OPEN and we are here for you! Contact us today to schedule a tour or take advantage of our online leasing options including virtual tours and live video chat.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
24 Units Available
South Side
Cimarron Court
3701 Cimarron Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1334 sqft
Welcome home to Cimarron Court. Our beautiful apartment homes provide residents with the very definition of comfortable, carefree living.
Last updated July 13 at 12:27pm
50 Units Available
South Side
South Lake Ranch
3310 Rodd Field Rd, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,132
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1434 sqft
LIFE IS BETTER BY THE LAKE. Experience the lake breezes while you relax and unwind in your home!
Last updated July 13 at 12:08pm
15 Units Available
South Side
Armon Bay
6925 S Padre Island Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$845
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
956 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located right near schools and the Corpus Christi Medical Center. Beautiful outdoor spaces. Apartments are pet-friendly and include parking, dishwashers, and on-site laundry. Access to gym and pool.

July 2020 Corpus Christi Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Corpus Christi Rent Report. Corpus Christi rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Corpus Christi rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Corpus Christi rents held steady over the past month

Over the past month Corpus Christi rents have remained steady. Currently, median rents in Corpus Christi stand at $863 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,079 for a two-bedroom. Corpus Christi's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in Texas

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Corpus Christi, but trends across other cities in the state have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, half have seen increases while the other half have been decreasing. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Plano is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,455; of the 10 largest Texas cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Houston experiencing the fastest decline (-0.9%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.5%, 1.4%, and 0.4%, respectively).

    Corpus Christi rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Corpus Christi has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Corpus Christi is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Corpus Christi's median two-bedroom rent of $1,079 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Corpus Christi remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-2.2%), New York (-1.6%), Denver (-1.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,035, $2,519, and $1,345 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Corpus Christi than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Corpus Christi.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

