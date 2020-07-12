/
bay area
172 Apartments for rent in Bay Area, Corpus Christi, TX
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
19 Units Available
South Bay
1701 Ennis Joslin Rd, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,211
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,506
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated community located close to Ocean Drive and La Palmera mall. Units feature spacious walk-in closets, well-equipped kitchens and garden tubs. Online portal for payments and requests for maintenance.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
39 Units Available
Baypoint Apartments
1802 Ennis Joslin Rd, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$953
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,082
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,863
1385 sqft
Recently renovated units include granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Community features include 24-hour gym, pool, putting green, basketball court and a dog park. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 06:13pm
30 Units Available
The Villas of Ocean Drive
4657 Ocean Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,110
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1142 sqft
Experience a serene escape from the pressures of everyday life. Each unique one and two bedroom floor plan has been designed with your enjoyment and comfort in mind.
Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
The Sterling
4848 S Alameda St, Corpus Christi, TX
Studio
$695
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$900
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1107 sqft
Welcome to The Sterling Apartment Homes, located near Ocean Drive in the South Shore area of Corpus Christi, TX.
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
3 Units Available
Ocean Drive Estates
4443 Ocean Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,559
1300 sqft
Luxurious community offers pools, picnic area and BBQ area. Apartments are newly renovated and feature connections for washers and dryers. Located close to both Corpus Christi Bay and a slew of restaurants.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
622 Texan Trl 1
622 Texan Trl, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
650 sqft
Industrial style apartment - Property Id: 88954 Great industrial style 2ned apartment Completely remodeled . Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops . Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
949 Lum Ave
949 Lum Ave, Corpus Christi, TX
2 Bedrooms
$825
854 sqft
Rental available now! 949 Lum, 2 bedroom, 1 bath, spacious backyard! South side area, home has window units. Call today for details!
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
925 Egyptian Dr
925 Egyptian Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2251 sqft
Spacious Family living at its finest! Massive 4 bedroom home, 2 full baths, with kitchen and formal dining. Wrap around garage, and separate utility area. Call today for details!
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
949 Delaine Drive
949 Delaine Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1550 sqft
This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, with a large kitchen and living area. Pets negotiable. Located near shopping, restaurants and great school districts.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
517 Chase Dr
517 Chase Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$995
1082 sqft
Single story 3 bedroom, 1 bath home with detached carport. Original hardwood floors throughout. Window units - primary unit with heat/cool. Large backyard. Some kitchen appliances included. Washer/dryer connections.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
253 Oleander Ave
253 Oleander Ave, Corpus Christi, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
3046 sqft
Downstairs 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment plus one car garage. Central a/c and heat. Hardwood floors throughout. Freshly painted kitchen cabinets and a gas range/oven combo.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
5803 Rio Vista Ave
5803 Rio Vista Ave, Corpus Christi, TX
2 Bedrooms
$875
2054 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bath located in quite neighborhood near the University of Texas A&M just 2.5 blocks off Ocean Dr. Hardwood floors throughout. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops, dinning and living areas, refrigerator included. Has central HVAC.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
6901 Aswan Dr
6901 Aswan Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2871 sqft
Great family home. All new paint and hard flooring. Master down plus 3 large bedrooms up. New granite counters in kitchen and baths. Separate formal family room, den, and game room. Corner lot.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
421 Montclair Dr
421 Montclair Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1581 sqft
All new interior paint. Nice sized home in desirable ,well established neighborhood near Ocean Dr. and OSO Golf Coarse. Minutes away from NAS , Texas A&M and downtown. Large living and dinning areas. Wood burning fireplace. Nice sized bedrooms.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
958 Lum Ave
958 Lum Ave, Corpus Christi, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
858 sqft
Cozy cute rental now available! 2 bedroom, 1 bath rental, laminate flooring through out, granite countertops in kitchen, and massive backyard! Call today and get into this rental today!
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
3402 Ocean Dr E 37
3402 Ocean Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
836 sqft
The best expansive views of the Corpus Christi Bay! Sit and relax on one of your three private balconies while enjoying the amazing view.
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
Santa Fe Arms
3120 Santa Fe St, Corpus Christi, TX
2 Bedrooms
$900
630 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Santa Fe Arms in Corpus Christi. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
933 Airline Road
933 Airline Rd, Corpus Christi, TX
Studio
$1,795
12300 sqft
Awesome high traffic location on Airline between Gollihar & McArdle. This large building is currently being repurposed into a shopping center with 1,000-9,000 Sq.Ft available.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
3822 S Staples St
3822 S Staples St, Corpus Christi, TX
Studio
$3,500
2459 sqft
Great Location, on Staples, close to Doddridge.. . .Vacant ... Corner unit, 2,459 sq.ft. Single story. Ample parking spaces in the front of the building.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1010 Memphis Dr
1010 Memphis Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2604 sqft
Large and spacious two story home in Pharaoh Valley with rear wrap driveway and 3 car garage.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
429 Waverly Dr
429 Waverly Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1033 sqft
Well maintained three bedroom one bath home in Waverly Estates. Detached two care garage. Impeccable original hardwood floors throughout. Washer and dryer hookups inside the home for your convenience.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
810 Indiana Ave
810 Indiana Ave, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$750
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated, large 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom only a few minutes from Cole Park and Ocean Drive! Kitchen is equipped with refrigerator and stove/oven; hardwood floors throughout; master suite has 2 closets. Water and trash included in rent. No pets.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
4449 S Alameda St
4449 S Alameda St, Corpus Christi, TX
Studio
$1,500
1500 sqft
Lot 12, Block 1, Windsor Park City of Corpus Christi, Nueces County, Texas
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1239 Nile Dr
1239 Nile Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
Studio
$1,900
3888 sqft
Consisting of 6 offices from 170 sqft. to 290 sqft. Ladies and gentlemen's bathrooms, counter top with sink. Small offices may be opened up to larger offices. Back office also has drain for adding sink and counter top.