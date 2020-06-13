Apartment List
79 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Corpus Christi, TX

Finding an apartment in Corpus Christi that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringin... Read Guide >
South Side
46 Units Available
Sandcastle
6701 Everhart Rd, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$745
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
908 sqft
Enjoy internet access and a 24-hour gym in pet-friendly community. Apartments offer air-conditioning and washer and dryer hookups. Retail and dining at nearby Everhart Park Shopping Center. Within walking distance of Snead Park.
Flour Bluff
5 Units Available
The Bay Club Apartments
9350 S Padre Island Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$740
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
878 sqft
Located next to nightlife, dining, and shopping. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, dishwasher, and more. Luxurious community includes 24-hour maintenance, pool, and on-site laundry.
$
South Side
123 Units Available
Puerto Del Mar
3802 Caravelle Pkwy, Corpus Christi, TX
Studio
$645
378 sqft
1 Bedroom
$749
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
999 sqft
Great location close to Parkview Park on Caravelle Parkway. Units have laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Residents enjoy communal clubhouse, garage, gym and tennis court.
South Side
15 Units Available
Shadow Bend
6838 Everhart Rd, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$715
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$878
1017 sqft
Our office is OPEN (by appointment) and we are here for you! Contact us today for online leasing options including virtual tours and live video chat. *** Welcome to Shadow Bend Apartment Homes, the premier apartments in Corpus Christi, Texas.
South Side
25 Units Available
Sage Corpus Christi
5702 Timbergate Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
Studio
$1,075
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,240
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,243
1125 sqft
Minutes from the heart of the city. Units feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and beautiful granite countertops. On-site fenced-in dog park, resort-style pool and a fitness center. Within a gated community.
South Side
19 Units Available
Azure
7221 S Staples St, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$967
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,171
931 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,528
1156 sqft
Located close to parks and restaurants. Units offer dishwashers, fireplaces, laundry and stainless steel appliances. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, credit card payments, e-payments, garage, gym, pool and volleyball court.
$
Bay Area
17 Units Available
South Bay
1701 Ennis Joslin Rd, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,118
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated community located close to Ocean Drive and La Palmera mall. Units feature spacious walk-in closets, well-equipped kitchens and garden tubs. Online portal for payments and requests for maintenance.
$
South Side
32 Units Available
Retreat at Watermark
5721 Timbergate Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,085
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1353 sqft
Expansive apartment community on Corpus Christi's South Side, with a pool, 24-hour gym, pool table, dog park and more. Units feature granite counters, 24-hour maintenance and walk-in closets. Minutes from the bay and Highway 358.
Central City
24 Units Available
Costa Tarragona
2240 N Padre Island Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$657
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$791
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$912
1123 sqft
Inviting 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans with island kitchens. Corpus Christi’s neighborhood of choice with community amenities such as an outdoor fireplace, children’s playscape area, a picnic area with gas grills, a sparkling pool and much more.
South Side
6 Units Available
Candlewood
2002 Airline Rd, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$690
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
851 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated units with air conditioning, fireplaces, walk-in closets, and window coverings. Pet-friendly community with a dog park, two swimming pools, and tennis courts. Easy access to all of Corpus Christi.
$
South Side
44 Units Available
Copper Ridge
6635 S Staples St, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$790
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1016 sqft
Recently renovated apartment homes with luxury features including granite counters, walk-in closets and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community offers 24-hour maintenance, pool, volleyball courts and more. Conveniently located near downtown and beaches.
South Side
8 Units Available
The Park
4040 Schanen Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$790
773 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At The Park Apartments, you're just minutes away from several shopping centers, great places to dine, shop and be entertained! Yes, The Park Apartments is the perfect place to call home!
South Side
235 Units Available
Marbella
5901 Weber Rd, Corpus Christi, TX
Studio
$649
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$679
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
966 sqft
Affordable, recently renovated, air-conditioned units. Community welcomes pets. Dog park, playground, pool and laundry center on site. Across the street from numerous restaurants and shops, and within walking distance of Parkview Park.
South Side
32 Units Available
Veranda
6433 S Staples St, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$735
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
961 sqft
Air-conditioned units in a pet-friendly complex accessible for people with a disability. Gym, pool, tennis court, clubhouse and courtyard. Across the street from the shops at the Saratoga Town Center.
Calallen
18 Units Available
Wood River Apartments
4021 Wood River Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$655
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1202 sqft
Want a change of pace, come visit our community nestled in an inviting neighborhood where gracious living and quality service are simply a way of life in the Calallen area of Corpus Christi! Experience our well-designed and spacious apartment homes
South Side
14 Units Available
Armon Bay
6925 S Padre Island Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$835
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
956 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located right near schools and the Corpus Christi Medical Center. Beautiful outdoor spaces. Apartments are pet-friendly and include parking, dishwashers, and on-site laundry. Access to gym and pool.
$
Bay Area
9 Units Available
Ocean Drive Estates
4443 Ocean Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,559
1300 sqft
Luxurious community offers pools, picnic area and BBQ area. Apartments are newly renovated and feature connections for washers and dryers. Located close to both Corpus Christi Bay and a slew of restaurants.
South Side
13 Units Available
Glen Willows
5802 Everhart Rd, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$979
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1106 sqft
Located just off Everhart and Holy Roads, close to schools and shops. Apartments are large and feature oversized closets. The community boasts a swimming pool and on-site maintenance team.
Central City
8 Units Available
Bay Vista
522 Hancock Ave, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1174 sqft
Modern living with spacious floor plans, modern appliances and wood flooring. Community has pool and water features, a conference room and a clubhouse on-site. Covered parking provided.
Central City
8 Units Available
Bay Vista Pointe
802 S Carancahua St, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance of Corpus Christi Bay. Resort-like pool with a sundeck, fitness center and clubhouse. Homes feature gourmet kitchens, designer floors, and washers and dryers.
Bay Area
38 Units Available
Baypoint Apartments
1802 Ennis Joslin Rd, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,022
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,142
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1385 sqft
Recently renovated units include granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Community features include 24-hour gym, pool, putting green, basketball court and a dog park. Pet-friendly.
$
South Side
25 Units Available
Breakers Coastal
4901 Saratoga Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,637
1226 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy easy access to Corpus Christi Country Club. There's an onsite volleyball court, clubhouse and 24-hour gym for residents to enjoy. Hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry inside apartments.
South Side
Contact for Availability
Townhomes at Twenty01
2001 Woodbend Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,527
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,809
1351 sqft
MODERN LIVING at Townhomes at Twenty01, an unmatched combination of refined style and quality.
South Side
53 Units Available
South Lake Ranch
3310 Rodd Field Rd, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,132
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
1434 sqft
LIFE IS BETTER BY THE LAKE. Experience the lake breezes while you relax and unwind in your home!
City Guide for Corpus Christi, TX

I lived in corpus with my brother. We were always on the run. We were bad for one another, but we were good at having fun." (-Robert Earl Keen, "Corpus Christi Bay")

Greetings, fair apartment hunter! Welcome to your official guide to finding digs in the Sparkling City. Whether you’re a Houston transplant, a TAMU Corpus grad, or just a huge Robert Earl Keen fan, we hope you’re as excited as we are to live in CC. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Corpus Christi, TX

Finding an apartment in Corpus Christi that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

