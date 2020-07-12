/
central city
162 Apartments for rent in Central City, Corpus Christi, TX
18 Units Available
Costa Tarragona
2240 N Padre Island Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$657
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$791
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$912
1123 sqft
Inviting 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans with island kitchens. Corpus Christi’s neighborhood of choice with community amenities such as an outdoor fireplace, children’s playscape area, a picnic area with gas grills, a sparkling pool and much more.
9 Units Available
Bay Vista Pointe
802 S Carancahua St, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,075
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1132 sqft
Within walking distance of Corpus Christi Bay. Resort-like pool with a sundeck, fitness center and clubhouse. Homes feature gourmet kitchens, designer floors, and washers and dryers.
9 Units Available
Bay Vista
522 Hancock Ave, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1174 sqft
Modern living with spacious floor plans, modern appliances and wood flooring. Community has pool and water features, a conference room and a clubhouse on-site. Covered parking provided.
9 Units Available
Cosmopolitan of Corpus Christi
401 N Chaparral St, Corpus Christi, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,296
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1113 sqft
Luxury apartments in downtown with granite countertops, custom cabinetry and tile backsplash in kitchen. Community has a resort-style pool with swim-up bar and outdoor kitchen with grill. Located close to shops and restaurants.
1 Unit Available
4000 Surfside Boulevard #802
4000 Surfside Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,200
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
FULLY FURNISHED LAS BRISAS CONDO WITH BAY VIEW - Enjoy panoramic views of Corpus Christi Bay from this 8th-floor beauty on Corpus Christi's North Beach.
1 Unit Available
3938 Surfside
3938 Surfside Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,300
419 sqft
Furnished newly renovated 1 bed room. Include cable, internet, new a.c.,full size fridge. No deposit, no lease. Rent for the week or month to month. Ideal for winter texan or contract workers. Beach front. 24 hr security. Secure parking.
1 Unit Available
826 Hancock Ave
826 Hancock Ave, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
800 sqft
The property is under renovation and just two blocks from Ocean Drive and just minutes from Downtown. You are responsible for all the utilities which included: Water, Waste Water, Gas, and Electricity.
1 Unit Available
4424 S Padre Island Dr
4424 S Padre Island Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
Studio
$3,900
18085 sqft
3000 sf of Showroom space for LEASE. all air conditioned, 2 restrooms, large pylon sign on So. Padre Island Dr., great visibility. Can put sign over space. Available NOW.
1 Unit Available
5005 Kasper St
5005 Kasper St, Corpus Christi, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
860 sqft
No Pets allowed. This nice home is ready to move in. 3 bedroom, 1 bath with a 1 car garage. Beautiful redone hardwood floors in the living room, bedrooms and hallway. Tile in the kitchen and bathroom.
1 Unit Available
418 Peoples St
418 Peoples St, Corpus Christi, TX
Studio
$695
28509 sqft
Commercial Office Space available 553 sq. ft. to 2,686 sq.ft. First Floor frontage available
1 Unit Available
817 N Carancahua St NE
817 N Carancahua St, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$695
24348 sqft
Apartment ranging from $695 to $1900 per month based on size and view.
1 Unit Available
715 S Upper Broadway St E
715 S Upper Broadway St, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
940 sqft
Clean and ready.Close to downtown and Shoreline.Nice and cozy two bedroom one bath.Private parking and pool.All utilities included.
1 Unit Available
1001 2nd St
1001 2nd St, Corpus Christi, TX
Studio
$3,500
18376 sqft
Historic property that has unlimited potential. This 3 story building can be leased for $1.00 sq. ft. base rent, NNN with escalation clauses. Lease just the lower floor (approx 3500 sq ft) or the upper floors or the entire space - approx 8300 sq.
1 Unit Available
4938 Trinity Dr
4938 Trinity Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2061 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath home for lease. Centrally located in Corpus Christi. Home is tiled throughout, all new kitchen appliances, granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms. Corner lot,rear wrap garage and large backyard. No pets.
1 Unit Available
302 45th St W
302 45th St, Corpus Christi, TX
Studio
$2,990
5000 sqft
Corner location in main industrial area of Corpus Christi that includes additional lots that could be yard space. Location is in close proximity to petrochemical refineries, IH-37, NPID and HWY 44.
1 Unit Available
502 McCampbell
502 McCampbell Rd, Corpus Christi, TX
Studio
$1,600
2000 sqft
FOR LEASE $1600/MO PLUS UTILITIES. Located close to IH-37, petro-chemical plants, harbor bridge and port area. Nice professional office building with 5-6 offices and reception area. One could be conference room. Two restrooms.
1 Unit Available
827 N Tancahua
827 N Tancahua St, Corpus Christi, TX
Studio
$3,250
4414 sqft
FOR LEASE +/- 3594 Square Feet BASE RENT $3,250/ month plus NNN Office space w/ multiple rooms up to 8 offices and two conference rooms. Includes reception, break room, and 3 separate restrooms, one with a shower.
1 Unit Available
1110 Vernon Dr
1110 Vernon Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
892 sqft
4 bedroom 1 bath.
1 Unit Available
1722 Tarlton St
1722 Tarlton St, Corpus Christi, TX
2 Bedrooms
$900
836 sqft
Great Starter Home with easy access to 286 Crosstown! This spacious 2-bedroom, 1-bath home is located in a quaint neighborhood within close proximity to Del Mar College.
1 Unit Available
2724-2726 Agnes
2724 Agnes St, Corpus Christi, TX
Studio
$7,100
16579 sqft
FOR LEASE Warehouse space in main industrial district of Corpus Christi, Texas. Two Spaces totaling +/- 14,200 Square Feet. Space 1 is +/- 3,700 SF warehouse w +/- 522 SF office. Two 22' X 14' dock high OHD. Three offices and one restroom.
1 Unit Available
2306 Mary St
2306 Mary St, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$650
2808 sqft
Available now! Section 8 Accepted. Recently renovated one bedroom, one bath apartment unit ready for rent. Unit comes with a stove & refrigerator. Tenant is responsible for supplying their own window unit and paying their electric.
1 Unit Available
1915 15th St
1915 15th St, Corpus Christi, TX
2 Bedrooms
$895
2876 sqft
This is the first available in this building, others to follow shortly. Exterior to be cleaned up and landscaped once bottom unit is ready and rented which should be soon. Property is upstairs with nice view of schoolyard and Six Points.
1 Unit Available
1813 Delgado St
1813 Delgado St, Corpus Christi, TX
3 Bedrooms
$950
862 sqft
Cute, Cute 3 bedroom home. Recent interior paint, close to schools and shopping. $ 950 a month $ 950 deposit. No pets.
1 Unit Available
4613 Gollihar
4613 Gollihar Rd, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$675
1037 sqft
One bedroom, one bath unit located upstairs is available for move in with an open floor plan. Recently installed energy efficient windows. Large bedroom and a large closet. Built in vanity. Large sliding doors that lead to a balcony.