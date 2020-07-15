/
Texas A & M University-Corpus Christi
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:50 AM
13 Apartments For Rent Near Texas A & M University-Corpus Christi
Bay Area
The Villas of Ocean Drive
4657 Ocean Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,160
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1142 sqft
Experience a serene escape from the pressures of everyday life. Each unique one and two bedroom floor plan has been designed with your enjoyment and comfort in mind.
Bay Area
South Bay
1701 Ennis Joslin Rd, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,177
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,431
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated community located close to Ocean Drive and La Palmera mall. Units feature spacious walk-in closets, well-equipped kitchens and garden tubs. Online portal for payments and requests for maintenance.
South Side
Armon Bay
6925 S Padre Island Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$845
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
956 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located right near schools and the Corpus Christi Medical Center. Beautiful outdoor spaces. Apartments are pet-friendly and include parking, dishwashers, and on-site laundry. Access to gym and pool.
Bay Area
The Sterling
4848 S Alameda St, Corpus Christi, TX
Studio
$695
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$900
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1107 sqft
Welcome to The Sterling Apartment Homes, located near Ocean Drive in the South Shore area of Corpus Christi, TX.
Bay Area
Ocean Drive Estates
4443 Ocean Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,559
1300 sqft
Luxurious community offers pools, picnic area and BBQ area. Apartments are newly renovated and feature connections for washers and dryers. Located close to both Corpus Christi Bay and a slew of restaurants.
Bay Area
1010 Memphis Dr
1010 Memphis Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2604 sqft
Large and spacious two story home in Pharaoh Valley with rear wrap driveway and 3 car garage.
Bay Area
6901 Aswan Dr
6901 Aswan Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2871 sqft
Great family home. All new paint and hard flooring. Master down plus 3 large bedrooms up. New granite counters in kitchen and baths. Separate formal family room, den, and game room. Corner lot.
Bay Area
7001 Southhaven Dr
7001 Southhaven Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2338 sqft
Spacious 2,338 sq ft 4br/2ba/2-car garage home near Texas A&M and Corpus Christi Naval Station/Army Depot. Extra space in front of the home that can be used as an office.
Bay Area
5803 Rio Vista Ave
5803 Rio Vista Ave, Corpus Christi, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
2054 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bath located in quite neighborhood near the University of Texas A&M just 2.5 blocks off Ocean Dr. Hardwood floors throughout. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops, dinning and living areas, refrigerator included. Has central HVAC.
Bay Area
429 Waverly Dr
429 Waverly Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1033 sqft
Well maintained three bedroom one bath home in Waverly Estates. Detached two care garage. Impeccable original hardwood floors throughout. Washer and dryer hookups inside the home for your convenience.
Bay Area
925 Egyptian Dr
925 Egyptian Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2251 sqft
Spacious Family living at its finest! Massive 4 bedroom home, 2 full baths, with kitchen and formal dining. Wrap around garage, and separate utility area. Call today for details!
Bay Area
1239 Nile Dr
1239 Nile Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
Studio
$1,900
3888 sqft
Consisting of 6 offices from 170 sqft. to 290 sqft. Ladies and gentlemen's bathrooms, counter top with sink. Small offices may be opened up to larger offices. Back office also has drain for adding sink and counter top.
Bay Area
1227 Nile Dr
1227 Nile Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
Studio
$3,945
4640 sqft
Prominent retail space at the intersection of Nile and McArdle near residential area with established large homes and many student and apartment complexes.