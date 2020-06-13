/
4 Apartments for rent in Kingsville, TX📍
Santa Gertrudis
1414 W Santa Gertrudis Ave., Kingsville, TX
1 Bedroom
$599
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
935 sqft
Come discover Santa Gertrudis in beautiful Kingsville, Texas.
Bordeaux Eleven
2901 S Brahma Blvd, Kingsville, TX
1 Bedroom
$745
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
857 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$999
1058 sqft
With unique floor plans and lots of storage. This community is near area parks and schools. On-site pool and sundeck provided. Pet-friendly. A smoke-free community. Homes feature washer and dryer connections.
508 West Avenue A - 31
508 West Avenue a, Kingsville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$695
1047 sqft
Newly remodeled Two Bedroom with new paint and flooring. Plank flooring- hard surfaces throughout. Large galley style kitchen with new countertops and tile backsplash. New stainless appliances. Patio with green area.
329 n wells
329 N Wells St, Kingsville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$850
960 sqft
3bed 2 bath W/D hook ups, central A/C - Property Id: 237786 This property is 3 blocks from TAMUK, Great for university students. The building is a triplex and is very spacious.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Kingsville rentals listed on Apartment List is $780.
Some of the colleges located in the Kingsville area include Texas A & M University-Kingsville, Del Mar College, and Texas A & M University-Corpus Christi. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Kingsville from include Corpus Christi, Portland, Ingleside, and Aransas Pass.