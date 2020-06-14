108 Apartments for rent in Corpus Christi, TX with garage

Apartment List
Corpus Christi apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, ... Read Guide >
Bay Area
Bay Area
39 Units Available
Baypoint Apartments
1802 Ennis Joslin Rd, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,022
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,142
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1385 sqft
Recently renovated units include granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Community features include 24-hour gym, pool, putting green, basketball court and a dog park. Pet-friendly.
South Side
South Side
23 Units Available
Sage Corpus Christi
5702 Timbergate Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
Studio
$1,075
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,240
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,243
1125 sqft
Minutes from the heart of the city. Units feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and beautiful granite countertops. On-site fenced-in dog park, resort-style pool and a fitness center. Within a gated community.
South Side
South Side
19 Units Available
Azure
7221 S Staples St, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$967
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,171
931 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,528
1156 sqft
Located close to parks and restaurants. Units offer dishwashers, fireplaces, laundry and stainless steel appliances. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, credit card payments, e-payments, garage, gym, pool and volleyball court.
Bay Area
$
Bay Area
16 Units Available
South Bay
1701 Ennis Joslin Rd, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,118
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated community located close to Ocean Drive and La Palmera mall. Units feature spacious walk-in closets, well-equipped kitchens and garden tubs. Online portal for payments and requests for maintenance.
South Side
$
South Side
32 Units Available
Retreat at Watermark
5721 Timbergate Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,085
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1353 sqft
Expansive apartment community on Corpus Christi's South Side, with a pool, 24-hour gym, pool table, dog park and more. Units feature granite counters, 24-hour maintenance and walk-in closets. Minutes from the bay and Highway 358.
Central City
Central City
7 Units Available
Bay Vista
522 Hancock Ave, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1174 sqft
Modern living with spacious floor plans, modern appliances and wood flooring. Community has pool and water features, a conference room and a clubhouse on-site. Covered parking provided.
Central City
Central City
8 Units Available
Bay Vista Pointe
802 S Carancahua St, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance of Corpus Christi Bay. Resort-like pool with a sundeck, fitness center and clubhouse. Homes feature gourmet kitchens, designer floors, and washers and dryers.
South Side
$
South Side
23 Units Available
Breakers Coastal
4901 Saratoga Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,637
1226 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy easy access to Corpus Christi Country Club. There's an onsite volleyball court, clubhouse and 24-hour gym for residents to enjoy. Hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry inside apartments.
South Side
South Side
53 Units Available
South Lake Ranch
3310 Rodd Field Rd, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,132
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
1434 sqft
LIFE IS BETTER BY THE LAKE. Experience the lake breezes while you relax and unwind in your home!
Central City
$
Central City
15 Units Available
Cosmopolitan of Corpus Christi
401 N Chaparral St, Corpus Christi, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,269
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1113 sqft
Luxury apartments in downtown with granite countertops, custom cabinetry and tile backsplash in kitchen. Community has a resort-style pool with swim-up bar and outdoor kitchen with grill. Located close to shops and restaurants.
Bay Area
Bay Area
23 Units Available
The Villas of Ocean Drive
4657 Ocean Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,075
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1142 sqft
Experience a serene escape from the pressures of everyday life. Each unique one and two bedroom floor plan has been designed with your enjoyment and comfort in mind.

1 of 13

Central City
Central City
1 Unit Available
3229 Gollihar
3229 Gollihar Rd, Corpus Christi, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
Cute 3 bedroom / 1 bath bungalow for RENT!! - Super cute 3 bed 1 bath home for rent, right off of Gollihar! Centrally located, this cutie is ready to be rented. Original hardwood floors in living/dining, and all bedrooms.

1 of 23

South Side
South Side
1 Unit Available
7946 Wolf Dr
7946 Wolf Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1440 sqft
Very cute 3b 2b 2 car garage home located on the Southside

1 of 24

Bay Area
Bay Area
1 Unit Available
2725 Santa Fe St
2725 Santa Fe St, Corpus Christi, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
4038 sqft
Two-story town home is located one block from Ocean Drive and offers a quick commute to downtown, schools, shopping, grocery, restaurants, and more! Living and dining room features a fireplace and opens up to kitchen as well as provides access

1 of 21

Bay Area
Bay Area
1 Unit Available
253 Oleander Ave
253 Oleander Ave, Corpus Christi, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
3046 sqft
Downstairs 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment plus one car garage. Central a/c and heat. Hardwood floors throughout. Freshly painted kitchen cabinets and a gas range/oven combo.

1 of 24

Padre Island
Padre Island
1 Unit Available
14202 Encantada Ave
14202 Encantada Ave, Corpus Christi, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1700 sqft
Breezeways Townhome with 3 Bedrooms/3.5 Baths. Three level fully furnished townhome with a garage. The first level has its own bathroom and large walk in closet. The second level is the kitchen, dining and spacious living area.

1 of 14

Northwest Corpus Christi
Northwest Corpus Christi
1 Unit Available
1746 Gallop
1746 Gallop Trl, Corpus Christi, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1277 sqft
Beautiful home on a corner lot in the Tuloso Midway school district. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a 2 car garage. All kitchen appliances stay along with the washer and dryer. Large backyard and patio for family BBQ's with a storage shed.

1 of 14

South Side
South Side
1 Unit Available
4217 Snowmass St
4217 Snowmass St, Corpus Christi, TX
5 Bedrooms
$1,750
1955 sqft
Newly updated home located in a quiet neighborhood that features 5 bedrooms and 3 full baths! Master bath is currently being renovated to come with a huge walk-in stand up shower! Once completed, will post pictures.

1 of 11

Calallen
Calallen
1 Unit Available
4110 CALLICOATTE APT B
4110 Callicoatte Rd, Corpus Christi, TX
2 Bedrooms
$990
838 sqft
Looking for a rental? Wait no more! 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Open living/dining/kitchen area. No carpet-ceramic floors throughout. Washer/dryer area inside. Kitchen features-stove, microwave and fridge. Nice size kitchen bar with bar stools.

1 of 20

Flour Bluff
Flour Bluff
1 Unit Available
813 Saint Anthony Pl
813 Saint Anthony Pl, Corpus Christi, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1378 sqft
Excellent central Flour Bluff location about 4 homes from City Park, walk to Flour Bluff ISD. This home is 4 sides brick (all but the addition), recent roof approximately 3 years old, all tile floors with a great layout.

1 of 24

South Side
South Side
1 Unit Available
6122 Lost Creek
6122 Lost Creek Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2441 sqft
VERY DESIRABLE COUNTRY CLUB LOCATION. HOME FEATURES 4 BEDROOMS, 2.5 BATHS, ONE BEDROOM CURRENTLY USED AS A MEDIA ROOM....

1 of 10

South Side
South Side
1 Unit Available
1638 Sprucewood Dr
1638 Sprucewood Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
978 sqft
Beautiful updated 3/2/1 home located in Candlewood Subdivision. Open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, refrigerator, gas stove, dishwasher and washer & dryer, all tile, 3 bedrooms & 2 full baths. Large fenced backyard.

1 of 17

Padre Island
Padre Island
1 Unit Available
14210 Cabo Blanco Dr
14210 Cabo Blanco Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1775 sqft
LOVELY MODERN HOME WITH THREE LARGE BEDROOMS, FORMAL DINING ROOM OR OFFICE, OPEN LIVING AND DINING AREAS. GREAT KITCHEN AND LAUNDRY ROOM . LOTS STORAGE CABINETS IN LAUNDRY ROOM & KITCHEN. BUILTIN DESKS W/ BOOKCASES IN TWO BEDROOMS .

1 of 7

Padre Island
Padre Island
1 Unit Available
13554 Peseta
13554 Peseta Ct, Corpus Christi, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1778 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 13554 Peseta in Corpus Christi. View photos, descriptions and more!
City Guide for Corpus Christi, TX

I lived in corpus with my brother. We were always on the run. We were bad for one another, but we were good at having fun." (-Robert Earl Keen, "Corpus Christi Bay")

Greetings, fair apartment hunter! Welcome to your official guide to finding digs in the Sparkling City. Whether you’re a Houston transplant, a TAMU Corpus grad, or just a huge Robert Earl Keen fan, we hope you’re as excited as we are to live in CC. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Corpus Christi, TX

Corpus Christi apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

