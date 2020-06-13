Apartment List
/
TX
/
victoria
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:13 PM

23 Apartments for rent in Victoria, TX

📍
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 01:07pm
9 Units Available
Windsor Park
3001 Arroyo Dr, Victoria, TX
1 Bedroom
$720
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
952 sqft
Welcome to Windsor Park, the premier apartments in Victoria, Texas.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:42pm
21 Units Available
Silvermine Apartments
6803 N Navarro St, Victoria, TX
1 Bedroom
$740
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
907 sqft
Located close to Victoria Country Club and Golf Course, Loop 463, and Highway 59. Units offer hardwood floors, walk in closets, and dishwasher. Community includes 24-hour laundry, 24-hour maintenance, and pool.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:31pm
16 Units Available
Tanglewood
306 Sam Houston Dr, Victoria, TX
1 Bedroom
$615
598 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$765
960 sqft
Provides easy access to Highway 59. Also near area shops and schools. One- and two-bedroom floor plans with eat-in kitchens or separate kitchen and dining rooms. Swimming pool, laundry and car park on the premises.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:40pm
29 Units Available
Victoria Station
1701 Victoria Station Dr, Victoria, TX
1 Bedroom
$769
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$979
880 sqft
This community offers one- and two-bedroom units that feature hardwood flooring, walk-in closets and fireplaces. Onsite amenities include a clubhouse and pool. Property is also convenient to shopping and dining along Sam Houston Drive.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 01:07pm
124 Units Available
Autumn Park
4405 N Navarro St, Victoria, TX
1 Bedroom
$635
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$804
851 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,074
1088 sqft
Welcome home to Autumn Park, a community of apartments in Victoria, Texas. Boasting spacious one, two and three-bedroom layouts, Autumn Park sets the standard in affordable apartment living that is suitable for families and working professionals.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 01:00pm
35 Units Available
Oak Forest
5312 John Stockbauer Dr, Victoria, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
941 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom units located close to Loop 463 for easy access to shopping and dining. Units have washer/dryer, custom cabinetry and resort-style pool.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
40 Units Available
Hawthorne at Victoria
2402 N Ben Wilson St, Victoria, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1183 sqft
Elegance abounds at Hawthorne at Victoria, where an upscale lifestyle awaits in beautifully carpeted one- or two-bedroom apartments. Amenities include a bark park, saltwater pool, fitness center and Starbucks coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
23 Units Available
The Duke
301 Augusta Dr, Victoria, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1296 sqft
Modern homes with USB ports, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Enjoy a resort-style pool, tennis court and yoga studio on-site. Near Victoria Mall for convenient shopping. Easy access to the Zac Lentz Parkway.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:43pm
19 Units Available
Summerstone
2107 N Ben Jordan St, Victoria, TX
1 Bedroom
$680
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$700
647 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$895
869 sqft
Welcome to Summerstone Apartments in Victoria, Texas. Conveniently located in a peaceful neighborhood, our family-friendly community provides you with a comfortable environment that is accommodating to every type of lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
Country Lane Townhomes
4801 NE Zac Lentz Pkwy, Victoria, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,509
1260 sqft
Country Lane Townhomes, the definition of modern southern living and is located in beautiful Victoria, Texas. Here at Country Lane Townhomes, our primary goal is your relaxation.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
21 Units Available
Latigo Crossing
1601 John Stockbauer Dr, Victoria, TX
1 Bedroom
$930
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just a few minutes from the mall, shopping center, and local restaurants, this beautiful complex offers amenities including a fenced dog-park, resort-style pool, gourmet kitchens, and nine-foot ceilings.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
303 Londonderry
303 Londonderry Dr, Victoria, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1381 sqft
- (RLNE3488318)

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
502 Chimney Rock Drive
502 Chimney Rock Dr, Victoria, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
3106 sqft
Pretty home in well established desirable Woodway Subdivision. Mature trees throughout, walking trails, and sidewalks. Foyer with high ceiling, formal dining, nice art niche area, large laundry room.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
304 Westwood Street
304 Westwood St, Victoria, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1100 sqft
Bright Duplex located in Tanglewood Neighborhood. This home has carpet and tile flooring, a large living area, indoor laundry room, and spacious bedrooms! The home will also include one side of the open detached garage for parking.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
1506 N De Leon Street
1506 N De Leon St, Victoria, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
696 sqft
Adorable studio apartment nestled on the top floor of this well maintained duplex. Large bedroom with cozy carpet, and wood vinyl flooring throughout the rest of the home.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
104 Winston Court
104 Winston Ct, Victoria, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1249 sqft
WONDERFUL! Brand new paint! Brand new vinyl plank--everywhere! Split bedroom arrangement! Dedicated office area! Utility area in the house! This is the perfect home for you! Call now!

1 of 7

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
109 Chama
109 Chama Dr, Victoria, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1596 sqft
109 Chama - Cimarron Subdivision. 3 bedroom, 2 bath, approx. 1596 sq ft, fireplace, wet bar, fenced backyard with patio, 2 car garage with door openers, washer/dryer connections, central a/c and heating.

1 of 6

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
117 Clydesdale
117 Clydesdale Ln, Victoria, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1267 sqft
117 Clydesdale Available 06/01/20 - (RLNE4312887)

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
305 E Sabine Street
305 E Sabine St, Victoria, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
1224 sqft
Nice clean efficiency apartment. 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom with stand up shower, and kitchenette (microwave, and small refrigerator included), All bills paid.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
1522 Alamo Drive
1522 Alamo Dr, Victoria, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1007 sqft
Looking for a charming completely updated rental in a quiet neighborhood? This rental is not only in quiet neighborhood but located within minutes of schools, restaurants, and shopping. Rental boasts 3 bedrooms with 1 bathroom. Central Air and Heat.

1 of 10

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
303 E Brazos
303 E Brazos St, Victoria, TX
2 Bedrooms
$995
924 sqft
303 E Brazos Available 05/01/20 Available soon! - This is a 2 bedroom 1 bath home with beautiful features! All stainless steel appliances including washer & dryer connections, vinyl wood flooring in the living areas and carpet in the bedrooms.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
306 Creekridge Drive
306 Creekridge Dr, Victoria, TX
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
5082 sqft
Gorgeous Family Size Home, open concept amazing curve appeal, tall ceilings, chef kitchen spacious bedrooms and closets, large back-yard with a swimming pool, call today for an appointment.
Results within 10 miles of Victoria

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
88 Creek Ln
88 Creek Ln, Victoria County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$825
875 sqft
Two bedroom, one bath house on Coleto Creek frontage. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5632301)

Median Rent in Victoria

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Victoria is $764, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $946.
Studio
$757
1 Bed
$764
2 Beds
$946
3+ Beds
$1,283
City GuideVictoria
Victoria, Texas

Welcome to Victoria, a Texas town with a lot of history, a diverse population, and as many residents boast, big city amenities with a small town vibe. Now, let’s get started on your apartment hunt!

A Beginner’s Guide to Victoria

Victoria has a long colonial history, as settlers from France and Spain have inhabited the region since the late 17th-century. Much of Victoria’s history has been preserved in the city’s historic districts as well as museums and sites dedicated to the forts and settlements supporting American expansion. Though the area has a sordid reputation in terms of racism and discrimination, a large portion of Victoria is Hispanic (almost 50%), and the city remains fairly committed to diversity.

The city is one the largest in the region, and has many amenities that its neighboring towns don’t. Victoria has all of the box stores, chain restaurants and strip malls that you’ll need. There are even some independently owned restaurants and stores sprinkled throughout town.

However, this is East Texas we’re talking about, so don’t expect any cushy East Coast liberal or California hippie things in Victoria, like for instance, sushi, organic food stores, or cinemas that show R rated movies.

Instead, take up hunting, fishing and other East Texas outdoor activities at nearby Lake Texana. Being just 30 miles from the beach, you’ll have easy access to water sports and swimming. In addition, Victoria’s Riverside Park is home to the Texas Zoo that has over 200 species of plants and animals that are indigenous to Texas.

Health-wise you’ll be totally set in Victoria. There are two well-regarded hospitals in town that have specializations in a number of different conditions, including orthopedic surgery and heart disease.

Weather and Other Concerns

Victoria is known for its hot, humid summers, with average temperatures generally going above 90 degrees in June, July, and August. Because of the humidity and high temperatures, allergy season can be intense in this region, so if you’re a hay fever sufferer be sure to pack plenty of tissues.

Because Victoria is located 30-miles from the coast, it is generally out of range of the major brunt of hurricane systems that pummel the Gulf Coast of Texas. But be prepared for wind and rain when these hurricanes make landfall.

Neighborhoods

South Victoria

South Victoria is where you’ll find the historical districts that connect Victoria to its past. Beginning in the historical downtown area, neighborhoods with an urban feel extend southwards. Here, homes on the National Register of Historic Places have been renovated by residents to something of their original splendor. While there are not as many rentals in the historical areas, some duplexes can be located amongst renovated blocks.

The southeastern portion of Victoria is home to the University of Houston-Victoria and Victoria College, both of which share a campus. Here there are many rentals available in houses and apartment complexes that are close to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Unlike rentals near many other colleges, the area surrounding theses schools is quite safe and moderately quiet.

The rest of south Victoria is also fairly old when compared to the northern portions of town. While the reputation of south Victoria is fairly spotty, you can find pockets of great neighborhoods amongst some of the older homes and rentals, particularly in the areas of restored historical homes. Two bedrooms in this area generally range from $500-800.

North Victoria

North Victoria is by and large newer and better regarded by Victoria residents. Here there are a number of developments with apartments, duplexes and condos for rent, as well as some houses located in suburban developments. All of the north side has a good safety record, but is generally slightly more expensive than the south side, with two bedrooms going for between $650-800.

Rental Tips

When choosing between the north and south sides, consider the make-up of the neighborhoods. The new construction and development on the north side means a more suburban feeling neighborhood that is not easily walkable, but is in close proximity to the city’s mall, box stores, and chain restaurants. The south side has a more urban feel and is close to public transportation, but is considered slightly more dangerous.

While most of the Victoria housing market is dominated by homeowners, many rentals throughout town can be found without the aid of a realtor through online apartment searches or in the classifieds of the local paper, the Victoria Advocate.

Prospective renters will generally be subject to a credit check, application fee of up to $30, and may also have to provide proof of income documentation. Deposits for most Victoria rentals are generally less than one month of rent.

Getting Around

While public transportation in Victoria is readily available, most Victoria residents, particularly those that live in the northern reaches of town, will benefit from having a car. A strong highway system and that small town feel contribute to an overall pleasant rush hour with few delays.

Victoria Transit operates buses throughout the city, approximately every 30 minutes from the downtown transit center.

So welcome to Victoria, Texas! Enjoy your new residence in one of Texas’s big, small towns!

June 2020 Victoria Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Victoria Rent Report. Victoria rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Victoria rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Victoria Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Victoria Rent Report. Victoria rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Victoria rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Victoria rents held steady over the past month

Over the past month Victoria rents have remained steady. Currently, median rents in Victoria stand at $765 for a one-bedroom apartment and $946 for a two-bedroom. Victoria's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Texas

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Victoria, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Austin is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,461; of the 10 largest cities in Texas that we have data for, Laredo and San Antonio, where two-bedrooms go for $843 and $1,076, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.1%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.1%, 1.6%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    Victoria rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Victoria has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Victoria is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Victoria's median two-bedroom rent of $946 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Victoria.
    • While rents in Victoria remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), Denver (-0.4%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,071, $1,188, and $1,351 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Victoria than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Victoria.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Victoria?
    In Victoria, the median rent is $757 for a studio, $764 for a 1-bedroom, $946 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,283 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Victoria, check out our monthly Victoria Rent Report.

    Similar Pages

    Victoria 1 BedroomsVictoria 2 Bedrooms
    Victoria 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsVictoria Apartments with Balcony
    Victoria Dog Friendly Apartments