23 Apartments for rent in Victoria, TX

A Beginner’s Guide to Victoria

Victoria has a long colonial history, as settlers from France and Spain have inhabited the region since the late 17th-century. Much of Victoria’s history has been preserved in the city’s historic districts as well as museums and sites dedicated to the forts and settlements supporting American expansion. Though the area has a sordid reputation in terms of racism and discrimination, a large portion of Victoria is Hispanic (almost 50%), and the city remains fairly committed to diversity.

The city is one the largest in the region, and has many amenities that its neighboring towns don’t. Victoria has all of the box stores, chain restaurants and strip malls that you’ll need. There are even some independently owned restaurants and stores sprinkled throughout town.

However, this is East Texas we’re talking about, so don’t expect any cushy East Coast liberal or California hippie things in Victoria, like for instance, sushi, organic food stores, or cinemas that show R rated movies.

Instead, take up hunting, fishing and other East Texas outdoor activities at nearby Lake Texana. Being just 30 miles from the beach, you’ll have easy access to water sports and swimming. In addition, Victoria’s Riverside Park is home to the Texas Zoo that has over 200 species of plants and animals that are indigenous to Texas.

Health-wise you’ll be totally set in Victoria. There are two well-regarded hospitals in town that have specializations in a number of different conditions, including orthopedic surgery and heart disease.