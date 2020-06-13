35 Cheap Apartments for rent in Corpus Christi, TX

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
South Side
123 Units Available
Puerto Del Mar
3802 Caravelle Pkwy, Corpus Christi, TX
Studio
$645
378 sqft
1 Bedroom
$749
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
999 sqft
Great location close to Parkview Park on Caravelle Parkway. Units have laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Residents enjoy communal clubhouse, garage, gym and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:18am
South Side
6 Units Available
Candlewood
2002 Airline Rd, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$690
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
851 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated units with air conditioning, fireplaces, walk-in closets, and window coverings. Pet-friendly community with a dog park, two swimming pools, and tennis courts. Easy access to all of Corpus Christi.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:36am
South Side
9 Units Available
The Park
4040 Schanen Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$790
773 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At The Park Apartments, you're just minutes away from several shopping centers, great places to dine, shop and be entertained! Yes, The Park Apartments is the perfect place to call home!
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 07:16am
South Side
235 Units Available
Marbella
5901 Weber Rd, Corpus Christi, TX
Studio
$649
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$679
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
966 sqft
Affordable, recently renovated, air-conditioned units. Community welcomes pets. Dog park, playground, pool and laundry center on site. Across the street from numerous restaurants and shops, and within walking distance of Parkview Park.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 07:22am
South Side
33 Units Available
Veranda
6433 S Staples St, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$735
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
961 sqft
Air-conditioned units in a pet-friendly complex accessible for people with a disability. Gym, pool, tennis court, clubhouse and courtyard. Across the street from the shops at the Saratoga Town Center.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:42am
Calallen
18 Units Available
Wood River Apartments
4021 Wood River Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$655
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1202 sqft
Want a change of pace, come visit our community nestled in an inviting neighborhood where gracious living and quality service are simply a way of life in the Calallen area of Corpus Christi! Experience our well-designed and spacious apartment homes
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
South Side
44 Units Available
Copper Ridge
6635 S Staples St, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$790
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1016 sqft
Recently renovated apartment homes with luxury features including granite counters, walk-in closets and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community offers 24-hour maintenance, pool, volleyball courts and more. Conveniently located near downtown and beaches.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:07am
Flour Bluff
5 Units Available
The Bay Club Apartments
9350 S Padre Island Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$725
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
878 sqft
Located next to nightlife, dining, and shopping. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, dishwasher, and more. Luxurious community includes 24-hour maintenance, pool, and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:25am
South Side
46 Units Available
Sandcastle
6701 Everhart Rd, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$745
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
908 sqft
Enjoy internet access and a 24-hour gym in pet-friendly community. Apartments offer air-conditioning and washer and dryer hookups. Retail and dining at nearby Everhart Park Shopping Center. Within walking distance of Snead Park.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
South Side
15 Units Available
Shadow Bend
6838 Everhart Rd, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$715
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$878
1017 sqft
Our office is OPEN (by appointment) and we are here for you! Contact us today for online leasing options including virtual tours and live video chat. *** Welcome to Shadow Bend Apartment Homes, the premier apartments in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Central City
23 Units Available
Costa Tarragona
2240 N Padre Island Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$657
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$791
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$912
1123 sqft
Inviting 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans with island kitchens. Corpus Christi’s neighborhood of choice with community amenities such as an outdoor fireplace, children’s playscape area, a picnic area with gas grills, a sparkling pool and much more.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:08am
South Side
34 Units Available
The Summit
5502 Saratoga Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$788
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1003 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1286 sqft
Located in Southside Corpus Christi overlooking the Country Club golf course and close to Saratoga Town Center and Sunrise Mall. One-, two- and three-bedroom units include features like French doors, garden tubs and walk-in showers.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:13am
South Side
23 Units Available
Cimarron Court
3701 Cimarron Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1334 sqft
Welcome home to Cimarron Court. Our beautiful apartment homes provide residents with the very definition of comfortable, carefree living.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:29am
South Side
14 Units Available
Embassy House
4502 Corona Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$774
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$934
932 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located steps from restaurants and ships in Corpus Christi. Apartments include wood-burning fireplaces, oversized closets and loft layouts. Community includes fitness center and pool and is pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Bay Area
Contact for Availability
The Sterling
4848 S Alameda St, Corpus Christi, TX
Studio
$695
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$900
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1107 sqft
Welcome to The Sterling Apartment Homes, located near Ocean Drive in the South Shore area of Corpus Christi, TX.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
Northwest Corpus Christi
1 Unit Available
2130 Rand Morgan Rd
2130 Rand Morgan Rd, Corpus Christi, TX
2 Bedrooms
$810
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand New Mobile Home! Fresh from the Factory! Become a Home Owner! (no rentals, just for sale) With lot rent and the financing payment, it totals to $810 monthly (2-bed), $890 (3-bed) - for a brand new 2 and 3 bedroom mobile home.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Bay Area
1 Unit Available
810 Indiana Ave
810 Indiana Ave, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$750
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated, large 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom only a few minutes from Cole Park and Ocean Drive! Kitchen is equipped with refrigerator and stove/oven; hardwood floors throughout; master suite has 2 closets. Water and trash included in rent. No pets.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Central City
1 Unit Available
2306 Mary St
2306 Mary St, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$650
2808 sqft
Available now! Section 8 Accepted. Recently renovated one bedroom, one bath apartment unit ready for rent. Unit comes with a stove & refrigerator. Tenant is responsible for supplying their own window unit and paying their electric.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Flour Bluff
1 Unit Available
950 Weaver St
950 Weaver St, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$650
1288 sqft
Cute 1 bedroom/1 bath unit with central AC and heat for lease. Open kitchen with a fridge and stove. Good sized bedroom.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Bay Area
1 Unit Available
300 Palmero St
300 Palmero St, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$795
1700 sqft
1 bedroom 1 bath with dark hardwood floors in the living room, and tile throughout. Living room features brick fireplace with mantle and cabinets with glass doors. Updated kitchen with dark wood cabinets and granite countertops.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Central City
1 Unit Available
4613 Gollihar
4613 Gollihar Rd, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$675
1037 sqft
One bedroom, one bath unit located upstairs is available for move in with an open floor plan. Recently installed energy efficient windows. Large bedroom and a large closet. Built in vanity. Large sliding doors that lead to a balcony.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Central City
1 Unit Available
402 Peoples St
402 Peoples St, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$750
15312 sqft
Looking for a small Office space? Look no further. Beautiful Historic 402 Peoples Street has space available for lease! Space 2A located on the third floor offers 765 sq ft of leasable space. Move in with just your deposit and enjoy a 13 month lease.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Central City
1 Unit Available
418 Peoples St
418 Peoples St, Corpus Christi, TX
Studio
$650
28509 sqft
Commercial Office Space available 553 sq. ft. to 2,686 sq.ft. First Floor frontage available

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Central City
1 Unit Available
1122 Morgan Ave
1122 Morgan Ave, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$714
9424 sqft
Completely renovated apartments available. $350 off first month rent for a limited time. Exterior and interior renovations. New parking lot, appliances, flooring, cabinets, fixtures and A/C.

June 2020 Corpus Christi Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Corpus Christi Rent Report. Corpus Christi rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Corpus Christi rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Corpus Christi rents declined significantly over the past month

Corpus Christi rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Corpus Christi stand at $863 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,079 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Corpus Christi's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Texas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Corpus Christi, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Austin is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,461; of the 10 largest cities in Texas that we have data for, Laredo and San Antonio, where two-bedrooms go for $843 and $1,076, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.1%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.1%, 1.6%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    Corpus Christi rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Corpus Christi, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Corpus Christi is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Corpus Christi's median two-bedroom rent of $1,079 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.3% increase in Corpus Christi.
    • While Corpus Christi's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Corpus Christi than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Corpus Christi.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

