Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:28 PM
41 Apartments for rent in Ingleside, TX📍
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
2951 Lakeview West Dr
2951 Lakeview East, Ingleside, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1405 sqft
Beautiful and contemporary brick home with a water view.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
2792 Main St
2792 South Main Street, Ingleside, TX
Studio
$2,800
3200 sqft
Commercial Building for lease on Main Street in Ingleside, Tx. 2 offices, reception area and conference room encompassing 800 sq ft. Warehouse 60x40' with (2) 12' overhead doors.
Results within 1 mile of Ingleside
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
1 Unit Available
Oasis
2050 South Saunders Street, Aransas Pass, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$875
780 sqft
Come discover Oasis in beautiful Aransas Pass, Texas.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1329 Oak Park Dr
1329 Oak Park Drive, Aransas Pass, TX
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1217 sqft
This is a beautiful home that has been remodeled with hardwood flooring thru out, open concept, side by side stainless, refrigerator, stainless stove and dishwasher, window blinds and a large separated 2 car garage with remote, breezeway between
Results within 5 miles of Ingleside
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
16 Units Available
Northshore Place
177 Northshore Boulevard, Portland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,211
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1109 sqft
This beautiful community offers poolside cabanas, covered parking and an on-site fitness center. Units feature granite countertops, walk-in closets and chef-inspired kitchens. Simpson Park and Crescent Center are conveniently located nearby.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
15 Units Available
Pavilions at Northshore
301 Northshore Blvd, Portland, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
977 sqft
Residents of this community have easy access to Northshore Country Club and Crescent Center. Property amenities include private garages, gated entry, a coffee bar and two pools. Apartments feature kitchen islands, walk-in closets and patios/balconies.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
111 5th St
111 5th Street, Gregory, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1824 sqft
Tucked away in Gregory Texas, this Home has been recently updated. This 3 bedroom home sits on a large lot that will be fenced in for privacy. Just poured a new long driveway and side walk that leads to a spacious concrete porch.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
234 Palmer Dr
234 Palmer Drive, Portland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2058 sqft
Beautiful home in the Legends at Northshore. You will love this 3 bedrooms plus an office, 2 bath, open floor plan home with updates through-out. Walking distance to East Cliff Elementary and Northshore Country Club. Come see it today!
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
1016 Imperial St
1016 Imperial Street, Portland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1388 sqft
Super nice rental in Portland! Close to all projects including Exxon, Cheniere, & Steel Dynamics. Located in the sought after Bay Ridge subdivision. This immaculate 3/2, built in 2012, feels like you're walking into a newly constructed home.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
1110 Meadow Brook Dr
1110 Meadow Brook Dr, Portland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1607 sqft
Nice location and walking distance to schools, park and shopping. Spacious living area with fireplace. Kitchen offers stove/oven, dishwasher and built in microwave. Separate laundry room.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
2101 Lighthouse Lake
2101 Lighthouse Lake Ln, Aransas Pass, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1733 sqft
This lovely 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home is move-in ready! Open floor plan with grey ceramic tile and carpet in bedrooms. Beautiful white quartz counters in kitchen with teal blue backsplash.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
218 S 8th St
218 South 8th Street, Aransas Pass, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1300 sqft
Wow, this fresh, bright house for rent is BRAND NEW inside! New windows and doors, new wiring, new plumbing, new 4 ton A/C, new water heater, new floors, new baths, new Kitchen cabinets with under counter lighting, new appliances including super
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
1013 Imperial St
1013 Imperial Street, Portland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1687 sqft
Beautiful Home Located in Portland Tx. Located near shopping center , around the corner off HWY 181.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
497 Rabbit Run Road
497 Rabbit Run Road, Aransas County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1368 sqft
Newly remodeled mobile home sits on a partially cleared acre lot. Ideal location if you enjoy privacy and peace and quiet. Call and book your tour today.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Portland Sutherland
1 Unit Available
305 Long Pointe Dr
305 Long Pointe Dr, Portland, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
2237 sqft
Gorgeous 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home; Beautiful flooring throughout the open living area; No carpet; Master bedroom is downstairs; Large Master bathroom with a custom shower and a double vanity; three spacious bedrooms are upstairs.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
341 S Commercial St
341 South Commercial Street, Aransas Pass, TX
Studio
$1,500
2652 sqft
Prime downtown location in Aransas Pass! This building has been recently renovated throughout. 2,652sqft of useable space! Open layout provides endless possibilities for retail or office space.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
239 S Commercial St
239 S Commercial St, Aransas Pass, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
978 sqft
Fully furnished 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment for LEASE in downtown Aransas Pass. This apartment is tastefully decorated and fully stocked for your convenience! Centrally located near all our community amenities.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
213 Allison
213 Allison Drive, Gregory, TX
4 Bedrooms
$995
1800 sqft
Very Spacious 4 bedroom 1 full bath home in Gregory, TX. Original hardwood flooring in bedrooms and living area. Two living areas, and a separate laundry room. Sits on 4 lots.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
337 W Wilson Ave
337 West Wilson Avenue, Aransas Pass, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
2588 sqft
Now Available! 1 bedroom, 1 bath located in W Wilson Avenue. Multi-unit property sits on a large corner lot with mature oak trees. Convenient location near the heart of down town Aransas Pass.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
331 W Wilson Ave
331 W Wilson Ave, Aransas Pass, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
450 sqft
NOW AVAILABLE, newly remodeled one bedroom unit is ready for lease. Conveniently located in the heart of downtown Aransas Pass. Walking distance to restaurants, shopping and more.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
138 S Houston St
138 South Houston Street, Aransas Pass, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1848 sqft
Need an adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bath in a convenient location? Look no further. Upstairs unit is now available for LEASE. Efficiently used space hosts a large living and dining area.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
117 Gillespie
117 Gillespie Ln, Aransas Pass, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,500
500 sqft
Looking for a home away from home? Your search is over! These clean and comfortable cottages have 1 and 2 bedroom floor plans. Each is furnished and all bills are paid including cable and WiFi.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
121 Gillespie
121 Gillespie Ln, Aransas Pass, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
500 sqft
Looking for a home away from home? Look no further! These comfortable cottages have 1 and 2 bedroom floor plans. Each is furnished and all bills paid which includes cable and WiFi. All you need is you suit case.
Results within 10 miles of Ingleside
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
111 PORT ROYAL
111 Port, Aransas County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1742 sqft
CANAL-FRONT property in the highly desirable City by the Sea TX - Find your Freedom in this CANAL-FRONT property in the highly desirable City by the Sea, TX! Conveniently located off SH35 between Rockport and Aransas Pass.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Ingleside, the median rent is $777 for a studio, $813 for a 1-bedroom, $1,016 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,354 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Ingleside, check out our monthly Ingleside Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Ingleside area include Coastal Bend College, Del Mar College, Texas A & M University-Corpus Christi, and Texas A & M University-Kingsville. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Ingleside from include Corpus Christi, Kingsville, Portland, Beeville, and Aransas Pass.