nueces county
Last updated July 23 2020
202 Apartments for rent in Nueces County, TX📍
31 Units Available
South Side
Retreat at Watermark
5721 Timbergate Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,789
1353 sqft
Expansive apartment community on Corpus Christi's South Side, with a pool, 24-hour gym, pool table, dog park and more. Units feature granite counters, 24-hour maintenance and walk-in closets. Minutes from the bay and Highway 358.
110 Units Available
South Side
Puerto Del Mar
3802 Caravelle Pkwy, Corpus Christi, TX
Studio
$645
378 sqft
1 Bedroom
$749
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
999 sqft
Great location close to Parkview Park on Caravelle Parkway. Units have laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Residents enjoy communal clubhouse, garage, gym and tennis court.
37 Units Available
Bay Area
Baypoint Apartments
1802 Ennis Joslin Rd, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$977
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,761
1385 sqft
Recently renovated units include granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Community features include 24-hour gym, pool, putting green, basketball court and a dog park. Pet-friendly.
14 Units Available
Central City
Costa Tarragona
2240 N Padre Island Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$657
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$791
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$912
1123 sqft
Inviting 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans with island kitchens. Corpus Christi’s neighborhood of choice with community amenities such as an outdoor fireplace, children’s playscape area, a picnic area with gas grills, a sparkling pool and much more.
3 Units Available
Bay Area
Ocean Drive Estates
4443 Ocean Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,559
1300 sqft
Luxurious community offers pools, picnic area and BBQ area. Apartments are newly renovated and feature connections for washers and dryers. Located close to both Corpus Christi Bay and a slew of restaurants.
26 Units Available
South Side
Sage Corpus Christi
5702 Timbergate Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
Studio
$909
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,062
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,443
1125 sqft
Minutes from the heart of the city. Units feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and beautiful granite countertops. On-site fenced-in dog park, resort-style pool and a fitness center. Within a gated community.
23 Units Available
Bay Area
South Bay
1701 Ennis Joslin Rd, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,159
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,346
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated community located close to Ocean Drive and La Palmera mall. Units feature spacious walk-in closets, well-equipped kitchens and garden tubs. Online portal for payments and requests for maintenance.
9 Units Available
Central City
Cosmopolitan of Corpus Christi
401 N Chaparral St, Corpus Christi, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,296
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,886
1113 sqft
Luxury apartments in downtown with granite countertops, custom cabinetry and tile backsplash in kitchen. Community has a resort-style pool with swim-up bar and outdoor kitchen with grill. Located close to shops and restaurants.
29 Units Available
South Side
Sandcastle
6701 Everhart Rd, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$740
611 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
908 sqft
Enjoy internet access and a 24-hour gym in pet-friendly community. Apartments offer air-conditioning and washer and dryer hookups. Retail and dining at nearby Everhart Park Shopping Center. Within walking distance of Snead Park.
8 Units Available
South Side
The Park
4040 Schanen Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$650
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$790
773 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At The Park Apartments, you're just minutes away from several shopping centers, great places to dine, shop and be entertained! Yes, The Park Apartments is the perfect place to call home!
9 Units Available
South Side
Candlewood
2002 Airline Rd, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$685
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
851 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1088 sqft
Renovated units with air conditioning, fireplaces, walk-in closets, and window coverings. Pet-friendly community with a dog park, two swimming pools, and tennis courts. Easy access to all of Corpus Christi.
31 Units Available
Bay Area
The Villas of Ocean Drive
4657 Ocean Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,160
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1142 sqft
Experience a serene escape from the pressures of everyday life. Each unique one and two bedroom floor plan has been designed with your enjoyment and comfort in mind.
15 Units Available
South Side
Glen Willows
5802 Everhart Rd, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$979
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1106 sqft
Located just off Everhart and Holy Roads, close to schools and shops. Apartments are large and feature oversized closets. The community boasts a swimming pool and on-site maintenance team.
262 Units Available
South Side
Marbella
5901 Weber Rd, Corpus Christi, TX
Studio
$649
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$679
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
966 sqft
Affordable, recently renovated, air-conditioned units. Community welcomes pets. Dog park, playground, pool and laundry center on site. Across the street from numerous restaurants and shops, and within walking distance of Parkview Park.
13 Units Available
Central City
Bay Vista Pointe
802 S Carancahua St, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1132 sqft
Within walking distance of Corpus Christi Bay. Resort-like pool with a sundeck, fitness center and clubhouse. Homes feature gourmet kitchens, designer floors, and washers and dryers.
15 Units Available
South Side
Azure
7221 S Staples St, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$896
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
931 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,298
1156 sqft
Located close to parks and restaurants. Units offer dishwashers, fireplaces, laundry and stainless steel appliances. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, credit card payments, e-payments, garage, gym, pool and volleyball court.
25 Units Available
South Side
Breakers Coastal
4901 Saratoga Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,112
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,358
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents of this community enjoy easy access to Corpus Christi Country Club. There's an onsite volleyball court, clubhouse and 24-hour gym for residents to enjoy. Hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry inside apartments.
33 Units Available
South Side
Copper Ridge
6635 S Staples St, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$822
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,142
1016 sqft
Recently renovated apartment homes with luxury features including granite counters, walk-in closets and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community offers 24-hour maintenance, pool, volleyball courts and more. Conveniently located near downtown and beaches.
15 Units Available
South Side
Armon Bay
6925 S Padre Island Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$845
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
956 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located right near schools and the Corpus Christi Medical Center. Beautiful outdoor spaces. Apartments are pet-friendly and include parking, dishwashers, and on-site laundry. Access to gym and pool.
10 Units Available
South Side
Shadow Bend
6838 Everhart Rd, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$721
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
1017 sqft
Our office is OPEN and we are here for you! Contact us today to schedule a tour or take advantage of our online leasing options including virtual tours and live video chat.
6 Units Available
Flour Bluff
The Bay Club Apartments
9350 S Padre Island Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$725
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
878 sqft
Located next to nightlife, dining, and shopping. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, dishwasher, and more. Luxurious community includes 24-hour maintenance, pool, and on-site laundry.
11 Units Available
Central City
Bay Vista
522 Hancock Ave, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1174 sqft
Modern living with spacious floor plans, modern appliances and wood flooring. Community has pool and water features, a conference room and a clubhouse on-site. Covered parking provided.
18 Units Available
Calallen
Wood River Apartments
4021 Wood River Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$755
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1202 sqft
Want a change of pace, come visit our community nestled in an inviting neighborhood where gracious living and quality service are simply a way of life in the Calallen area of Corpus Christi! Experience our well-designed and spacious apartment homes
7 Units Available
South Side
The Summit
5502 Saratoga Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$788
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,076
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1286 sqft
Located in Southside Corpus Christi overlooking the Country Club golf course and close to Saratoga Town Center and Sunrise Mall. One-, two- and three-bedroom units include features like French doors, garden tubs and walk-in showers.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Nueces County area include Coastal Bend College, Del Mar College, Texas A & M University-Corpus Christi, and Texas A & M University-Kingsville. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Corpus Christi, Kingsville, Portland, Beeville, and Rockport have apartments for rent.