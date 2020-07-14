2 Apartments For Rent Near CBC

/
903 N Washington St
903 N Washington St, Beeville, TX
Studio
$1,500
1220 sqft
For Sale or Lease Medical Clinic currently a Dental office has 1 restroom, plumbing in most all rooms New roof 2019. Good front asphalt parking for small practice. The furniture, fixtures, and equipment does not convey.
1908 Jones
1908 Jones Rd, Beeville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1576 sqft
Great rental in Beeville, this neighborhood is surrounded by gorgeous trees with new homes being built in the area. This home has so much to offer including an open floor plan. It has been updated throughout.