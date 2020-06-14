18 Furnished Apartments for rent in Corpus Christi, TX

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
South Side
19 Units Available
Azure
7221 S Staples St, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$967
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,171
931 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,528
1156 sqft
Located close to parks and restaurants. Units offer dishwashers, fireplaces, laundry and stainless steel appliances. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, credit card payments, e-payments, garage, gym, pool and volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:36am
Central City
8 Units Available
Bay Vista Pointe
802 S Carancahua St, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance of Corpus Christi Bay. Resort-like pool with a sundeck, fitness center and clubhouse. Homes feature gourmet kitchens, designer floors, and washers and dryers.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Central City
1 Unit Available
3938 Surfside
3938 Surfside Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,300
419 sqft
Furnished newly renovated 1 bed room. Include cable, internet, new a.c.,full size fridge. No deposit, no lease. Rent for the week or month to month. Ideal for winter texan or contract workers. Beach front. 24 hr security. Secure parking.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Padre Island
1 Unit Available
15102 Leeward Dr.
15102 Leeward Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1600 sqft
Walk to the Beach! Just two blocks away! This Beach House sleeps 8-10, and is located only one block from Windward/Michael Ellis Beach! We are located on beautiful North Padre Island, ten minutes from Corpus Christi proper! Enjoy mild South Texas

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Padre Island
1 Unit Available
14310 Ridely Way
14310 Ridely Way, Corpus Christi, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1267 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
BEAUTIFUL FURNISHED padre island townhouse with 2 bedrooms and THREE full bathrooms. Water Park Villas is the most luxurious and centrally located townhome complex on Padre Island.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Padre Island
1 Unit Available
14202 Encantada Ave
14202 Encantada Ave, Corpus Christi, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1700 sqft
Breezeways Townhome with 3 Bedrooms/3.5 Baths. Three level fully furnished townhome with a garage. The first level has its own bathroom and large walk in closet. The second level is the kitchen, dining and spacious living area.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
Padre Island
1 Unit Available
15309 Gypsy Street
15309 Gypsy St, Corpus Christi, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2264 sqft
Great 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located on Gypsy St. in North Padre Island! Centrally located to parks, the beach, restaurants and shopping. This home comes fully furnished with option to unfurnish it. This house is pet friendly.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Padre Island
1 Unit Available
15002 Windward Dr
15002 Windward Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,300
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beachfront ground level Studio Condo. Fully furnished. All Bills Paid!

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
Padre Island
1 Unit Available
15426 Grass Cay E
15426 Grass Cay Ct, Corpus Christi, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1236 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo located on the canal in North Padre Island! This home offers 1236 sq ft of living space. This complex has a pool, yard maintenance/upkeep included! Conveniently located near beaches, restaurants, etc.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Central City
1 Unit Available
2937 Ruth St
2937 Ruth St, Corpus Christi, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
5460 sqft
This single story townhome was built in 2018 and currently available for lease. This unit has 2 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom with a fully furnished kitchen, new HVAC, new water heater, washer dryer connections, ceramic tile flooring throughout.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Bay Area
1 Unit Available
3402 Ocean Dr E 11
3402 Ocean Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Bay views from this clean furnished 1 bedroom condo on Ocean Drive.

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Padre Island
1 Unit Available
15401 Salt Cay Ct
15401 Salt Cay Ct, Corpus Christi, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1484 sqft
Beautiful Townhouse, completely furnished all you have to do is move in! 3 Bedroom/3 Bath, large living area with fireplace. One car garage. Gorgeous views from your private balcony downstairs.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Padre Island
1 Unit Available
14873 Granada Dr
14873 Granada Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,025
390 sqft
Come enjoy island living in this FULLY FURNISHED Padre Island STUDIO CONDO with BEACHY ISLAND DECOR, TILE FLOORS throughout. Cool off in the sparkling community POOL. FISH off the dock on DEEP-WATER CANAL.
Results within 1 mile of Corpus Christi
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
Pavilions at Northshore
301 Northshore Blvd, Portland, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
977 sqft
Residents of this community have easy access to Northshore Country Club and Crescent Center. Property amenities include private garages, gated entry, a coffee bar and two pools. Apartments feature kitchen islands, walk-in closets and patios/balconies.
Results within 5 miles of Corpus Christi

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
716 Bayview Blvd
716 Bay View Boulevard, Portland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1092 sqft
Don't miss out on this beautiful Portland Tx town home. FURNISHED...
Results within 10 miles of Corpus Christi

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
239 S Commercial St
239 S Commercial St, Aransas Pass, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
978 sqft
Fully furnished 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment for LEASE in downtown Aransas Pass. This apartment is tastefully decorated and fully stocked for your convenience! Centrally located near all our community amenities.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
117 Gillespie
117 Gillespie Ln, Aransas Pass, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,500
500 sqft
Looking for a home away from home? Your search is over! These clean and comfortable cottages have 1 and 2 bedroom floor plans. Each is furnished and all bills are paid including cable and WiFi.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
121 Gillespie
121 Gillespie Ln, Aransas Pass, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
500 sqft
Looking for a home away from home? Look no further! These comfortable cottages have 1 and 2 bedroom floor plans. Each is furnished and all bills paid which includes cable and WiFi. All you need is you suit case.

June 2020 Corpus Christi Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Corpus Christi Rent Report. Corpus Christi rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Corpus Christi rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Corpus Christi rents declined significantly over the past month

Corpus Christi rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Corpus Christi stand at $863 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,079 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Corpus Christi's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Texas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Corpus Christi, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Austin is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,461; of the 10 largest cities in Texas that we have data for, Laredo and San Antonio, where two-bedrooms go for $843 and $1,076, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.1%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.1%, 1.6%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    Corpus Christi rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Corpus Christi, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Corpus Christi is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Corpus Christi's median two-bedroom rent of $1,079 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.3% increase in Corpus Christi.
    • While Corpus Christi's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Corpus Christi than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Corpus Christi.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

