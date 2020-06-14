Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:23 PM

47 Apartments for rent in Corpus Christi, TX with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Corpus Christi renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and...
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
South Side
23 Units Available
Breakers Coastal
4901 Saratoga Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$979
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,637
1226 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy easy access to Corpus Christi Country Club. There's an onsite volleyball court, clubhouse and 24-hour gym for residents to enjoy. Hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry inside apartments.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
South Side
31 Units Available
Retreat at Watermark
5721 Timbergate Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,085
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1353 sqft
Expansive apartment community on Corpus Christi's South Side, with a pool, 24-hour gym, pool table, dog park and more. Units feature granite counters, 24-hour maintenance and walk-in closets. Minutes from the bay and Highway 358.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
South Side
23 Units Available
Sage Corpus Christi
5702 Timbergate Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
Studio
$1,075
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,244
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1125 sqft
Minutes from the heart of the city. Units feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and beautiful granite countertops. On-site fenced-in dog park, resort-style pool and a fitness center. Within a gated community.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
South Side
19 Units Available
Azure
7221 S Staples St, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,177
931 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,528
1156 sqft
Located close to parks and restaurants. Units offer dishwashers, fireplaces, laundry and stainless steel appliances. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, credit card payments, e-payments, garage, gym, pool and volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:31pm
$
Bay Area
10 Units Available
Ocean Drive Estates
4443 Ocean Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,559
1300 sqft
Luxurious community offers pools, picnic area and BBQ area. Apartments are newly renovated and feature connections for washers and dryers. Located close to both Corpus Christi Bay and a slew of restaurants.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
Bay Area
39 Units Available
Baypoint Apartments
1802 Ennis Joslin Rd, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,022
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,142
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1385 sqft
Recently renovated units include granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Community features include 24-hour gym, pool, putting green, basketball court and a dog park. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:04pm
South Side
13 Units Available
Glen Willows
5802 Everhart Rd, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$979
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1106 sqft
Located just off Everhart and Holy Roads, close to schools and shops. Apartments are large and feature oversized closets. The community boasts a swimming pool and on-site maintenance team.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:02pm
South Side
14 Units Available
Armon Bay
6925 S Padre Island Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$835
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
956 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located right near schools and the Corpus Christi Medical Center. Beautiful outdoor spaces. Apartments are pet-friendly and include parking, dishwashers, and on-site laundry. Access to gym and pool.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 12 at 12:51am
South Side
Contact for Availability
Townhomes at Twenty01
2001 Woodbend Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,527
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,809
1351 sqft
MODERN LIVING at Townhomes at Twenty01, an unmatched combination of refined style and quality.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
South Side
53 Units Available
South Lake Ranch
3310 Rodd Field Rd, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,132
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
1434 sqft
LIFE IS BETTER BY THE LAKE. Experience the lake breezes while you relax and unwind in your home!
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:46pm
Bay Area
23 Units Available
The Villas of Ocean Drive
4657 Ocean Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,075
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1142 sqft
Experience a serene escape from the pressures of everyday life. Each unique one and two bedroom floor plan has been designed with your enjoyment and comfort in mind.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
South Side
14 Units Available
Embassy House
4502 Corona Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$774
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$934
932 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located steps from restaurants and ships in Corpus Christi. Apartments include wood-burning fireplaces, oversized closets and loft layouts. Community includes fitness center and pool and is pet-friendly.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Central City
1 Unit Available
3229 Gollihar
3229 Gollihar Rd, Corpus Christi, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
Cute 3 bedroom / 1 bath bungalow for RENT!! - Super cute 3 bed 1 bath home for rent, right off of Gollihar! Centrally located, this cutie is ready to be rented. Original hardwood floors in living/dining, and all bedrooms.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Padre Island
1 Unit Available
14310 Ridely Way
14310 Ridely Way, Corpus Christi, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1267 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
BEAUTIFUL FURNISHED padre island townhouse with 2 bedrooms and THREE full bathrooms. Water Park Villas is the most luxurious and centrally located townhome complex on Padre Island.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Padre Island
1 Unit Available
15425 Fortuna Bay 306
15425 Fortuna Bay Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This 1 bedroom 1 bath condo is right on the canal! Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included. There is a community pool and gazebo available for tenants use. Boat slip and easy access to the Inter Coastal Waterway.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Bay Area
1 Unit Available
253 Oleander Ave
253 Oleander Ave, Corpus Christi, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
3046 sqft
Downstairs 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment plus one car garage. Central a/c and heat. Hardwood floors throughout. Freshly painted kitchen cabinets and a gas range/oven combo.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Bay Area
1 Unit Available
1110 Sealane Dr
1110 Sealane Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1993 sqft
This spacious home is right down the street from South Bay Park and Oso Bay! Features include: 2 big living areas, laminate wood flooring throughout, refrigerator, oven and stove, large backyard with covered patio, 2 car garage and carport, and

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Central City
1 Unit Available
201 S Chaparral St, Unit 1
201 S Chaparral St, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,200
600 sqft
!!! PRELEASING NOW !!! Downtown Corpus Christi! Meticulously renovated apartments. 2 blocks from the Sea Wall, 1 block to Executive Surf Club. Everything is brand-new.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
South Side
1 Unit Available
3702 Prosper Dr
3702 Prosper Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1422 sqft
Open living room with hardwood floors and fireplace. Kitchen has stove, dishwasher, disposal. 3 bedrooms and two baths. Master has a large walk in shower. Large back yard , with patio.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Bay Area
1 Unit Available
421 Montclair Dr
421 Montclair Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1581 sqft
All new interior paint. Nice sized home in desirable ,well established neighborhood near Ocean Dr. and OSO Golf Coarse. Minutes away from NAS , Texas A&M and downtown. Large living and dinning areas. Wood burning fireplace. Nice sized bedrooms.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Bay Area
1 Unit Available
1010 Memphis Dr
1010 Memphis Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2604 sqft
Large and spacious two story home in Pharaoh Valley with rear wrap driveway and 3 car garage.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Central City
1 Unit Available
1722 Tarlton St
1722 Tarlton St, Corpus Christi, TX
2 Bedrooms
$900
836 sqft
Great Starter Home with easy access to 286 Crosstown! This spacious 2-bedroom, 1-bath home is located in a quaint neighborhood within close proximity to Del Mar College.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Bay Area
1 Unit Available
333 Foster Dr
333 Foster Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1469 sqft
Come see 333 Foster drive, an intimate floorpan right in the heart of the Historic Morningside Subdivision. This house offers a large fenced corner lot with detached garage.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Bay Area
1 Unit Available
509 Hopper Dr
509 Hopper Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1269 sqft
Brick home in a great location with close proximity to hospitals, schools, shopping, grocery, restaurants, and two blocks from Ocean Drive. This home features refinished original hardwood floors throughout.
City Guide for Corpus Christi, TX

I lived in corpus with my brother. We were always on the run. We were bad for one another, but we were good at having fun." (-Robert Earl Keen, "Corpus Christi Bay")

Greetings, fair apartment hunter! Welcome to your official guide to finding digs in the Sparkling City. Whether you’re a Houston transplant, a TAMU Corpus grad, or just a huge Robert Earl Keen fan, we hope you’re as excited as we are to live in CC. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Corpus Christi, TX

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Corpus Christi renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

