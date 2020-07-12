/
flour bluff
Last updated July 12 2020 at 9:01 PM
104 Apartments for rent in Flour Bluff, Corpus Christi, TX
Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
4 Units Available
The Bay Club Apartments
9350 S Padre Island Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$770
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
878 sqft
Located next to nightlife, dining, and shopping. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, dishwasher, and more. Luxurious community includes 24-hour maintenance, pool, and on-site laundry.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2254 SUSSEX DR.
2254 Sussex Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1542 sqft
2254 SUSSEX DR.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2314 Ollie St
2314 Ollie St, Corpus Christi, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1046 sqft
Super cute 3/2 home in Flour Bluff. Very close to shopping and schools. Completely remodeled on the inside in 12/2018. Kitchen has lots of cabinets and counter space as well as a GAS free standing range with micro-venta hood.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
3001 Latour Pl
3001 Latour Pl, Corpus Christi, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1183 sqft
Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage home in Flour Bluff. Split bedroom design. Located in a cul-de-sac. Vinyl flooring in main areas. Carpet in bedrooms. Close to Flour Bluff ISD schools. No smoking and no pets preferred.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
3433 Samoa Dr
3433 Samoa Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2045 sqft
Very well maintained home in Tropic Isles on canal with boat slip plus extra parking space for boat, boat trailer or motor home. Lots of room! Large bedroom downstairs with 2 large bedrooms upstairs plus loft area.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
4018 Claudia Drive
4018 Claudia Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,295
980 sqft
Located in the south end of Flour Bluff, this adorable 1 bedroom/1 bath has tremendous bay-views from the 330' pier that it's tenants has access to. Has bonus room that has been used as an office, guest room, art studio and gym.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2313 Luzius Dr
2313 Luzius Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1648 sqft
HIGHLY DESIRED FLOUR BLUFF!! Come see and experience this stunning beauty as it sits graciously nestled amongst it's neighbors. As you enter home the foyer will lead you to the living area straight ahead past the two bedrooms to the left.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
813 Saint Anthony Pl
813 Saint Anthony Pl, Corpus Christi, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1378 sqft
Excellent central Flour Bluff location about 4 homes from City Park, walk to Flour Bluff ISD. This home is 4 sides brick (all but the addition), recent roof approximately 3 years old, all tile floors with a great layout.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2425 Luzius Dr
2425 Luzius Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1649 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the award winning Flour Bluff School District. The kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and offers lots of cabinetry for storage. Big, open living area and split bedroom floorplan.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
3406 Cartagena Dr
3406 Cartagena Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1387 sqft
Nice well established Flour Bluff neighborhood. Three large bedrooms all with walk in closets space. Property is equipped with dishwasher, stove and refrigerator. Washer Dryer connections in separate laundry room.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
9702 S Padre Island (Commercial) Dr
9702 S Padre Island Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
Studio
$2,000
4400 sqft
Prime location for professional or commercial business. Property was previously a medical clinic with a main lobby, reception area, conference room, 6 offices and ample storage.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
421 Mediterranean Dr
421 Mediterranean Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1222 sqft
Nice single family home in popular neighborhood, near Recognized Flour Bluff I.S.D.. 3 Bedroom, 2 bath home...all bedrooms are accessed by one hall, but bedrooms are separated from Master by guest bath.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
950 Weaver St
950 Weaver St, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$650
1288 sqft
Cute 1 bedroom/1 bath unit with central AC and heat for lease. Open kitchen with a fridge and stove. Good sized bedroom.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
849 Quetzal St
849 Quetzal St, Corpus Christi, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
3528 sqft
Very nice Two bedroom, two full bath unit. Move in ready! Each unit has washer and dryer hook-ups and individual electric meters. Easy Access to SPID, Close to NAS, A&M University, HEB, Walmart, Banks, Restaurants and excellent Flour Bluff Schools.
Last updated May 15 at 06:28pm
1 Unit Available
939 Admiral Dr
939 Admiral Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$620
800 sqft
Small efficiency cottage / Cabin, located at 939 Admiral # 1 in Flour Bluff. Easy living at its best. This place is 10 min from the Island, 15 min from the downtown, 25 min form Portland and 10 min from the CC Mall.
Last updated May 15 at 06:28pm
1 Unit Available
2221 Baffin Bay Dr
2221 Baffin Bay Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1470 sqft
PRIME LOCATION IN FLOUR BLUFF - This 3-bedroom, 2-bath, 2-car garage home is a perfect find in that it is situated within close walking distance to Flour Bluff School.
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
Las Palmas
2026 Waldron Rd, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$690
625 sqft
Fantastic apartment property near the island in Corpus Christi. For a limited time only FREE DEPOSIT ! Serene Shores has a washer and dryer community facility as well as close proximity to highly rated school district of Flour Bluff.
Last updated January 1 at 12:50pm
1 Unit Available
3341 Samoa Dr
3341 Samoa Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1512 sqft
2 story on canal! Large deck, 2 bedroom, 1 bath upstairs, 1 bedroom, 1 bath plus additional living space down. Room with window A/C off of garage could be additional bedroom, den, office, etc. Large lot!
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
737 Webb St
737 Webb St, Corpus Christi, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
640 sqft
Recently remodeled home close to the base. Home offers three bedrooms with wood floors, large master walk in closet, Jack and Jill bathroom for the other bedrooms. The kitchen comes with new appliances, new cabinets and counter tops.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
3314 Samoa Dr
3314 Samoa Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1432 sqft
WATERFRONT home for lease. Located at the end of a cul-de-sac. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage. NEW garage doors. Carpet throughout house. NEW vinyl flooring in kitchen and bathrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Flour Bluff
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
32 Units Available
Retreat at Watermark
5721 Timbergate Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,814
1353 sqft
Expansive apartment community on Corpus Christi's South Side, with a pool, 24-hour gym, pool table, dog park and more. Units feature granite counters, 24-hour maintenance and walk-in closets. Minutes from the bay and Highway 358.
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
28 Units Available
Sage Corpus Christi
5702 Timbergate Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
Studio
$883
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,090
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,397
1125 sqft
Minutes from the heart of the city. Units feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and beautiful granite countertops. On-site fenced-in dog park, resort-style pool and a fitness center. Within a gated community.
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
$
28 Units Available
Breakers Coastal
4901 Saratoga Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,072
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,322
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents of this community enjoy easy access to Corpus Christi Country Club. There's an onsite volleyball court, clubhouse and 24-hour gym for residents to enjoy. Hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry inside apartments.
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
$
19 Units Available
South Bay
1701 Ennis Joslin Rd, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,211
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,506
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated community located close to Ocean Drive and La Palmera mall. Units feature spacious walk-in closets, well-equipped kitchens and garden tubs. Online portal for payments and requests for maintenance.