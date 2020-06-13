225 Apartments for rent in Corpus Christi, TX

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:33pm
South Side
6 Units Available
Candlewood
2002 Airline Rd, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$690
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
851 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated units with air conditioning, fireplaces, walk-in closets, and window coverings. Pet-friendly community with a dog park, two swimming pools, and tennis courts. Easy access to all of Corpus Christi.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Flour Bluff
5 Units Available
The Bay Club Apartments
9350 S Padre Island Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$730
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
878 sqft
Located next to nightlife, dining, and shopping. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, dishwasher, and more. Luxurious community includes 24-hour maintenance, pool, and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
South Side
44 Units Available
Copper Ridge
6635 S Staples St, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$790
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1016 sqft
Recently renovated apartment homes with luxury features including granite counters, walk-in closets and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community offers 24-hour maintenance, pool, volleyball courts and more. Conveniently located near downtown and beaches.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
South Side
123 Units Available
Puerto Del Mar
3802 Caravelle Pkwy, Corpus Christi, TX
Studio
$645
378 sqft
1 Bedroom
$749
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
999 sqft
Great location close to Parkview Park on Caravelle Parkway. Units have laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Residents enjoy communal clubhouse, garage, gym and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
South Side
9 Units Available
The Park
4040 Schanen Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$790
773 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At The Park Apartments, you're just minutes away from several shopping centers, great places to dine, shop and be entertained! Yes, The Park Apartments is the perfect place to call home!
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 12:19pm
South Side
235 Units Available
Marbella
5901 Weber Rd, Corpus Christi, TX
Studio
$649
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$679
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
966 sqft
Affordable, recently renovated, air-conditioned units. Community welcomes pets. Dog park, playground, pool and laundry center on site. Across the street from numerous restaurants and shops, and within walking distance of Parkview Park.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 01:08pm
South Side
33 Units Available
Veranda
6433 S Staples St, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$735
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
961 sqft
Air-conditioned units in a pet-friendly complex accessible for people with a disability. Gym, pool, tennis court, clubhouse and courtyard. Across the street from the shops at the Saratoga Town Center.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:50pm
Calallen
18 Units Available
Wood River Apartments
4021 Wood River Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$655
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1202 sqft
Want a change of pace, come visit our community nestled in an inviting neighborhood where gracious living and quality service are simply a way of life in the Calallen area of Corpus Christi! Experience our well-designed and spacious apartment homes
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:52pm
$
South Side
14 Units Available
Armon Bay
6925 S Padre Island Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$835
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
956 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located right near schools and the Corpus Christi Medical Center. Beautiful outdoor spaces. Apartments are pet-friendly and include parking, dishwashers, and on-site laundry. Access to gym and pool.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:24pm
$
Bay Area
11 Units Available
Ocean Drive Estates
4443 Ocean Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,559
1300 sqft
Luxurious community offers pools, picnic area and BBQ area. Apartments are newly renovated and feature connections for washers and dryers. Located close to both Corpus Christi Bay and a slew of restaurants.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
South Side
13 Units Available
Glen Willows
5802 Everhart Rd, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$979
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1106 sqft
Located just off Everhart and Holy Roads, close to schools and shops. Apartments are large and feature oversized closets. The community boasts a swimming pool and on-site maintenance team.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
South Side
32 Units Available
Retreat at Watermark
5721 Timbergate Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,085
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1353 sqft
Expansive apartment community on Corpus Christi's South Side, with a pool, 24-hour gym, pool table, dog park and more. Units feature granite counters, 24-hour maintenance and walk-in closets. Minutes from the bay and Highway 358.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Central City
8 Units Available
Bay Vista
522 Hancock Ave, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1174 sqft
Modern living with spacious floor plans, modern appliances and wood flooring. Community has pool and water features, a conference room and a clubhouse on-site. Covered parking provided.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Central City
8 Units Available
Bay Vista Pointe
802 S Carancahua St, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance of Corpus Christi Bay. Resort-like pool with a sundeck, fitness center and clubhouse. Homes feature gourmet kitchens, designer floors, and washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
South Side
19 Units Available
Azure
7221 S Staples St, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
931 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,528
1156 sqft
Located close to parks and restaurants. Units offer dishwashers, fireplaces, laundry and stainless steel appliances. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, credit card payments, e-payments, garage, gym, pool and volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Bay Area
38 Units Available
Baypoint Apartments
1802 Ennis Joslin Rd, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,022
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,142
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1385 sqft
Recently renovated units include granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Community features include 24-hour gym, pool, putting green, basketball court and a dog park. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
Bay Area
17 Units Available
South Bay
1701 Ennis Joslin Rd, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,118
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated community located close to Ocean Drive and La Palmera mall. Units feature spacious walk-in closets, well-equipped kitchens and garden tubs. Online portal for payments and requests for maintenance.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:42pm
South Side
34 Units Available
The Summit
5502 Saratoga Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$788
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1003 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1286 sqft
Located in Southside Corpus Christi overlooking the Country Club golf course and close to Saratoga Town Center and Sunrise Mall. One-, two- and three-bedroom units include features like French doors, garden tubs and walk-in showers.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
South Side
15 Units Available
Shadow Bend
6838 Everhart Rd, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$715
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$878
1017 sqft
Our office is OPEN (by appointment) and we are here for you! Contact us today for online leasing options including virtual tours and live video chat. *** Welcome to Shadow Bend Apartment Homes, the premier apartments in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Central City
23 Units Available
Costa Tarragona
2240 N Padre Island Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$657
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$791
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$912
1123 sqft
Inviting 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans with island kitchens. Corpus Christi’s neighborhood of choice with community amenities such as an outdoor fireplace, children’s playscape area, a picnic area with gas grills, a sparkling pool and much more.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
South Side
25 Units Available
Breakers Coastal
4901 Saratoga Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,637
1226 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy easy access to Corpus Christi Country Club. There's an onsite volleyball court, clubhouse and 24-hour gym for residents to enjoy. Hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry inside apartments.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
South Side
26 Units Available
Sage Corpus Christi
5702 Timbergate Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
Studio
$1,075
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,240
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,243
1125 sqft
Minutes from the heart of the city. Units feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and beautiful granite countertops. On-site fenced-in dog park, resort-style pool and a fitness center. Within a gated community.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 12 at 12:51am
South Side
Contact for Availability
Townhomes at Twenty01
2001 Woodbend Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,527
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,809
1351 sqft
MODERN LIVING at Townhomes at Twenty01, an unmatched combination of refined style and quality.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 12:29pm
South Side
46 Units Available
Sandcastle
6701 Everhart Rd, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$745
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
908 sqft
Enjoy internet access and a 24-hour gym in pet-friendly community. Apartments offer air-conditioning and washer and dryer hookups. Retail and dining at nearby Everhart Park Shopping Center. Within walking distance of Snead Park.

Median Rent in Corpus Christi

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Corpus Christi is $863, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,078.
Studio
$824
1 Bed
$863
2 Beds
$1,078
3+ Beds
$1,437

June 2020 Corpus Christi Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Corpus Christi Rent Report. Corpus Christi rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Corpus Christi rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Corpus Christi rents declined significantly over the past month

Corpus Christi rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Corpus Christi stand at $863 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,079 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Corpus Christi's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Texas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Corpus Christi, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Austin is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,461; of the 10 largest cities in Texas that we have data for, Laredo and San Antonio, where two-bedrooms go for $843 and $1,076, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.1%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.1%, 1.6%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    Corpus Christi rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Corpus Christi, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Corpus Christi is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Corpus Christi's median two-bedroom rent of $1,079 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.3% increase in Corpus Christi.
    • While Corpus Christi's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Corpus Christi than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Corpus Christi.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Corpus Christi?
    In Corpus Christi, the median rent is $824 for a studio, $863 for a 1-bedroom, $1,078 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,437 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Corpus Christi, check out our monthly Corpus Christi Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Corpus Christi?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Corpus Christi include South Side, Bay Area, Central City, Northwest Corpus Christi, and Flour Bluff.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Corpus Christi?
    Some of the colleges located in the Corpus Christi area include Del Mar College, Texas A & M University-Corpus Christi, Coastal Bend College, and Texas A & M University-Kingsville. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Corpus Christi?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Corpus Christi from include Kingsville, Portland, Beeville, Ingleside, and Aransas Pass.

