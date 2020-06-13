/
/
portland
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:28 PM
113 Apartments for rent in Portland, TX📍
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
16 Units Available
Northshore Place
177 Northshore Boulevard, Portland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,211
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1109 sqft
This beautiful community offers poolside cabanas, covered parking and an on-site fitness center. Units feature granite countertops, walk-in closets and chef-inspired kitchens. Simpson Park and Crescent Center are conveniently located nearby.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
15 Units Available
Pavilions at Northshore
301 Northshore Blvd, Portland, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
977 sqft
Residents of this community have easy access to Northshore Country Club and Crescent Center. Property amenities include private garages, gated entry, a coffee bar and two pools. Apartments feature kitchen islands, walk-in closets and patios/balconies.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Portland Sutherland
1 Unit Available
603 Seco
603 Seco Drive, Portland, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2524 sqft
*New Rental Listing* - Are you looking for a spacious remodeled house in Portland? Your search ends with this 4 bedroom, 3 full bathroom, 2 living room on a very large lot.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Portland Sutherland
1 Unit Available
117 Broadway Blvd
117 East Broadway Avenue, Portland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1589 sqft
This is a great Portland home in the desirable East Cliff subdivision! It has tile in the kitchen, dining room, and bathrooms, new carpet in the bedrooms and 2 living areas. Fresh paint sure to compliment any decor.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Portland Sutherland
1 Unit Available
1001 Crosby St
1001 Crosby Street, Portland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1090 sqft
3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
234 Palmer Dr
234 Palmer Drive, Portland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2058 sqft
Beautiful home in the Legends at Northshore. You will love this 3 bedrooms plus an office, 2 bath, open floor plan home with updates through-out. Walking distance to East Cliff Elementary and Northshore Country Club. Come see it today!
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
1016 Imperial St
1016 Imperial Street, Portland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1388 sqft
Super nice rental in Portland! Close to all projects including Exxon, Cheniere, & Steel Dynamics. Located in the sought after Bay Ridge subdivision. This immaculate 3/2, built in 2012, feels like you're walking into a newly constructed home.
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Portland Sutherland
1 Unit Available
909 Summitt
909 Summitt Cir, Portland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1695 sqft
Large three bedroom home on a quiet cul de sac neighborhood. Wood flooring family room with vaulted ceiling, built in bookcase, with fireplace for decorative use only, dining and kitchen open to family room.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
2106 Tallow Dr
2106 Tallow Drive, Portland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1476 sqft
Adorable Home located in Popular Westwood Subdivision; Gorgeous flooring throughout this Cute Home. Enjoy this Great Open Floor Plan with the kitchen open to the dining area.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
1110 Meadow Brook Dr
1110 Meadow Brook Dr, Portland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1607 sqft
Nice location and walking distance to schools, park and shopping. Spacious living area with fireplace. Kitchen offers stove/oven, dishwasher and built in microwave. Separate laundry room.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
716 Bayview Blvd
716 Bay View Boulevard, Portland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1092 sqft
Don't miss out on this beautiful Portland Tx town home. FURNISHED...
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Portland Sutherland
1 Unit Available
1725 Denver St
1725 Denver Street, Portland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1250 sqft
Take a look at this home! Ready to move into Large, Open Living Space / dining /Galley Kitchen /pantry Gas Stove /Dishwasher/ Three nice size bedrooms & closets/ Two full baths. Front wrap large garage.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
1013 Imperial St
1013 Imperial Street, Portland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1687 sqft
Beautiful Home Located in Portland Tx. Located near shopping center , around the corner off HWY 181.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Portland Sutherland
1 Unit Available
1809 Portland Dr
1809 Portland Drive, Portland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1932 sqft
Wood floors in living areas, new carpet in bedrooms. Living area plus a game room complete with a pool table! 8x12 storage barn in backyard. Rear garage and covered patio.
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Portland Sutherland
1 Unit Available
1455 Moore Ave
1455 Moore Avenue, Portland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1572 sqft
Excellent Townhouse style condo for lease in Portland Texas. This is an updated 3 bedroom 2 and a half bath condo with a full two car garage. Rental rate includes- water, trash, sewer, exterior maintenance and upkeep.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Portland Sutherland
1 Unit Available
305 Long Pointe Dr
305 Long Pointe Dr, Portland, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
2237 sqft
Gorgeous 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home; Beautiful flooring throughout the open living area; No carpet; Master bedroom is downstairs; Large Master bathroom with a custom shower and a double vanity; three spacious bedrooms are upstairs.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Portland Sutherland
1 Unit Available
1817 Dolphin Dr
1817 Dolphin Drive, Portland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1550 sqft
Cute 3/2/2 home in an established neighborhood. Nice sized living room with a gas and wood-burning fireplace; master bedroom has a large walk-in closet. Very spacious inside laundry room. Lots of kitchen counter top space; Nice sized back yard.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Portland Sutherland
1 Unit Available
133 N Janin
133 Janin Circle North, Portland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1340 sqft
Don't miss this 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath Portland home! Updates throughout the home; recently renovated kitchen. 2 living areas and extra large back yard. 2 car garage and extra large driveway. Call today to schedule a tour!
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Portland Sutherland
1 Unit Available
106 E Janin
106 West Janin Circle, Portland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1958 sqft
Remodeled Spacious home , Waterview of the Bay in Portland Texas. 3/2/2, Central A/C and heat. Yes... See the difference in this nice home. Please call for appointment, Application fee $40.00. One small dog under 25 lbs with approval and Pet Fee.
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
708 Moore (COMMERCIAL) Ave
708 Moore Avenue, Portland, TX
Studio
$750
3523 sqft
It's perfect for a small business. Centrally located with highway frontage. Approximately 400 sqft of open space with one restroom. Laminate flooring and decorative walls.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Portland Sutherland
1 Unit Available
614 8th St
614 8th St, Portland, TX
Studio
$675
400 sqft
Office space, clean and freshly painted with a 1/2 bath. Located just off Hwy 181 access road, across the street from the San Patricio County Tax office.
Results within 5 miles of Portland
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Central City
15 Units Available
Cosmopolitan of Corpus Christi
401 N Chaparral St, Corpus Christi, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,269
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1113 sqft
Luxury apartments in downtown with granite countertops, custom cabinetry and tile backsplash in kitchen. Community has a resort-style pool with swim-up bar and outdoor kitchen with grill. Located close to shops and restaurants.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Central City
1 Unit Available
3938 Surfside
3938 Surfside Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,300
419 sqft
Furnished newly renovated 1 bed room. Include cable, internet, new a.c.,full size fridge. No deposit, no lease. Rent for the week or month to month. Ideal for winter texan or contract workers. Beach front. 24 hr security. Secure parking.
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
111 5th St
111 5th Street, Gregory, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1824 sqft
Tucked away in Gregory Texas, this Home has been recently updated. This 3 bedroom home sits on a large lot that will be fenced in for privacy. Just poured a new long driveway and side walk that leads to a spacious concrete porch.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Portland, the median rent is $910 for a studio, $952 for a 1-bedroom, $1,190 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,586 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Portland, check out our monthly Portland Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Portland area include Coastal Bend College, Del Mar College, Texas A & M University-Corpus Christi, and Texas A & M University-Kingsville. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Portland from include Corpus Christi, Kingsville, Beeville, Ingleside, and Aransas Pass.