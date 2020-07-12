/
south side
Last updated July 12 2020 at 1:00 PM
168 Apartments for rent in South Side, Corpus Christi, TX
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
28 Units Available
Sage Corpus Christi
5702 Timbergate Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
Studio
$883
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,090
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,397
1125 sqft
Minutes from the heart of the city. Units feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and beautiful granite countertops. On-site fenced-in dog park, resort-style pool and a fitness center. Within a gated community.
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
28 Units Available
Breakers Coastal
4901 Saratoga Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,072
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,322
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents of this community enjoy easy access to Corpus Christi Country Club. There's an onsite volleyball court, clubhouse and 24-hour gym for residents to enjoy. Hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry inside apartments.
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
121 Units Available
Puerto Del Mar
3802 Caravelle Pkwy, Corpus Christi, TX
Studio
$645
378 sqft
1 Bedroom
$749
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
999 sqft
Great location close to Parkview Park on Caravelle Parkway. Units have laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Residents enjoy communal clubhouse, garage, gym and tennis court.
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
30 Units Available
Retreat at Watermark
5721 Timbergate Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,815
1353 sqft
Expansive apartment community on Corpus Christi's South Side, with a pool, 24-hour gym, pool table, dog park and more. Units feature granite counters, 24-hour maintenance and walk-in closets. Minutes from the bay and Highway 358.
Last updated July 12 at 12:29pm
19 Units Available
Glen Willows
5802 Everhart Rd, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1106 sqft
Located just off Everhart and Holy Roads, close to schools and shops. Apartments are large and feature oversized closets. The community boasts a swimming pool and on-site maintenance team.
Last updated July 12 at 12:13pm
8 Units Available
The Park
4040 Schanen Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$650
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$790
773 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At The Park Apartments, you're just minutes away from several shopping centers, great places to dine, shop and be entertained! Yes, The Park Apartments is the perfect place to call home!
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
13 Units Available
Gulf Breeze
6533 Patti Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$936
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,017
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,407
1199 sqft
Minutes from Christus Spohn Hospital and La Palmera Mall. On-site pool, playground and conference room. A full gym, hot tub and garage also on site. Pet-friendly apartments feature lots of storage and modern appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
22 Units Available
Azure
7221 S Staples St, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$934
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$963
931 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to parks and restaurants. Units offer dishwashers, fireplaces, laundry and stainless steel appliances. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, credit card payments, e-payments, garage, gym, pool and volleyball court.
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
38 Units Available
Copper Ridge
6635 S Staples St, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$758
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
1016 sqft
Recently renovated apartment homes with luxury features including granite counters, walk-in closets and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community offers 24-hour maintenance, pool, volleyball courts and more. Conveniently located near downtown and beaches.
Last updated July 12 at 12:13pm
28 Units Available
Veranda
6433 S Staples St, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$735
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
898 sqft
Air-conditioned units in a pet-friendly complex accessible for people with a disability. Gym, pool, tennis court, clubhouse and courtyard. Across the street from the shops at the Saratoga Town Center.
Last updated July 12 at 12:25pm
34 Units Available
Sandcastle
6701 Everhart Rd, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$740
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
908 sqft
Enjoy internet access and a 24-hour gym in pet-friendly community. Apartments offer air-conditioning and washer and dryer hookups. Retail and dining at nearby Everhart Park Shopping Center. Within walking distance of Snead Park.
Last updated July 12 at 12:34pm
259 Units Available
Marbella
5901 Weber Rd, Corpus Christi, TX
Studio
$649
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$679
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
966 sqft
Affordable, recently renovated, air-conditioned units. Community welcomes pets. Dog park, playground, pool and laundry center on site. Across the street from numerous restaurants and shops, and within walking distance of Parkview Park.
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
11 Units Available
Shadow Bend
6838 Everhart Rd, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$714
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
1017 sqft
Our office is OPEN and we are here for you! Contact us today to schedule a tour or take advantage of our online leasing options including virtual tours and live video chat.
Last updated July 12 at 12:36pm
24 Units Available
Cimarron Court
3701 Cimarron Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1334 sqft
Welcome home to Cimarron Court. Our beautiful apartment homes provide residents with the very definition of comfortable, carefree living.
Last updated July 12 at 12:08pm
8 Units Available
Candlewood
2002 Airline Rd, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$695
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$870
851 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated units with air conditioning, fireplaces, walk-in closets, and window coverings. Pet-friendly community with a dog park, two swimming pools, and tennis courts. Easy access to all of Corpus Christi.
Last updated July 12 at 12:34pm
50 Units Available
South Lake Ranch
3310 Rodd Field Rd, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,132
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1434 sqft
LIFE IS BETTER BY THE LAKE. Experience the lake breezes while you relax and unwind in your home!
Last updated July 12 at 12:06pm
15 Units Available
Armon Bay
6925 S Padre Island Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$845
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
956 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located right near schools and the Corpus Christi Medical Center. Beautiful outdoor spaces. Apartments are pet-friendly and include parking, dishwashers, and on-site laundry. Access to gym and pool.
Last updated July 12 at 12:30pm
15 Units Available
The Summit
5502 Saratoga Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$788
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,076
1003 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1286 sqft
Located in Southside Corpus Christi overlooking the Country Club golf course and close to Saratoga Town Center and Sunrise Mall. One-, two- and three-bedroom units include features like French doors, garden tubs and walk-in showers.
Last updated July 9 at 09:04pm
Contact for Availability
Townhomes at Twenty01
2001 Woodbend Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,527
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,809
1351 sqft
MODERN LIVING at Townhomes at Twenty01, an unmatched combination of refined style and quality.
Last updated July 12 at 12:35pm
14 Units Available
Embassy House
4502 Corona Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$774
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$934
932 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located steps from restaurants and ships in Corpus Christi. Apartments include wood-burning fireplaces, oversized closets and loft layouts. Community includes fitness center and pool and is pet-friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
5529 Fox Run Cir
5529 Fox Run Cir, Corpus Christi, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2400 sqft
$2400.00 + Utilities. Located in a quiet cul de sac. 2400 sq ft home. Living room, formal dining room. Kitchen with table space, laundry room, Pantry space and 4 car parking area. Master bedroom located on lower level, jacuzzi tub.
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
5866 S Staples
5866 S Staples St, Corpus Christi, TX
Studio
$745
27663 sqft
2nd floor 677 sqft of office space FOR LEASE. All utilities paid, parking in front of building, monitored security system on building. Large pylon sign on Staples Street for tenants' use. Available NOW.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7317 Shayan Ct
7317 Shayan Ct, Corpus Christi, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2423 sqft
7317 Shayan Ct Available 09/01/20 7317 Shayan Ct - 4/Bed 3/Bath - $2250/month - Incredible Leasing Opportunity on the Southside! Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bath, stucco home on a cul de sac! Spacious Bedrooms throughout the home and a split room floor
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6901 King George
6901 King George Pl, Corpus Christi, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1753 sqft
6901 King George Available 08/14/20 6901 King George - 4 Bed/2 Bath - $1895/month - Incredible leasing opportunity on the Southside! Beautiful single story 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in the new Veterans Memorial High School District and close to