Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:17 AM

48 Studio Apartments for rent in Corpus Christi, TX

Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
27 Units Available
South Side
Sage Corpus Christi
5702 Timbergate Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
Studio
$930
574 sqft
Minutes from the heart of the city. Units feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and beautiful granite countertops. On-site fenced-in dog park, resort-style pool and a fitness center. Within a gated community.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 15 at 06:13 AM
255 Units Available
South Side
Marbella
5901 Weber Rd, Corpus Christi, TX
Studio
$649
511 sqft
Affordable, recently renovated, air-conditioned units. Community welcomes pets. Dog park, playground, pool and laundry center on site. Across the street from numerous restaurants and shops, and within walking distance of Parkview Park.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
116 Units Available
South Side
Puerto Del Mar
3802 Caravelle Pkwy, Corpus Christi, TX
Studio
$645
378 sqft
Great location close to Parkview Park on Caravelle Parkway. Units have laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Residents enjoy communal clubhouse, garage, gym and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated July 9 at 09:01 PM
Contact for Availability
Bay Area
The Sterling
4848 S Alameda St, Corpus Christi, TX
Studio
$695
533 sqft
Welcome to The Sterling Apartment Homes, located near Ocean Drive in the South Shore area of Corpus Christi, TX.

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Central City
4424 S Padre Island Dr
4424 S Padre Island Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
Studio
$3,900
18085 sqft
3000 sf of Showroom space for LEASE. all air conditioned, 2 restrooms, large pylon sign on So. Padre Island Dr., great visibility. Can put sign over space. Available NOW.

1 of 3

Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
South Side
5866 S Staples
5866 S Staples St, Corpus Christi, TX
Studio
$745
27663 sqft
2nd floor 677 sqft of office space FOR LEASE. All utilities paid, parking in front of building, monitored security system on building. Large pylon sign on Staples Street for tenants' use. Available NOW.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Padre Island
14898 Granada Dr
14898 Granada Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
Studio
$800
391 sqft
Adorable lower level studio condo that sits on canal and just a short walk to beach. Perfect for short or long lease, property with pool and fishing pier. Recently updated. Property allows for both long and short term rentals.

1 of 3

Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
South Side
5430 Holly
5430 Holly Rd, Corpus Christi, TX
Studio
$600
8260 sqft
Location! Location! Location! Small professional office near Staples on Holly. Suite consists of 2 private offices (473 sq. ft ) and offers ample parking. Tenant pays share of monthly utilities and common area cleaning. 3 year lease term.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Central City
418 Peoples St
418 Peoples St, Corpus Christi, TX
Studio
$695
28509 sqft
Commercial Office Space available 553 sq. ft. to 2,686 sq.ft. First Floor frontage available

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Central City
1001 2nd St
1001 2nd St, Corpus Christi, TX
Studio
$3,500
18376 sqft
Historic property that has unlimited potential. This 3 story building can be leased for $1.00 sq. ft. base rent, NNN with escalation clauses. Lease just the lower floor (approx 3500 sq ft) or the upper floors or the entire space - approx 8300 sq.

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
South Side
4815 Saratoga Ave
4815 Saratoga Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX
Studio
$1,512
17500 sqft
+/-1210 SF space available for rent in a well established and well known shopping center. Saratoga Oaks is located on the corner of one of the busiest intersections in Corpus Christi - Saratoga and Everhart.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Central City
302 45th St W
302 45th St, Corpus Christi, TX
Studio
$2,990
5000 sqft
Corner location in main industrial area of Corpus Christi that includes additional lots that could be yard space. Location is in close proximity to petrochemical refineries, IH-37, NPID and HWY 44.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Central City
502 McCampbell
502 McCampbell Rd, Corpus Christi, TX
Studio
$1,600
2000 sqft
FOR LEASE $1600/MO PLUS UTILITIES. Located close to IH-37, petro-chemical plants, harbor bridge and port area. Nice professional office building with 5-6 offices and reception area. One could be conference room. Two restrooms.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Central City
827 N Tancahua
827 N Tancahua St, Corpus Christi, TX
Studio
$3,250
4414 sqft
FOR LEASE +/- 3594 Square Feet BASE RENT $3,250/ month plus NNN Office space w/ multiple rooms up to 8 offices and two conference rooms. Includes reception, break room, and 3 separate restrooms, one with a shower.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Northwest Corpus Christi
3153 McKinzie Road
3153 McKinzie Rd, Corpus Christi, TX
Studio
$1,200
4410 sqft
Commercial space suitable for a medical or professional office. Reception area, waiting room and 4 offices. File room with cabinets and washer dryer connections. Great location on the corner of McKenzie and Stonewall near the post office.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Bay Area
933 Airline Road
933 Airline Rd, Corpus Christi, TX
Studio
$1,795
12300 sqft
Awesome high traffic location on Airline between Gollihar & McArdle. This large building is currently being repurposed into a shopping center with 1,000-9,000 Sq.Ft available.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
South Side
6346 Harwick Dr
6346 Harwick Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
Studio
$10,450
14500 sqft
Very clean and ready to move in 12,000 sq. ft. warehouse 21'6" high with 10ton bridge crane. Warehouse has 7 overhead doors for easy access. with 2,500 sq. ft.

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Calallen
14317 Northwest Blvd
14317 Northwest Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX
Studio
$2,500
10492 sqft
Great office space for lease in popular Calallen area. Space is in the TLC Medical building and is ideally suited for medical or professional office. 1571 Sq. feet with ample customer/client parking and covered staff parking in rear.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Central City
2724-2726 Agnes
2724 Agnes St, Corpus Christi, TX
Studio
$7,100
16579 sqft
FOR LEASE Warehouse space in main industrial district of Corpus Christi, Texas. Two Spaces totaling +/- 14,200 Square Feet. Space 1 is +/- 3,700 SF warehouse w +/- 522 SF office. Two 22' X 14' dock high OHD. Three offices and one restroom.

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
South Side
5902 Kostoryz Road
5902 Kostoryz Rd, Corpus Christi, TX
Studio
$2,730
4488 sqft
Approximately 2100 sq feet ground floor Office Lease space. Freshly painted. There are five offices, bull pen, store room, two updated bathrooms. There are two separate entries, so the space could be divided. Wireless security system.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Bay Area
4449 S Alameda St
4449 S Alameda St, Corpus Christi, TX
Studio
$1,500
1500 sqft
Lot 12, Block 1, Windsor Park City of Corpus Christi, Nueces County, Texas

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
South Side
5959 S Staples St
5959 S Staples St, Corpus Christi, TX
Studio
$4,291
38669 sqft
Building is sitting on a busy street with high visibility.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Bay Area
1239 Nile Dr
1239 Nile Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
Studio
$1,900
3888 sqft
Consisting of 6 offices from 170 sqft. to 290 sqft. Ladies and gentlemen's bathrooms, counter top with sink. Small offices may be opened up to larger offices. Back office also has drain for adding sink and counter top.

1 of 3

Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Bay Area
3518 S Alameda St
3518 S Alameda St, Corpus Christi, TX
Studio
$2,900
2060 sqft
Rental property located directly across from Driscoll Children's Hospital. Two-story free-standing building with parking in both the front and back. Medical district mixed with both business and residential. High traffic area.

July 2020 Corpus Christi Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Corpus Christi Rent Report. Corpus Christi rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Corpus Christi rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Corpus Christi Rent Report. Corpus Christi rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Corpus Christi rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Corpus Christi rents held steady over the past month

Over the past month Corpus Christi rents have remained steady. Currently, median rents in Corpus Christi stand at $863 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,079 for a two-bedroom. Corpus Christi's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in Texas

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Corpus Christi, but trends across other cities in the state have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, half have seen increases while the other half have been decreasing. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Plano is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,455; of the 10 largest Texas cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Houston experiencing the fastest decline (-0.9%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.5%, 1.4%, and 0.4%, respectively).

    Corpus Christi rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Corpus Christi has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Corpus Christi is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Corpus Christi's median two-bedroom rent of $1,079 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Corpus Christi remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-2.2%), New York (-1.6%), Denver (-1.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,035, $2,519, and $1,345 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Corpus Christi than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Corpus Christi.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

