Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:50 AM

148 Apartments for rent in Corpus Christi, TX with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Corpus Christi apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or wit... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 12:12am
261 Units Available
South Side
Marbella
5901 Weber Rd, Corpus Christi, TX
Studio
$649
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$679
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
966 sqft
Affordable, recently renovated, air-conditioned units. Community welcomes pets. Dog park, playground, pool and laundry center on site. Across the street from numerous restaurants and shops, and within walking distance of Parkview Park.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:13am
19 Units Available
South Side
Glen Willows
5802 Everhart Rd, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1106 sqft
Located just off Everhart and Holy Roads, close to schools and shops. Apartments are large and feature oversized closets. The community boasts a swimming pool and on-site maintenance team.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
121 Units Available
South Side
Puerto Del Mar
3802 Caravelle Pkwy, Corpus Christi, TX
Studio
$645
378 sqft
1 Bedroom
$749
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
999 sqft
Great location close to Parkview Park on Caravelle Parkway. Units have laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Residents enjoy communal clubhouse, garage, gym and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
32 Units Available
South Side
Retreat at Watermark
5721 Timbergate Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,814
1353 sqft
Expansive apartment community on Corpus Christi's South Side, with a pool, 24-hour gym, pool table, dog park and more. Units feature granite counters, 24-hour maintenance and walk-in closets. Minutes from the bay and Highway 358.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
28 Units Available
South Side
Sage Corpus Christi
5702 Timbergate Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
Studio
$883
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,090
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,397
1125 sqft
Minutes from the heart of the city. Units feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and beautiful granite countertops. On-site fenced-in dog park, resort-style pool and a fitness center. Within a gated community.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:12am
4 Units Available
Flour Bluff
The Bay Club Apartments
9350 S Padre Island Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$770
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
878 sqft
Located next to nightlife, dining, and shopping. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, dishwasher, and more. Luxurious community includes 24-hour maintenance, pool, and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
28 Units Available
South Side
Breakers Coastal
4901 Saratoga Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,072
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,322
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents of this community enjoy easy access to Corpus Christi Country Club. There's an onsite volleyball court, clubhouse and 24-hour gym for residents to enjoy. Hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry inside apartments.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
19 Units Available
Bay Area
South Bay
1701 Ennis Joslin Rd, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,211
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,506
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated community located close to Ocean Drive and La Palmera mall. Units feature spacious walk-in closets, well-equipped kitchens and garden tubs. Online portal for payments and requests for maintenance.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
39 Units Available
Bay Area
Baypoint Apartments
1802 Ennis Joslin Rd, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$953
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,082
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,863
1385 sqft
Recently renovated units include granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Community features include 24-hour gym, pool, putting green, basketball court and a dog park. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:39am
8 Units Available
South Side
The Park
4040 Schanen Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$650
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$790
773 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At The Park Apartments, you're just minutes away from several shopping centers, great places to dine, shop and be entertained! Yes, The Park Apartments is the perfect place to call home!
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
13 Units Available
South Side
Gulf Breeze
6533 Patti Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$936
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,017
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,407
1199 sqft
Minutes from Christus Spohn Hospital and La Palmera Mall. On-site pool, playground and conference room. A full gym, hot tub and garage also on site. Pet-friendly apartments feature lots of storage and modern appliances.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:08am
9 Units Available
Central City
Bay Vista Pointe
802 S Carancahua St, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,075
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1132 sqft
Within walking distance of Corpus Christi Bay. Resort-like pool with a sundeck, fitness center and clubhouse. Homes feature gourmet kitchens, designer floors, and washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:02am
9 Units Available
Central City
Bay Vista
522 Hancock Ave, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1174 sqft
Modern living with spacious floor plans, modern appliances and wood flooring. Community has pool and water features, a conference room and a clubhouse on-site. Covered parking provided.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:11am
15 Units Available
Calallen
Wood River Apartments
4021 Wood River Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$655
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1202 sqft
Want a change of pace, come visit our community nestled in an inviting neighborhood where gracious living and quality service are simply a way of life in the Calallen area of Corpus Christi! Experience our well-designed and spacious apartment homes
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
22 Units Available
South Side
Azure
7221 S Staples St, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$934
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$963
931 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to parks and restaurants. Units offer dishwashers, fireplaces, laundry and stainless steel appliances. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, credit card payments, e-payments, garage, gym, pool and volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
38 Units Available
South Side
Copper Ridge
6635 S Staples St, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$758
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
1016 sqft
Recently renovated apartment homes with luxury features including granite counters, walk-in closets and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community offers 24-hour maintenance, pool, volleyball courts and more. Conveniently located near downtown and beaches.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:04am
28 Units Available
South Side
Veranda
6433 S Staples St, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$735
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
961 sqft
Air-conditioned units in a pet-friendly complex accessible for people with a disability. Gym, pool, tennis court, clubhouse and courtyard. Across the street from the shops at the Saratoga Town Center.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 12:39am
34 Units Available
South Side
Sandcastle
6701 Everhart Rd, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$740
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
908 sqft
Enjoy internet access and a 24-hour gym in pet-friendly community. Apartments offer air-conditioning and washer and dryer hookups. Retail and dining at nearby Everhart Park Shopping Center. Within walking distance of Snead Park.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
11 Units Available
South Side
Shadow Bend
6838 Everhart Rd, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$714
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
1017 sqft
Our office is OPEN and we are here for you! Contact us today to schedule a tour or take advantage of our online leasing options including virtual tours and live video chat.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:14am
24 Units Available
South Side
Cimarron Court
3701 Cimarron Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1334 sqft
Welcome home to Cimarron Court. Our beautiful apartment homes provide residents with the very definition of comfortable, carefree living.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:10am
8 Units Available
South Side
Candlewood
2002 Airline Rd, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$695
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$870
851 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated units with air conditioning, fireplaces, walk-in closets, and window coverings. Pet-friendly community with a dog park, two swimming pools, and tennis courts. Easy access to all of Corpus Christi.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:03am
50 Units Available
South Side
South Lake Ranch
3310 Rodd Field Rd, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,132
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1434 sqft
LIFE IS BETTER BY THE LAKE. Experience the lake breezes while you relax and unwind in your home!
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
South Side
Armon Bay
6925 S Padre Island Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$845
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
956 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located right near schools and the Corpus Christi Medical Center. Beautiful outdoor spaces. Apartments are pet-friendly and include parking, dishwashers, and on-site laundry. Access to gym and pool.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:14am
30 Units Available
Bay Area
The Villas of Ocean Drive
4657 Ocean Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,110
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1142 sqft
Experience a serene escape from the pressures of everyday life. Each unique one and two bedroom floor plan has been designed with your enjoyment and comfort in mind.
City Guide for Corpus Christi, TX

I lived in corpus with my brother. We were always on the run. We were bad for one another, but we were good at having fun." (-Robert Earl Keen, "Corpus Christi Bay")

Greetings, fair apartment hunter! Welcome to your official guide to finding digs in the Sparkling City. Whether you’re a Houston transplant, a TAMU Corpus grad, or just a huge Robert Earl Keen fan, we hope you’re as excited as we are to live in CC. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Corpus Christi, TX

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Corpus Christi apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

