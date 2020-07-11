Apartment List
/
TX
/
corpus christi
/
luxury apartments
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:01 AM

160 Luxury Apartments for rent in Corpus Christi, TX

Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
18 Units Available
Bay Area
South Bay
1701 Ennis Joslin Rd, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,211
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,412
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated community located close to Ocean Drive and La Palmera mall. Units feature spacious walk-in closets, well-equipped kitchens and garden tubs. Online portal for payments and requests for maintenance.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
29 Units Available
South Side
Breakers Coastal
4901 Saratoga Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,072
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,322
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents of this community enjoy easy access to Corpus Christi Country Club. There's an onsite volleyball court, clubhouse and 24-hour gym for residents to enjoy. Hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry inside apartments.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
119 Units Available
South Side
Puerto Del Mar
3802 Caravelle Pkwy, Corpus Christi, TX
Studio
$645
378 sqft
1 Bedroom
$749
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
999 sqft
Great location close to Parkview Park on Caravelle Parkway. Units have laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Residents enjoy communal clubhouse, garage, gym and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
19 Units Available
South Side
Glen Willows
5802 Everhart Rd, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1106 sqft
Located just off Everhart and Holy Roads, close to schools and shops. Apartments are large and feature oversized closets. The community boasts a swimming pool and on-site maintenance team.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 12:36am
32 Units Available
Bay Area
The Villas of Ocean Drive
4657 Ocean Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,075
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1142 sqft
Experience a serene escape from the pressures of everyday life. Each unique one and two bedroom floor plan has been designed with your enjoyment and comfort in mind.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 12:35am
9 Units Available
Central City
Bay Vista
522 Hancock Ave, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1174 sqft
Modern living with spacious floor plans, modern appliances and wood flooring. Community has pool and water features, a conference room and a clubhouse on-site. Covered parking provided.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 12:19am
15 Units Available
Calallen
Wood River Apartments
4021 Wood River Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$655
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1202 sqft
Want a change of pace, come visit our community nestled in an inviting neighborhood where gracious living and quality service are simply a way of life in the Calallen area of Corpus Christi! Experience our well-designed and spacious apartment homes
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
29 Units Available
South Side
Sage Corpus Christi
5702 Timbergate Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
Studio
$883
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,090
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,397
1125 sqft
Minutes from the heart of the city. Units feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and beautiful granite countertops. On-site fenced-in dog park, resort-style pool and a fitness center. Within a gated community.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
38 Units Available
Bay Area
Baypoint Apartments
1802 Ennis Joslin Rd, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$930
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,033
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,863
1385 sqft
Recently renovated units include granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Community features include 24-hour gym, pool, putting green, basketball court and a dog park. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
25 Units Available
South Side
Azure
7221 S Staples St, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$934
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$963
931 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,377
1156 sqft
Located close to parks and restaurants. Units offer dishwashers, fireplaces, laundry and stainless steel appliances. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, credit card payments, e-payments, garage, gym, pool and volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 11 at 12:35am
259 Units Available
South Side
Marbella
5901 Weber Rd, Corpus Christi, TX
Studio
$649
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$679
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
966 sqft
Affordable, recently renovated, air-conditioned units. Community welcomes pets. Dog park, playground, pool and laundry center on site. Across the street from numerous restaurants and shops, and within walking distance of Parkview Park.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
38 Units Available
South Side
Copper Ridge
6635 S Staples St, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$758
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
1016 sqft
Recently renovated apartment homes with luxury features including granite counters, walk-in closets and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community offers 24-hour maintenance, pool, volleyball courts and more. Conveniently located near downtown and beaches.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 12:31am
50 Units Available
South Side
South Lake Ranch
3310 Rodd Field Rd, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,132
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1434 sqft
LIFE IS BETTER BY THE LAKE. Experience the lake breezes while you relax and unwind in your home!
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
29 Units Available
South Side
Retreat at Watermark
5721 Timbergate Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Expansive apartment community on Corpus Christi's South Side, with a pool, 24-hour gym, pool table, dog park and more. Units feature granite counters, 24-hour maintenance and walk-in closets. Minutes from the bay and Highway 358.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
9 Units Available
Central City
Cosmopolitan of Corpus Christi
401 N Chaparral St, Corpus Christi, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,296
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1113 sqft
Luxury apartments in downtown with granite countertops, custom cabinetry and tile backsplash in kitchen. Community has a resort-style pool with swim-up bar and outdoor kitchen with grill. Located close to shops and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
9 Units Available
Central City
Bay Vista Pointe
802 S Carancahua St, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,075
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1132 sqft
Within walking distance of Corpus Christi Bay. Resort-like pool with a sundeck, fitness center and clubhouse. Homes feature gourmet kitchens, designer floors, and washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
13 Units Available
South Side
Gulf Breeze
6533 Patti Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$936
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,017
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,407
1199 sqft
Minutes from Christus Spohn Hospital and La Palmera Mall. On-site pool, playground and conference room. A full gym, hot tub and garage also on site. Pet-friendly apartments feature lots of storage and modern appliances.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 11 at 12:18am
23 Units Available
South Side
Cimarron Court
3701 Cimarron Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1334 sqft
Welcome home to Cimarron Court. Our beautiful apartment homes provide residents with the very definition of comfortable, carefree living.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 11 at 12:33am
15 Units Available
South Side
The Summit
5502 Saratoga Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$788
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,076
1003 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1286 sqft
Located in Southside Corpus Christi overlooking the Country Club golf course and close to Saratoga Town Center and Sunrise Mall. One-, two- and three-bedroom units include features like French doors, garden tubs and walk-in showers.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 9 at 09:04pm
Contact for Availability
South Side
Townhomes at Twenty01
2001 Woodbend Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,527
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,809
1351 sqft
MODERN LIVING at Townhomes at Twenty01, an unmatched combination of refined style and quality.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 11 at 12:36am
15 Units Available
South Side
Armon Bay
6925 S Padre Island Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$845
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
956 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located right near schools and the Corpus Christi Medical Center. Beautiful outdoor spaces. Apartments are pet-friendly and include parking, dishwashers, and on-site laundry. Access to gym and pool.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 9 at 09:04pm
Contact for Availability
Northwest Corpus Christi
The Current at 37
10113 Up River Rd, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,001
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,311
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,624
1150 sqft
Welcome to your new home at The Current at 37 Apartments in beautiful Corpus Christi, Texas! Our newly built community is conveniently located just off I-37.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
Bay Area
The Sterling
4848 S Alameda St, Corpus Christi, TX
Studio
$695
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$900
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1107 sqft
Welcome to The Sterling Apartment Homes, located near Ocean Drive in the South Shore area of Corpus Christi, TX.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 12:10am
3 Units Available
Bay Area
Ocean Drive Estates
4443 Ocean Dr, Corpus Christi, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,559
1300 sqft
Luxurious community offers pools, picnic area and BBQ area. Apartments are newly renovated and feature connections for washers and dryers. Located close to both Corpus Christi Bay and a slew of restaurants.

July 2020 Corpus Christi Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Corpus Christi Rent Report. Corpus Christi rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Corpus Christi rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Corpus Christi Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Corpus Christi Rent Report. Corpus Christi rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Corpus Christi rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Corpus Christi rents held steady over the past month

Over the past month Corpus Christi rents have remained steady. Currently, median rents in Corpus Christi stand at $863 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,079 for a two-bedroom. Corpus Christi's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in Texas

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Corpus Christi, but trends across other cities in the state have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, half have seen increases while the other half have been decreasing. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Plano is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,455; of the 10 largest Texas cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Houston experiencing the fastest decline (-0.9%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.5%, 1.4%, and 0.4%, respectively).

    Corpus Christi rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Corpus Christi has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Corpus Christi is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Corpus Christi's median two-bedroom rent of $1,079 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Corpus Christi remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-2.2%), New York (-1.6%), Denver (-1.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,035, $2,519, and $1,345 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Corpus Christi than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Corpus Christi.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Corpus Christi 1 BedroomsCorpus Christi 2 BedroomsCorpus Christi 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCorpus Christi 3 BedroomsCorpus Christi Accessible ApartmentsCorpus Christi Apartments with Balcony
    Corpus Christi Apartments with GarageCorpus Christi Apartments with GymCorpus Christi Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCorpus Christi Apartments with ParkingCorpus Christi Apartments with PoolCorpus Christi Apartments with Washer-Dryer
    Corpus Christi Cheap PlacesCorpus Christi Dog Friendly ApartmentsCorpus Christi Furnished ApartmentsCorpus Christi Luxury PlacesCorpus Christi Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Kingsville, TXPortland, TX
    Beeville, TXIngleside, TX
    Aransas Pass, TX

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    South SideBay Area
    Central CityNorthwest Corpus Christi
    Flour BluffCalallen

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Del Mar CollegeTexas A & M University-Corpus Christi
    Coastal Bend College
    Texas A & M University-Kingsville