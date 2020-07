Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dog park 24hr gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking on-site laundry online portal

Welcome to The Sterling Apartment Homes, located near Ocean Drive in the South Shore area of Corpus Christi, TX. Along with tranquility and peaceful surroundings, you'll find The Sterling to be an experience you will enjoy for your next home! The Sterling offers extra-large floor plans with many unique features that you can't often find. These include saltillo tile entryways, crown molding, wallpaper accents, huge patios, built-in storage and more. The professional management takes great care of its valued neighbors, so join our many long-term satisfied residents who wouldn't dream of living anywhere else.