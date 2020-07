Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel cable included microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport dog park gym green community parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage internet access trash valet business center

A Thoughtfully Executed Revitalization Of How Austin, TX Apartments Should Be



Urbana at Goodnight Ranch understands the desire to want something more eclectic than “standard”, which is why we created the YardHome(R). This fresh style of living features exciting single-family one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in Austin, TX. Right at the heart of one of the city's hottest developments – Goodnight Ranch.



From smart design principles to luxury finishes like granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, and wood-style plank flooring, Urbana at Goodnight Ranch is the perfect place to call home.



What makes it a YardHome(R)? Your own private backyard oasis surrounded by a cedar fence with a paved patio, mulch planting bed, an ornamental tree, and river gravel. What makes it a community? A pet park for your furry friend, relaxing swimming pool, walking/hiking/horseback riding paths, pocket parks, and playscape areas for the family. Urbana at Goodnight Ranch is pa